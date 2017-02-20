SEC Women Individual Scoring Breakdown

2017 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
SEC’s was this weekend. With big conference meets of this type it’s difficult to get a big picture view of how the team competition progressed just by scrolling through the results. I compiled are a some stats on individual performance in finals. In a separate post, I did a breakdown of the
team scoring. Here’s the men’s team stats and men’s individual stats. Notes
–
led the way for Texas A&M with a perfect 96 individual points. Sarah Gibson Sydney Pickrem of Texas A&M and of Georgia were next with 92. Olivia Smoliga
-The lower ranked teams received larger relative contributions from their divers. Kentucky, Tennessee, Auburn, Missouri, Florida, LSU South Carolina, and Arkansas all had a diver among their top 2 individual scorers. South Carolina had 4 divers among their top 6 individual scorers. Texas A&M’s top diver was their 12th highest scorer. Georgia’s top diver was 9th.
INDIVIDUAL BREAKDOWN
Power is the swim’s
Swimulator power points. Times are finals times. This is finals swims only, plus all diving, so it includes some non scoring mile swims as the mile is a timed final Texas A&M
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Gibson, Sarah E
96
500 Free
1
4:38.92
754
100 Fly
1
50.71
850
200 Fly
1
1:52.64
839
Pickrem, Sydney
92
200 IM
2
1:53.64
840
400 IM
1
4:02.25
819
200 Breast
1
2:06.65
801
Galat, Bethany
82
200 IM
3
1:54.86
797
400 IM
2
4:03.88
791
200 Breast
3
2:08.09
762
Gastaldello, Be
77
50 Free
4
21.95
797
100 Fly
5
51.82
766
100 Free
4
48.02
782
Bratton, Lisa N
70
200 IM
5
1:56.30
750
400 IM
9
4:07.01
741
200 Back
5
1:52.08
760
McGregor, Ashle
68
200 IM
13
1:58.35
688
100 Breast
4
1:00.13
718
200 Breast
2
2:07.54
777
Malone, Kristin
66
200 IM
9
1:57.17
723
200 Free
7
1:46.61
672
100 Free
7
48.82
713
Gonzalez-Hermos
55
200 IM
6
1:56.50
744
400 IM
6
4:07.9
727
200 Breast
18
2:11.50
677
Caneta, Jorie A
52
100 Breast
1
59.49
756
200 Breast
9
2:10.1
711
Jonker, Franko
49
100 Breast
6
1:00.28
710
200 Breast
5
2:10.02
713
Rasmus, Claire
49
500 Free
17
4:41.07
723
200 Free
2
1:44.51
755
100 Free
15
49.46
661
Hudkins, Madiso
43
3 mtr Diving
3
365.05
1 mtr Diving
11
298
Gonzalez Medina
37
200 IM
16
1:58.88
672
400 IM
23
4:15.00
620
200 Breast
6
2:10.11
711
Miller, Amy E
37
50 Free
19
22.76
651
200 Free
11
1:46.84
663
100 Free
12
49.36
669
McMahon, Syceri
35
500 Free
8
4:46.38
650
100 Breast
14
1:01.93
616
1650 Free
28
16:48.96
490
Kalonji, Alais
30
3 mtr Diving
30
253.65
1 mtr Diving
22
263.15
Platform Diving
3
291.25
Norman, Laura R
28
100 Fly
17
53.51
653
100 Back
13
53.27
667
200 Back
20
1:57.26
618
Alaniz, Zoe B
16
3 mtr Diving
16
286.35
1 mtr Diving
20
274.9
Metzsch, Sara K
13
500 Free
