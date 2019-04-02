Serbian Grand Prix Begins Friday With Prize Money Up For Grabs

2019 Serbia Grand Prix

Friday, April 5 – Sunday, April 7, 2019

Friday session: 4:30 PM (local time, GMT+2)

Saturday/Sunday: prelims 9 AM / finals 6 PM (local time, GMT+2)

50-meter course (LCM)

Meet info

Live results

This weekend, Serbia will host its Grand Prix, with a purse of prize money available.

Currently, start lists only show a small field of age groupers, but with prize money available, it’s certainly possible we see the field grow before Friday’s opening session. You can currently find start lists here.

Prize Money

Event winners: €50 Bonus €100 if swim scores more than 800 FINA points Bonus €200 if swim scores more than 850 FINA points

Best male & female competitors of the meet: €300 Determined by the sum of the FINA points achieved in three different events in either heats or finals Prize money only awarded if the winner scores more than 2250 FINA points between three events



Series Points

The Serbia Grand Prix is the second stop of a three-meet series, the first taking place in Sarajevo and the final stop in Banja Luka in Bosnia & Herzegovina. At each stop, the top four overall male and female athletes earn points towards an overall series title. The top athletes are selected, as above, by taking the three best FINA points performances in different events at each individual Grand Prix. The top man and woman at each meet earns 4 points, the second-placers 3, the third-placers 2 and the fourth-placers 1.

At the end of the series, the top three men and women in series points earn bonuses: