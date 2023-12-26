Sectionals Finalist Allisan Bendall Signs with FGCU for 2024

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

A Winter Juniors qualifier and Richmond Sectionals finalist, Allisan Bendall has announced her decision to move south from her hometown of South Garden, Virginia next fall to swim at Florida Gulf Coast University. Bendall is currently a senior at Monticello High School and swims club with the Cavalier Aquatics/Piedmont Family YMCA.

Bendall won’t be the first member of her family to swim collegiately, as both her sister and mother competed at the college level. Her sister, Elisabeth, is currently a sophomore on the Northeastern University swim team while her mom swam at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.

Earlier this month, Bendall raced at the Winter Junior Championships East meet, competing in the breaststroke events. Her top finish at the meet came in the 200 breast, where she posted a lifetime best of 2:18.49 to take fortieth. She also added a seventy-ninth-place finish in the 100 breast with a time of 1:05.73.

Last May, Bendall was a finalist in both the breaststroke events at the Sectionals meet held in Richmond. Her top finish at that meet came in the 200 breast as well, with her long course time of 2:46.00 being food enough to take fourteenth. She finished in the twenty-eighth in the D-final of the 100 breast with a time of 1:17.95.

Top SCY Times

100 breast – 1:05.49

200 breast – 2:18.49

200 IM – 2:10.25

400 IM – 4:48.28

With time left to improve before arriving on campus, Bendall is already set to provide solid depth to the program in the breaststroke events. Last season, her best time in the 200 breast would have made her the team’s fifth-fastest performer while she would have been the team’s seventh-fastest in the 100 breast.

The FGCU women are coming off of a 2022-2023 season that finished with a fourth place finish out of eleven teams at the 2023 CCSA Swimming and Diving Championships. The team was led by freshman Cam Kuriger, who finished as the conference champion in the 200 fly and took second in the 100 fly.

While FGCU has previously competed in the CCSA, they have transitioned out of the conference beginning this fall. Starting in the fall of 2023, FGCU is competing in the ASUN Conference. While the conference meet will look almost identical to previous CCSA Championship meets, 2023 CCSA runner-ups James Madison as well as Georgia Southern, Marshall, and Old Dominion will be departing for the Sun Belt.

