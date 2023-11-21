See 4 Swim Camps You Might Love This Winter and in 2024

These swim camps are headed by some of the best coaches in swimming. Stay tuned. More swim camps will be listed soon.

SPIRE December and January Winter Extended Training Camp – See Dates



A unique, cutting-edge environment for swimmers wanting a competitive advantage. Camps focus on all technical aspects of racing and are designed to specifically develop the four competitive strokes plus starts, turns, transitions and finishes. Stroke technique, efficiency and speed will all improve. SPIRE Performance Training is included and designed to develop core strength, power and flexibility.

2023 Sergio Lopez Winter Breaststroke Camp – See Dates



his camp will focus on perfecting all aspects of breaststroke starting from setting a great streamline, getting in the correct body position and finding your personal rhythm between your kick and pull. We are also very excited to add in some additional starts and pull out work to improve your front speed and details. Besides the in-water work, your swimmer will take part in classroom sessions where the entire stroke is broken down and they will hear success stories, great experiences from former Olympians and learn mental techniques to prepare them for race day.

2024 Bolles Swim Camp – Registration Opens Dec 1st 2023

The Bolles School Sharks are very proud of its long TRADITION of EXCELLENCE since its inception in 1977. In its 45 years of existence, the Bolles School Sharks have proven itself as one of the premier teams in the history of United States Swimming by winning State, Southeastern, Regional, and National competitions as well as setting National Age Group. Junior National, National, International and World Records. The Bolles School Sharks program has developed individual and relay champions at every level of competitive swimming.

2024 Eagle Swim Summer Camps @ Florida Gulf Coast University

Eagle Swim Camps offer the most unique camping experience in the country. Eagle Swim Camps, on the campus of Florida Gulf Coast University take place in beautiful Fort Myers, Florida. Campers will not only enjoy our state of the art Olympic sized pool, but also the beachfront at beautiful Lake Como, home of USA Swimming’s Open Water National Championships.