18
4:45.16
667
200 Back
19
1:56.9
628
Moon, Caitlynn
11
500 Free
23
4:49.02
614
1650 Free
17
16:27.57
590
Lupton, Lexie L
4
50 Free
24
23.02
606
100 Free
22
49.81
633
Portz, Katie A
2
200 Free
23
1:48.53
596
Georgia
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Smoliga, Olivia
92
50 Free
2
21.56
881
100 Back
1
50.6
833
100 Free
1
47.37
845
Britt, Chlesea
78
100 Fly
2
50.93
833
200 Fly
2
1:52.72
836
100 Back
8
53.02
681
Raab, Meaghan M
72
200 IM
8
1:59.44
655
200 Free
3
1:44.57
752
200 Breast
7
2:10.74
695
Zilinskas, Rach
68
500 Free
5
4:42.22
707
400 IM
11
4:08.71
715
1650 Free
3
16:10.72
659
Cameron, Emily
64
200 IM
10
1:57.28
720
400 IM
5
4:07.69
730
200 Breast
8
2:11.22
683
Van Landeghem,
62
50 Free
5
22.07
774
100 Back
17
53.36
662
100 Free
2
47.74
809
Kingsley, Megan
60
200 IM
11
1:57.65
709
100 Fly
10
52.59
713
200 Fly
3
1:54.80
760
Burchill, Veron
58
50 Free
12
22.39
715
100 Fly
11
52.62
711
100 Free
3
47.99
785
Ball, Olivia J
42
3 mtr Diving
10
315.25
1 mtr Diving
5
327.75
McCann, Meryn
40
200 Free
6
1:46.58
673
200 Back
11
1:54.12
704
Stewart, Kylie
39
100 Fly
6
52.05
749
100 Back
12
53.18
672
Parker, Katheri
30
100 Back
10
52.97
684
200 Back
14
1:55.22
674
Peters, Stephan
29
500 Free
10
4:42.96
697
1650 Free
15
16:24.54
603
Casazza, Caitln
25
200 IM
24
2:00.51
623
200 Fly
12
1:57.56
670
100 Breast
17
1:01.82
622
Austin, McKensi
25
3 mtr Diving
9
317.4
1 mtr Diving
28
237.35
Platform Diving
20
229.15
Stout, Jordan M
14
200 Free
13
1:47.33
644
1650 Free
30
16:50.00
485
Glunn, Lexi L
12
100 Breast
18
1:01.87
619
200 Breast
20
2:13.57
625
Finnon, Meg H
1
1650 Free
24
16:42.72
521
Thatcher, Kelly
0
1 mtr Diving
37
203.25
Platform Diving
31
196.45
Kentucky
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Seidt, Asia M
85
200 IM
4
1:55.02
792
100 Back
3
51.4
779
200 Back
1
1:50.22
816
Hamperian, Rebe
79
3 mtr Diving
4
348.6
1 mtr Diving
2
354.9
Platform Diving
5
274.05
Casey, Kendal A
78
500 Free
3
4:40.81
727
200 Free
5
1:46.50
676
1650 Free
4
16:11.9
654
Freriks, Geena
71
500 Free
4
4:40.85
726
200 Free
1
1:44.26
765
100 Free
14
49.41
665
Galyer, Daniell
52
100 Back
6
52.53
710
200 Back
2
1:51.17
787
Galyer, Ali J
46
200 Free
8
1:47.34
644
200 Back
6
1:52.14
759
Alexander, Brid
43
200 IM
21
1:59.31
659
100 Back
11
53
683
200 Back
7
1:53.73
714
Winstead, Madis
39
100 Breast
2
59.86
734
200 Breast
16
2:13.9
617
Crew, Kendra R
32
100 Breast
11
1:01.06
665
200 Breast
11
2:10.42
703
McInerny, Haley
31
100 Fly
16
53.29
667
200 Fly
9
1:56.89
691
Kelly, Paige M
23
500 Free
19
4:45.21
666
1650 Free
10
16:21.6
615
Clark, Courtney
21
3 mtr Diving
28
264.8
1 mtr Diving
24
260.1
Platform Diving
9
264.65
Farley-Sepe, Ki
20
200 IM
20
1:59.11
665
400 IM
19
4:12.74
654
200 Fly
17
1:57.35
677
Whisenhunt, Mer
19
500 Free
20
4:45.25
666
1650 Free
13
16:22.43
612
Francetic, Kail
17
3 mtr Diving
20
