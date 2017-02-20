SEC Women Individual Scoring Breakdown

2017 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

SEC’s was this weekend. With big conference meets of this type it’s difficult to get a big picture view of how the team competition progressed just by scrolling through the results. I compiled are a some stats on individual performance in finals. In a separate post, I did a breakdown of the team scoring. Here’s the men’s team stats and men’s individual stats.

Notes

Sarah Gibson led the way for Texas A&M with a perfect 96 individual points. Sydney Pickrem of Texas A&M and Olivia Smoliga of Georgia were next with 92.

-The lower ranked teams received larger relative contributions from their divers. Kentucky, Tennessee, Auburn, Missouri, Florida, LSU South Carolina, and Arkansas all had a diver among their top 2 individual scorers. South Carolina had 4 divers among their top 6 individual scorers. Texas A&M’s top diver was their 12th highest scorer. Georgia’s top diver was 9th.

INDIVIDUAL BREAKDOWN

Power is the swim’s Swimulator power points. Times are finals times. This is finals swims only, plus all diving, so it includes some non scoring mile swims as the mile is a timed final

Texas A&M

Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Gibson, Sarah E 96 500 Free 1 4:38.92 754 100 Fly 1 50.71 850 200 Fly 1 1:52.64 839
Pickrem, Sydney 92 200 IM 2 1:53.64 840 400 IM 1 4:02.25 819 200 Breast 1 2:06.65 801
Galat, Bethany 82 200 IM 3 1:54.86 797 400 IM 2 4:03.88 791 200 Breast 3 2:08.09 762
Gastaldello, Be 77 50 Free 4 21.95 797 100 Fly 5 51.82 766 100 Free 4 48.02 782
Bratton, Lisa N 70 200 IM 5 1:56.30 750 400 IM 9 4:07.01 741 200 Back 5 1:52.08 760
McGregor, Ashle 68 200 IM 13 1:58.35 688 100 Breast 4 1:00.13 718 200 Breast 2 2:07.54 777
Malone, Kristin 66 200 IM 9 1:57.17 723 200 Free 7 1:46.61 672 100 Free 7 48.82 713
Gonzalez-Hermos 55 200 IM 6 1:56.50 744 400 IM 6 4:07.9 727 200 Breast 18 2:11.50 677
Caneta, Jorie A 52 100 Breast 1 59.49 756 200 Breast 9 2:10.1 711
Jonker, Franko 49 100 Breast 6 1:00.28 710 200 Breast 5 2:10.02 713
Rasmus, Claire 49 500 Free 17 4:41.07 723 200 Free 2 1:44.51 755 100 Free 15 49.46 661
Hudkins, Madiso 43 3 mtr Diving 3 365.05 1 mtr Diving 11 298
Gonzalez Medina 37 200 IM 16 1:58.88 672 400 IM 23 4:15.00 620 200 Breast 6 2:10.11 711
Miller, Amy E 37 50 Free 19 22.76 651 200 Free 11 1:46.84 663 100 Free 12 49.36 669
McMahon, Syceri 35 500 Free 8 4:46.38 650 100 Breast 14 1:01.93 616 1650 Free 28 16:48.96 490
Kalonji, Alais 30 3 mtr Diving 30 253.65 1 mtr Diving 22 263.15 Platform Diving 3 291.25
Norman, Laura R 28 100 Fly 17 53.51 653 100 Back 13 53.27 667 200 Back 20 1:57.26 618
Alaniz, Zoe B 16 3 mtr Diving 16 286.35 1 mtr Diving 20 274.9
Metzsch, Sara K 13 500 Free 18 4:45.16 667 200 Back 19 1:56.9 628
Moon, Caitlynn 11 500 Free 23 4:49.02 614 1650 Free 17 16:27.57 590
Lupton, Lexie L 4 50 Free 24 23.02 606 100 Free 22 49.81 633
Portz, Katie A 2 200 Free 23 1:48.53 596

