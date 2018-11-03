Several Bears Notch Double Wins as Cal Tops Washington State

CAL V. WASHINGTON STATE

November 3, 2018

Pullman, Washington

Results

Scores: Cal 158, Washington State 95

The Cal women gave up only one event as they took down Washington State in Pullman, with four swimmers doubling up with individual event wins.

Abbey Weitzeil showed versatility with a win in the 100 back, posting a 54.91 to edge freshman Alicia Wilson (55.20). In the 100 free, a primary event of Weitzeil’s, the junior swam a 49.42. That’s a bit off her season best, but she set a new Gibb pool record, taking down former Trojan Anika Apostalon’s mark of 49.92 from 2016.

Freshman Cassidy Bayer swam her second and third wins of her NCAA dual meet career. In the 200 fly, she was 1:59.97, the only swimmer sub-2:00. Bayer went the distance in the 1000, posting a 10:14.01. Another first year Bear, Ema Rajic, swept the breaststrokes in 1:03.39 and 2:15.45. That’s a really strong time in the 200 for her — her PR is a 2:14.12 from 2017.

Katie McLaughlin swam two wins, too, posting a 23.09 in the 50 free and then a 4:20.03 in the 400 IM. She added a 22.82 free relay split and a 24.00 fly split on relays, while Weitzeil split 21.94 on the end of Cal’s winning 200 free relay to close the meet. Weitzeil also had a strong 23.68 fly split on Cal’s winning 200 medley relay.

Washington State’s sole win went to freshman Keiana Fountaine in the 200 free. She posted a 1:49.52, the only swimmer under 1:51. Notably, that’s a best time for Fountaine and her first time under 1:50.