281.65
1 mtr Diving
17
285.95
Platform Diving
22
223.55
Belli, Morgan S
16
100 Breast
15
1:02.06
608
200 Breast
21
2:13.61
624
Painter, Kathry
15
1650 Free
12
16:22.36
612
Berger, Kelly M
5
1650 Free
20
16:39.11
538
Davies, Ann S
1
200 Breast
24
2:14.57
600
Churman, Kayla
1
200 Fly
24
2:00.6
570
Dellmore, Emma
0
3 mtr Diving
31
251.1
1 mtr Diving
25
255.45
Auburn
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Neidigh, Ashley
67
500 Free
2
4:39.91
739
400 IM
18
4:12.49
658
1650 Free
1
15:56.95
714
Maillard, Aliso
64
3 mtr Diving
8
310.95
1 mtr Diving
9
301.25
Platform Diving
8
244.2
Cox, Maddie C
59
3 mtr Diving
7
311.35
1 mtr Diving
6
313.95
Platform Diving
15
244.55
Thatcher, Zoe M
55
500 Free
9
4:42.67
701
400 IM
15
4:12.34
660
1650 Free
7
16:17.22
633
Falconer, Erin
54
500 Free
14
4:44.81
672
200 Free
4
1:45.96
697
200 Back
12
1:54.4
696
Nero, Bailey M
54
200 IM
17
1:57.99
699
100 Fly
8
52.36
728
200 Fly
7
1:57.31
678
Meynen, Julie
48
50 Free
9
22.11
766
200 Free
21
1:47.9
622
100 Free
6
48.65
727
Lloyd, Natasha
39
100 Breast
8
1:00.48
698
200 Breast
10
2:10.33
705
Tetzloff, Alyss
34
100 Fly
14
52.94
690
100 Back
20
53.85
633
100 Free
11
49.07
693
Purcell, Allyx
27
50 Free
11
22.37
719
100 Free
16
49.57
652
Black, Haley M
26
100 Fly
4
51.8
767
Roman, Breanna
17
100 Breast
10
1:00.84
678
Ellzey, Ashton
16
50 Free
14
22.55
687
100 Fly
24
54.74
569
100 Free
23
50.13
606
Clevenger, Roby
11
50 Free
16
22.83
639
Merritt, Jessic
11
200 Free
16
1:47.86
623
Baddock, Caroli
7
200 Back
18
1:56.68
634
Malone, Brooke
4
100 Breast
21
1:02.23
598
Telmanik, Miran
0
3 mtr Diving
36
232.6
1 mtr Diving
35
222.95
Platform Diving
28
212.2
Vanderbilt-SE
Missouri
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Reedy, Lauren P
72
3 mtr Diving
5
339.9
1 mtr Diving
1
364.3
Platform Diving
12
258.05
Laemmler, Nadin
65
100 Fly
9
52.2
739
100 Back
5
51.96
744
200 Back
9
1:52.65
744
Stevens, Hannah
64
50 Free
17
22.63
673
100 Back
2
50.82
818
200 Back
3
1:51.41
780
Brady, Sharli T
62
200 IM
12
1:57.66
708
400 IM
8
4:10.32
690
200 Fly
5
1:56.65
699
Zubar, Kira E
49
500 Free
6
4:42.79
699
1650 Free
5
16:13.6
648
McKernan, Madel
41
3 mtr Diving
12
302.25
1 mtr Diving
14
290.85
Platform Diving
14
251.6
Kieser, Kendra
34
3 mtr Diving
21
279.95
1 mtr Diving
7
313.6
Platform Diving
18
231.75
Hynes, Haley M
27
50 Free
18
22.69
663
100 Back
9
52.51
711
Metzger-Seymour
26
100 Fly
12
52.72
704
200 Fly
18
1:58.88
628
100 Free
21
49.73
639
King, Jennifer
24
100 Back
18
53.61
647
200 Back
10
1:53.84
711
Dahlgren, Kylie
21
200 IM
18
1:58.38
687
200 Back
13
1:55.19
675
Evensen, Courtn
18
500 Free
16
4:44.86
671
200 Free
18
1:47.21
649
Suek, Ellie R
14
400 IM
13
4:10.33
690
Beckwith, Alexa
13
3 mtr Diving
25
270
1 mtr Diving
16
288.3
Platform Diving
23
223.4
Hayden, Rachel
6
50 Free
22
22.84
637
200 Free
22
1:47.99
618
Avdic, Azra