Georgia

Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Smoliga, Olivia 92 50 Free 2 21.56 881 100 Back 1 50.6 833 100 Free 1 47.37 845
Britt, Chlesea 78 100 Fly 2 50.93 833 200 Fly 2 1:52.72 836 100 Back 8 53.02 681
Raab, Meaghan M 72 200 IM 8 1:59.44 655 200 Free 3 1:44.57 752 200 Breast 7 2:10.74 695
Zilinskas, Rach 68 500 Free 5 4:42.22 707 400 IM 11 4:08.71 715 1650 Free 3 16:10.72 659
Cameron, Emily 64 200 IM 10 1:57.28 720 400 IM 5 4:07.69 730 200 Breast 8 2:11.22 683
Van Landeghem, 62 50 Free 5 22.07 774 100 Back 17 53.36 662 100 Free 2 47.74 809
Kingsley, Megan 60 200 IM 11 1:57.65 709 100 Fly 10 52.59 713 200 Fly 3 1:54.80 760
Burchill, Veron 58 50 Free 12 22.39 715 100 Fly 11 52.62 711 100 Free 3 47.99 785
Ball, Olivia J 42 3 mtr Diving 10 315.25 1 mtr Diving 5 327.75
McCann, Meryn 40 200 Free 6 1:46.58 673 200 Back 11 1:54.12 704
Stewart, Kylie 39 100 Fly 6 52.05 749 100 Back 12 53.18 672
Parker, Katheri 30 100 Back 10 52.97 684 200 Back 14 1:55.22 674
Peters, Stephan 29 500 Free 10 4:42.96 697 1650 Free 15 16:24.54 603
Casazza, Caitln 25 200 IM 24 2:00.51 623 200 Fly 12 1:57.56 670 100 Breast 17 1:01.82 622
Austin, McKensi 25 3 mtr Diving 9 317.4 1 mtr Diving 28 237.35 Platform Diving 20 229.15
Stout, Jordan M 14 200 Free 13 1:47.33 644 1650 Free 30 16:50.00 485
Glunn, Lexi L 12 100 Breast 18 1:01.87 619 200 Breast 20 2:13.57 625
Finnon, Meg H 1 1650 Free 24 16:42.72 521
Thatcher, Kelly 0 1 mtr Diving 37 203.25 Platform Diving 31 196.45

Kentucky

Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Seidt, Asia M 85 200 IM 4 1:55.02 792 100 Back 3 51.4 779 200 Back 1 1:50.22 816
Hamperian, Rebe 79 3 mtr Diving 4 348.6 1 mtr Diving 2 354.9 Platform Diving 5 274.05
Casey, Kendal A 78 500 Free 3 4:40.81 727 200 Free 5 1:46.50 676 1650 Free 4 16:11.9 654
Freriks, Geena 71 500 Free 4 4:40.85 726 200 Free 1 1:44.26 765 100 Free 14 49.41 665
Galyer, Daniell 52 100 Back 6 52.53 710 200 Back 2 1:51.17 787
Galyer, Ali J 46 200 Free 8 1:47.34 644 200 Back 6 1:52.14 759
Alexander, Brid 43 200 IM 21 1:59.31 659 100 Back 11 53 683 200 Back 7 1:53.73 714
Winstead, Madis 39 100 Breast 2 59.86 734 200 Breast 16 2:13.9 617
Crew, Kendra R 32 100 Breast 11 1:01.06 665 200 Breast 11 2:10.42 703
McInerny, Haley 31 100 Fly 16 53.29 667 200 Fly 9 1:56.89 691
Kelly, Paige M 23 500 Free 19 4:45.21 666 1650 Free 10 16:21.6 615
Clark, Courtney 21 3 mtr Diving 28 264.8 1 mtr Diving 24 260.1 Platform Diving 9 264.65
Farley-Sepe, Ki 20 200 IM 20 1:59.11 665 400 IM 19 4:12.74 654 200 Fly 17 1:57.35 677
Whisenhunt, Mer 19 500 Free 20 4:45.25 666 1650 Free 13 16:22.43 612
Francetic, Kail 17 3 mtr Diving 20 281.65 1 mtr Diving 17 285.95 Platform Diving 22 223.55
Belli, Morgan S 16 100 Breast 15 1:02.06 608 200 Breast 21 2:13.61 624
Painter, Kathry 15 1650 Free 12 16:22.36 612
Berger, Kelly M 5 1650 Free 20 16:39.11 538
Davies, Ann S 1 200 Breast 24 2:14.57 600
Churman, Kayla 1 200 Fly 24 2:00.6 570
Dellmore, Emma 0 3 mtr Diving 31 251.1 1 mtr Diving 25 255.45

