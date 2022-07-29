Shaine Casas on 50.40 100 Fly: “I’ll take it for this season”

2022 US SUMMER NATIONALS
- Tuesday, July 26 – Saturday, July 30, 2022
- William Woollett Aquatics Center, Irvine, CA
- Prelims 9 AM / Finals 5 PM (U.S. Pacific Time)
Reported by Robert Gibbs.
MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – FINALS
- World Record – 49.45, Caeleb Dressel (2021)
- American Record – 49.45, Caeleb Dressel (2021)
- U.S. Open Record – 49.76, Caeleb Dressel (2021)
- LC Nationals Record – 49.76, Caeleb Dressel (2021)
- World Junior Record – 50.62, Kristof Milak (2017)
Top 3:
- Shaine Casas (Texas Longhorn Aquatics) – 50.40
- Shaun Champion (Australia) – 51.54
- Gabriel Jett (Una/Cal) – 52.19
Yes, you read that correctly. Shaine Casas is now the 3rd-fastest American ever in this event, behind only Caeleb Dressel and Michael Phelps (and tied with Ian Crocker), after a sterling swim tonight in Irvine.
Casas went 50.56 just a few weeks ago, so it stood to reason that he would have a bit more in the tank here, and sure enough, his time tonight would’ve earned him a silver medal in Budapest tonight.