5
200 Fly
20
1:59.18
618
Jones, Iliana L
2
50 Free
23
22.9
627
Coloma, Samanth
1
100 Back
24
54.58
589
Conrad, Payton
0
3 mtr Diving
34
240.9
1 mtr Diving
36
220.85
Platform Diving
25
216.15
Florida
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Finke, Autumn S
43
500 Free
12
4:43.89
684
1650 Free
2
16:06.64
675
Syskakis, Teya
40
3 mtr Diving
17
285.7
1 mtr Diving
18
283.05
Platform Diving
6
264.55
Dressel, Sherri
29
50 Free
15
22.62
675
100 Free
10
48.98
700
Howell, Abigail
29
3 mtr Diving
15
299.7
1 mtr Diving
31
230.75
Platform Diving
10
261.1
Fertel, Kelly A
27
200 IM
15
1:58.67
678
400 IM
12
4:10.01
695
Ball, Emma
27
50 Free
21
22.82
641
100 Back
7
52.65
703
Yambor-Maul, Al
26
100 Fly
21
53.87
629
200 Fly
8
1:57.89
660
Williams, Kahra
26
500 Free
21
4:45.61
661
1650 Free
8
16:21.42
616
Madden, Brooke
25
3 mtr Diving
18
282.6
1 mtr Diving
15
288.55
Platform Diving
19
229.45
Faulconer, Sava
25
500 Free
15
4:44.85
671
400 IM
14
4:10.51
688
Sell, Sydney L
22
100 Back
14
53.45
657
200 Back
17
1:54.4
696
Maughan, Amelia
20
200 Free
9
1:46.36
681
Burns, Hannah C
20
400 IM
10
4:08.65
715
200 Breast
22
2:14.50
601
Sargent, Makayl
15
400 IM
16
4:15.98
605
200 Fly
21
1:59.31
614
1650 Free
26
16:47.54
498
Katz, Taylor A
14
200 Free
24
1:48.74
588
200 Fly
14
1:58.19
650
Dambacher, Kels
13
200 Free
15
1:47.58
634
100 Free
24
50.33
589
Darwent, Georgi
11
1650 Free
25
16:45.09
510
200 Back
16
1:59.78
543
Felegi, Brianna
0
3 mtr Diving
39
196.75
1 mtr Diving
39
195.75
Platform Diving
32
192.15
Goss, Miranda
0
3 mtr Diving
32
249.65
1 mtr Diving
34
225.25
Platform Diving
29
205.2
LSU
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Cui, Lizzie A
68
3 mtr Diving
2
391.4
1 mtr Diving
4
336.1
Platform Diving
13
257.7
Troskot, Leah B
64
50 Free
8
22.37
719
200 Free
10
1:46.72
668
100 Free
5
48.53
737
Kopcso, Kara R
62
200 IM
14
1:58.43
685
100 Fly
7
52.34
730
200 Fly
4
1:55.66
731
Knight, Haylee
46
50 Free
7
22.28
735
100 Fly
13
52.82
698
100 Free
17
49.17
685
O’Neil, Colleen
33
200 IM
23
1:59.77
646
100 Breast
5
1:00.18
715
200 Breast
19
2:12.27
658
Knox, Rileigh
17
3 mtr Diving
26
267.7
1 mtr Diving
19
281.85
Platform Diving
16
242.15
Robillard, Mika
15
3 mtr Diving
27
266.95
1 mtr Diving
12
296.6
Platform Diving
27
212.55
Spradley, Summe
15
100 Breast
12
1:01.57
637
Dabney, Devon C
12
200 Free
19
1:47.22
648
1650 Free
19
16:36.82
549
Paskulin, Olivi
11
100 Breast
16
1:02.42
587
Wilson, Makenna
4
200 Back
21
1:57.58
609
Pick, Gabrielle
3
200 Fly
22
2:00.1
588
Zimmer, Kate M
2
100 Back
23
54.36
603
Weber, Sophie B
2
200 Fly
23
2:00.14
586
Macdougall, Jan
0
1650 Free
33
17:14.94
353
South Carolina
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Vincent, Julia
59
3 mtr Diving
1
400.5
1 mtr Diving
3
351.85
Barksdale, Emma
58
200 IM
7
1:56.65
739
400 IM
4
4:06.07
755
200 Breast
17
2:11.3
681
Dirrane, Kerste
