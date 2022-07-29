Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Shaine Casas on 50.40 100 Fly: “I’ll take it for this season”

2022 US SUMMER NATIONALS

Reported by Robert Gibbs.

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

  • World Record – 49.45, Caeleb Dressel (2021)
  • American Record – 49.45, Caeleb Dressel (2021)
  • U.S. Open Record – 49.76, Caeleb Dressel (2021)
  • LC Nationals Record – 49.76, Caeleb Dressel (2021)
  • World Junior Record – 50.62, Kristof Milak (2017)

Top 3:

  1. Shaine Casas (Texas Longhorn Aquatics) – 50.40
  2. Shaun Champion (Australia) – 51.54
  3. Gabriel Jett (Una/Cal) – 52.19

Yes, you read that correctly. Shaine Casas is now the 3rd-fastest American ever in this event, behind only Caeleb Dressel and Michael Phelps (and tied with Ian Crocker), after a sterling swim tonight in Irvine.

Casas went 50.56 just a few weeks ago, so it stood to reason that he would have a bit more in the tank here, and sure enough, his time tonight would’ve earned him a silver medal in Budapest tonight.