Auburn

Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Neidigh, Ashley 67 500 Free 2 4:39.91 739 400 IM 18 4:12.49 658 1650 Free 1 15:56.95 714
Maillard, Aliso 64 3 mtr Diving 8 310.95 1 mtr Diving 9 301.25 Platform Diving 8 244.2
Cox, Maddie C 59 3 mtr Diving 7 311.35 1 mtr Diving 6 313.95 Platform Diving 15 244.55
Thatcher, Zoe M 55 500 Free 9 4:42.67 701 400 IM 15 4:12.34 660 1650 Free 7 16:17.22 633
Falconer, Erin 54 500 Free 14 4:44.81 672 200 Free 4 1:45.96 697 200 Back 12 1:54.4 696
Nero, Bailey M 54 200 IM 17 1:57.99 699 100 Fly 8 52.36 728 200 Fly 7 1:57.31 678
Meynen, Julie 48 50 Free 9 22.11 766 200 Free 21 1:47.9 622 100 Free 6 48.65 727
Lloyd, Natasha 39 100 Breast 8 1:00.48 698 200 Breast 10 2:10.33 705
Tetzloff, Alyss 34 100 Fly 14 52.94 690 100 Back 20 53.85 633 100 Free 11 49.07 693
Purcell, Allyx 27 50 Free 11 22.37 719 100 Free 16 49.57 652
Black, Haley M 26 100 Fly 4 51.8 767
Roman, Breanna 17 100 Breast 10 1:00.84 678
Ellzey, Ashton 16 50 Free 14 22.55 687 100 Fly 24 54.74 569 100 Free 23 50.13 606
Clevenger, Roby 11 50 Free 16 22.83 639
Merritt, Jessic 11 200 Free 16 1:47.86 623
Baddock, Caroli 7 200 Back 18 1:56.68 634
Malone, Brooke 4 100 Breast 21 1:02.23 598
Telmanik, Miran 0 3 mtr Diving 36 232.6 1 mtr Diving 35 222.95 Platform Diving 28 212.2
Vanderbilt-SE

Missouri

Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Reedy, Lauren P 72 3 mtr Diving 5 339.9 1 mtr Diving 1 364.3 Platform Diving 12 258.05
Laemmler, Nadin 65 100 Fly 9 52.2 739 100 Back 5 51.96 744 200 Back 9 1:52.65 744
Stevens, Hannah 64 50 Free 17 22.63 673 100 Back 2 50.82 818 200 Back 3 1:51.41 780
Brady, Sharli T 62 200 IM 12 1:57.66 708 400 IM 8 4:10.32 690 200 Fly 5 1:56.65 699
Zubar, Kira E 49 500 Free 6 4:42.79 699 1650 Free 5 16:13.6 648
McKernan, Madel 41 3 mtr Diving 12 302.25 1 mtr Diving 14 290.85 Platform Diving 14 251.6
Kieser, Kendra 34 3 mtr Diving 21 279.95 1 mtr Diving 7 313.6 Platform Diving 18 231.75
Hynes, Haley M 27 50 Free 18 22.69 663 100 Back 9 52.51 711
Metzger-Seymour 26 100 Fly 12 52.72 704 200 Fly 18 1:58.88 628 100 Free 21 49.73 639
King, Jennifer 24 100 Back 18 53.61 647 200 Back 10 1:53.84 711
Dahlgren, Kylie 21 200 IM 18 1:58.38 687 200 Back 13 1:55.19 675
Evensen, Courtn 18 500 Free 16 4:44.86 671 200 Free 18 1:47.21 649
Suek, Ellie R 14 400 IM 13 4:10.33 690
Beckwith, Alexa 13 3 mtr Diving 25 270 1 mtr Diving 16 288.3 Platform Diving 23 223.4
Hayden, Rachel 6 50 Free 22 22.84 637 200 Free 22 1:47.99 618
Avdic, Azra 5 200 Fly 20 1:59.18 618
Jones, Iliana L 2 50 Free 23 22.9 627
Coloma, Samanth 1 100 Back 24 54.58 589
Conrad, Payton 0 3 mtr Diving 34 240.9 1 mtr Diving 36 220.85 Platform Diving 25 216.15