46
100 Breast
9
1:00.59
692
200 Breast
4
2:08.58
749
Nied, Allyson N
34
3 mtr Diving
23
273.85
Platform Diving
1
325.9
Lujan, Mikaela
34
3 mtr Diving
22
279.8
1 mtr Diving
8
307.9
Platform Diving
17
236.45
Roth, Marissa
29
3 mtr Diving
14
300.7
1 mtr Diving
30
233.5
Platform Diving
11
258.4
Cornell, Emily
23
100 Back
16
53.92
629
200 Back
15
1:56.58
637
Higgs, Albury A
14
200 Breast
13
2:11.49
677
Merritt, Heathe
14
200 Free
14
1:47.37
642
200 Back
24
1:58.47
583
Smith, Sarah T
11
1650 Free
16
16:26.86
593
Delgado, Mariss
11
200 Fly
16
1:59.1
621
Lappin, Christi
6
100 Fly
19
53.74
637
Maltby, Elizabe
4
1650 Free
21
16:39.23
538
Carlson, Megan
3
1650 Free
22
16:42.28
523
Worrell, Taylor
1
500 Free
24
4:49.22
611
Alabama
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Nonnenberg, Mia
63
500 Free
11
4:43.2
694
400 IM
7
4:08.52
717
1650 Free
6
16:16.42
636
Scott, Bailey K
53
50 Free
3
21.84
820
100 Back
19
53.64
646
100 Free
9
48.48
742
Blood, Bridget
40
100 Breast
3
59.95
729
200 Breast
14
2:11.72
671
Fredlock, Kara
36
3 mtr Diving
19
282.05
1 mtr Diving
21
269.8
Platform Diving
4
279.65
Tomley, Temarie
24
50 Free
20
22.8
644
200 Free
20
1:47.36
643
100 Free
13
49.4
666
Coughlin, Katie
18
100 Fly
22
54
620
100 Back
15
53.57
650
200 Back
22
1:57.74
604
Macfarlane, Jus
6
100 Breast
19
1:01.97
614
Korst, Caroline
5
100 Fly
23
54.15
610
100 Back
22
54.33
605
Kelsoe, Katie K
4
100 Back
21
54.03
623
Murray, Emma E
3
100 Breast
22
1:02.34
592
Oberlander, Kac
2
200 Back
23
1:58.21
591
Yurchishin, Mar
2
200 Breast
23
2:14.56
600
Preski, Alexis
1
400 IM
24
4:16.84
591
1650 Free
27
16:47.62
497
Woods, Ayanna A
1
3 mtr Diving
24
273.2
1 mtr Diving
32
227.2
Brown, Cameron
0
1650 Free
29
16:49.98
485
McCarthy, Margy
0
3 mtr Diving
38
219.05
1 mtr Diving
27
244.25
Platform Diving
30
200.35
Arkankas
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Macias, Ayumi
43
500 Free
7
4:43.28
693
1650 Free
9
16:21.56
615
Gillis, Nicole
42
3 mtr Diving
6
336.8
1 mtr Diving
10
300.4
Platform Diving
24
222.1
Tatlow, Chelsea
19
200 IM
22
1:59.76
646
200 Fly
11
1:57.55
670
Garrison, Jessi
19
400 IM
20
4:12.82
653
200 Fly
13
1:57.85
661
Soderberg, Mary
18
400 IM
22
4:14.1
634
200 Breast
12
2:10.54
700
Angell, Sydney
5
100 Breast
20
1:02.02
611
Weekley, Olivia
5
100 Fly
20
53.8
634
Lister, Aiden M
2
1650 Free
23
16:42.50
522
Strathman, Madi
1
100 Breast
24
1:02.58
577
Welch, Caroline
0
3 mtr Diving
33
247.3
1 mtr Diving
33
226.1
Platform Diving
34
162.25
Harvie, Molly E
0
3 mtr Diving
35
239.2
1 mtr Diving
26
252.75
Platform Diving
26
213.05
Green, Marissa
0
3 mtr Diving
29
260.55
1 mtr Diving
29
235.2
Platform Diving
33
165.6
Vanderbilt
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Lucenti, Kara M
14
100 Breast
13
1:01.85
621
Babbin, Kathryn
0
1650 Free
34
17:43.24
211
Peacock, Saleh
0
1650 Free
32
17:08.29
389