Florida

Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Finke, Autumn S 43 500 Free 12 4:43.89 684 1650 Free 2 16:06.64 675
Syskakis, Teya 40 3 mtr Diving 17 285.7 1 mtr Diving 18 283.05 Platform Diving 6 264.55
Dressel, Sherri 29 50 Free 15 22.62 675 100 Free 10 48.98 700
Howell, Abigail 29 3 mtr Diving 15 299.7 1 mtr Diving 31 230.75 Platform Diving 10 261.1
Fertel, Kelly A 27 200 IM 15 1:58.67 678 400 IM 12 4:10.01 695
Ball, Emma 27 50 Free 21 22.82 641 100 Back 7 52.65 703
Yambor-Maul, Al 26 100 Fly 21 53.87 629 200 Fly 8 1:57.89 660
Williams, Kahra 26 500 Free 21 4:45.61 661 1650 Free 8 16:21.42 616
Madden, Brooke 25 3 mtr Diving 18 282.6 1 mtr Diving 15 288.55 Platform Diving 19 229.45
Faulconer, Sava 25 500 Free 15 4:44.85 671 400 IM 14 4:10.51 688
Sell, Sydney L 22 100 Back 14 53.45 657 200 Back 17 1:54.4 696
Maughan, Amelia 20 200 Free 9 1:46.36 681
Burns, Hannah C 20 400 IM 10 4:08.65 715 200 Breast 22 2:14.50 601
Sargent, Makayl 15 400 IM 16 4:15.98 605 200 Fly 21 1:59.31 614 1650 Free 26 16:47.54 498
Katz, Taylor A 14 200 Free 24 1:48.74 588 200 Fly 14 1:58.19 650
Dambacher, Kels 13 200 Free 15 1:47.58 634 100 Free 24 50.33 589
Darwent, Georgi 11 1650 Free 25 16:45.09 510 200 Back 16 1:59.78 543
Felegi, Brianna 0 3 mtr Diving 39 196.75 1 mtr Diving 39 195.75 Platform Diving 32 192.15
Goss, Miranda 0 3 mtr Diving 32 249.65 1 mtr Diving 34 225.25 Platform Diving 29 205.2

LSU

Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Cui, Lizzie A 68 3 mtr Diving 2 391.4 1 mtr Diving 4 336.1 Platform Diving 13 257.7
Troskot, Leah B 64 50 Free 8 22.37 719 200 Free 10 1:46.72 668 100 Free 5 48.53 737
Kopcso, Kara R 62 200 IM 14 1:58.43 685 100 Fly 7 52.34 730 200 Fly 4 1:55.66 731
Knight, Haylee 46 50 Free 7 22.28 735 100 Fly 13 52.82 698 100 Free 17 49.17 685
O’Neil, Colleen 33 200 IM 23 1:59.77 646 100 Breast 5 1:00.18 715 200 Breast 19 2:12.27 658
Knox, Rileigh 17 3 mtr Diving 26 267.7 1 mtr Diving 19 281.85 Platform Diving 16 242.15
Robillard, Mika 15 3 mtr Diving 27 266.95 1 mtr Diving 12 296.6 Platform Diving 27 212.55
Spradley, Summe 15 100 Breast 12 1:01.57 637
Dabney, Devon C 12 200 Free 19 1:47.22 648 1650 Free 19 16:36.82 549
Paskulin, Olivi 11 100 Breast 16 1:02.42 587
Wilson, Makenna 4 200 Back 21 1:57.58 609
Pick, Gabrielle 3 200 Fly 22 2:00.1 588
Zimmer, Kate M 2 100 Back 23 54.36 603
Weber, Sophie B 2 200 Fly 23 2:00.14 586
Macdougall, Jan 0 1650 Free 33 17:14.94 353

South Carolina

Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Vincent, Julia 59 3 mtr Diving 1 400.5 1 mtr Diving 3 351.85
Barksdale, Emma 58 200 IM 7 1:56.65 739 400 IM 4 4:06.07 755 200 Breast 17 2:11.3 681
Dirrane, Kerste 46 100 Breast 9 1:00.59 692 200 Breast 4 2:08.58 749
Nied, Allyson N 34 3 mtr Diving 23 273.85 Platform Diving 1 325.9
Lujan, Mikaela 34 3 mtr Diving 22 279.8 1 mtr Diving 8 307.9 Platform Diving 17 236.45
Roth, Marissa 29 3 mtr Diving 14 300.7 1 mtr Diving 30 233.5 Platform Diving 11 258.4
Cornell, Emily 23 100 Back 16 53.92 629 200 Back 15 1:56.58 637
Higgs, Albury A 14 200 Breast 13 2:11.49 677
Merritt, Heathe 14 200 Free 14 1:47.37 642 200 Back 24 1:58.47 583
Smith, Sarah T 11 1650 Free 16 16:26.86 593
Delgado, Mariss 11 200 Fly 16 1:59.1 621
Lappin, Christi 6 100 Fly 19 53.74 637
Maltby, Elizabe 4 1650 Free 21 16:39.23 538
Carlson, Megan 3 1650 Free 22 16:42.28 523
Worrell, Taylor 1 500 Free 24 4:49.22 611

Alabama

Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Nonnenberg, Mia 63 500 Free 11 4:43.2 694 400 IM 7 4:08.52 717 1650 Free 6 16:16.42 636
Scott, Bailey K 53 50 Free 3 21.84 820 100 Back 19 53.64 646 100 Free 9 48.48 742
Blood, Bridget 40 100 Breast 3 59.95 729 200 Breast 14 2:11.72 671
Fredlock, Kara 36 3 mtr Diving 19 282.05 1 mtr Diving 21 269.8 Platform Diving 4 279.65
Tomley, Temarie 24 50 Free 20 22.8 644 200 Free 20 1:47.36 643 100 Free 13 49.4 666
Coughlin, Katie 18 100 Fly 22 54 620 100 Back 15 53.57 650 200 Back 22 1:57.74 604
Macfarlane, Jus 6 100 Breast 19 1:01.97 614
Korst, Caroline 5 100 Fly 23 54.15 610 100 Back 22 54.33 605
Kelsoe, Katie K 4 100 Back 21 54.03 623
Murray, Emma E 3 100 Breast 22 1:02.34 592
Oberlander, Kac 2 200 Back 23 1:58.21 591
Yurchishin, Mar 2 200 Breast 23 2:14.56 600
Preski, Alexis 1 400 IM 24 4:16.84 591 1650 Free 27 16:47.62 497
Woods, Ayanna A 1 3 mtr Diving 24 273.2 1 mtr Diving 32 227.2
Brown, Cameron 0 1650 Free 29 16:49.98 485
McCarthy, Margy 0 3 mtr Diving 38 219.05 1 mtr Diving 27 244.25 Platform Diving 30 200.35

Arkankas

Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Macias, Ayumi 43 500 Free 7 4:43.28 693 1650 Free 9 16:21.56 615
Gillis, Nicole 42 3 mtr Diving 6 336.8 1 mtr Diving 10 300.4 Platform Diving 24 222.1
Tatlow, Chelsea 19 200 IM 22 1:59.76 646 200 Fly 11 1:57.55 670
Garrison, Jessi 19 400 IM 20 4:12.82 653 200 Fly 13 1:57.85 661
Soderberg, Mary 18 400 IM 22 4:14.1 634 200 Breast 12 2:10.54 700
Angell, Sydney 5 100 Breast 20 1:02.02 611
Weekley, Olivia 5 100 Fly 20 53.8 634
Lister, Aiden M 2 1650 Free 23 16:42.50 522
Strathman, Madi 1 100 Breast 24 1:02.58 577
Welch, Caroline 0 3 mtr Diving 33 247.3 1 mtr Diving 33 226.1 Platform Diving 34 162.25
Harvie, Molly E 0 3 mtr Diving 35 239.2 1 mtr Diving 26 252.75 Platform Diving 26 213.05
Green, Marissa 0 3 mtr Diving 29 260.55 1 mtr Diving 29 235.2 Platform Diving 33 165.6

Vanderbilt

Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Lucenti, Kara M 14 100 Breast 13 1:01.85 621
Babbin, Kathryn 0 1650 Free 34 17:43.24 211
Peacock, Saleh 0 1650 Free 32 17:08.29 389

