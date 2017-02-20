SEC Women Individual Scoring Breakdown

2017 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 18

Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center, Knoxville, TN

SEC’s was this weekend. With big conference meets of this type it’s difficult to get a big picture view of how the team competition progressed just by scrolling through the results. I compiled are a some stats on individual performance in finals. In a separate post, I did a breakdown of the team scoring. Here’s the men’s team stats and men’s individual stats.

Notes

–Sarah Gibson led the way for Texas A&M with a perfect 96 individual points. Sydney Pickrem of Texas A&M and Olivia Smoliga of Georgia were next with 92.

-The lower ranked teams received larger relative contributions from their divers. Kentucky, Tennessee, Auburn, Missouri, Florida, LSU South Carolina, and Arkansas all had a diver among their top 2 individual scorers. South Carolina had 4 divers among their top 6 individual scorers. Texas A&M’s top diver was their 12th highest scorer. Georgia’s top diver was 9th.

INDIVIDUAL BREAKDOWN

Power is the swim’s Swimulator power points. Times are finals times. This is finals swims only, plus all diving, so it includes some non scoring mile swims as the mile is a timed final

Texas A&M

Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Gibson, Sarah E 96 500 Free 1 4:38.92 754 100 Fly 1 50.71 850 200 Fly 1 1:52.64 839 Pickrem, Sydney 92 200 IM 2 1:53.64 840 400 IM 1 4:02.25 819 200 Breast 1 2:06.65 801 Galat, Bethany 82 200 IM 3 1:54.86 797 400 IM 2 4:03.88 791 200 Breast 3 2:08.09 762 Gastaldello, Be 77 50 Free 4 21.95 797 100 Fly 5 51.82 766 100 Free 4 48.02 782 Bratton, Lisa N 70 200 IM 5 1:56.30 750 400 IM 9 4:07.01 741 200 Back 5 1:52.08 760 McGregor, Ashle 68 200 IM 13 1:58.35 688 100 Breast 4 1:00.13 718 200 Breast 2 2:07.54 777 Malone, Kristin 66 200 IM 9 1:57.17 723 200 Free 7 1:46.61 672 100 Free 7 48.82 713 Gonzalez-Hermos 55 200 IM 6 1:56.50 744 400 IM 6 4:07.9 727 200 Breast 18 2:11.50 677 Caneta, Jorie A 52 100 Breast 1 59.49 756 200 Breast 9 2:10.1 711 Jonker, Franko 49 100 Breast 6 1:00.28 710 200 Breast 5 2:10.02 713 Rasmus, Claire 49 500 Free 17 4:41.07 723 200 Free 2 1:44.51 755 100 Free 15 49.46 661 Hudkins, Madiso 43 3 mtr Diving 3 365.05 1 mtr Diving 11 298 Gonzalez Medina 37 200 IM 16 1:58.88 672 400 IM 23 4:15.00 620 200 Breast 6 2:10.11 711 Miller, Amy E 37 50 Free 19 22.76 651 200 Free 11 1:46.84 663 100 Free 12 49.36 669 McMahon, Syceri 35 500 Free 8 4:46.38 650 100 Breast 14 1:01.93 616 1650 Free 28 16:48.96 490 Kalonji, Alais 30 3 mtr Diving 30 253.65 1 mtr Diving 22 263.15 Platform Diving 3 291.25 Norman, Laura R 28 100 Fly 17 53.51 653 100 Back 13 53.27 667 200 Back 20 1:57.26 618 Alaniz, Zoe B 16 3 mtr Diving 16 286.35 1 mtr Diving 20 274.9 Metzsch, Sara K 13 500 Free 18 4:45.16 667 200 Back 19 1:56.9 628 Moon, Caitlynn 11 500 Free 23 4:49.02 614 1650 Free 17 16:27.57 590 Lupton, Lexie L 4 50 Free 24 23.02 606 100 Free 22 49.81 633 Portz, Katie A 2 200 Free 23 1:48.53 596

Georgia

Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Smoliga, Olivia 92 50 Free 2 21.56 881 100 Back 1 50.6 833 100 Free 1 47.37 845 Britt, Chlesea 78 100 Fly 2 50.93 833 200 Fly 2 1:52.72 836 100 Back 8 53.02 681 Raab, Meaghan M 72 200 IM 8 1:59.44 655 200 Free 3 1:44.57 752 200 Breast 7 2:10.74 695 Zilinskas, Rach 68 500 Free 5 4:42.22 707 400 IM 11 4:08.71 715 1650 Free 3 16:10.72 659 Cameron, Emily 64 200 IM 10 1:57.28 720 400 IM 5 4:07.69 730 200 Breast 8 2:11.22 683 Van Landeghem, 62 50 Free 5 22.07 774 100 Back 17 53.36 662 100 Free 2 47.74 809 Kingsley, Megan 60 200 IM 11 1:57.65 709 100 Fly 10 52.59 713 200 Fly 3 1:54.80 760 Burchill, Veron 58 50 Free 12 22.39 715 100 Fly 11 52.62 711 100 Free 3 47.99 785 Ball, Olivia J 42 3 mtr Diving 10 315.25 1 mtr Diving 5 327.75 McCann, Meryn 40 200 Free 6 1:46.58 673 200 Back 11 1:54.12 704 Stewart, Kylie 39 100 Fly 6 52.05 749 100 Back 12 53.18 672 Parker, Katheri 30 100 Back 10 52.97 684 200 Back 14 1:55.22 674 Peters, Stephan 29 500 Free 10 4:42.96 697 1650 Free 15 16:24.54 603 Casazza, Caitln 25 200 IM 24 2:00.51 623 200 Fly 12 1:57.56 670 100 Breast 17 1:01.82 622 Austin, McKensi 25 3 mtr Diving 9 317.4 1 mtr Diving 28 237.35 Platform Diving 20 229.15 Stout, Jordan M 14 200 Free 13 1:47.33 644 1650 Free 30 16:50.00 485 Glunn, Lexi L 12 100 Breast 18 1:01.87 619 200 Breast 20 2:13.57 625 Finnon, Meg H 1 1650 Free 24 16:42.72 521 Thatcher, Kelly 0 1 mtr Diving 37 203.25 Platform Diving 31 196.45

Kentucky

Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Seidt, Asia M 85 200 IM 4 1:55.02 792 100 Back 3 51.4 779 200 Back 1 1:50.22 816 Hamperian, Rebe 79 3 mtr Diving 4 348.6 1 mtr Diving 2 354.9 Platform Diving 5 274.05 Casey, Kendal A 78 500 Free 3 4:40.81 727 200 Free 5 1:46.50 676 1650 Free 4 16:11.9 654 Freriks, Geena 71 500 Free 4 4:40.85 726 200 Free 1 1:44.26 765 100 Free 14 49.41 665 Galyer, Daniell 52 100 Back 6 52.53 710 200 Back 2 1:51.17 787 Galyer, Ali J 46 200 Free 8 1:47.34 644 200 Back 6 1:52.14 759 Alexander, Brid 43 200 IM 21 1:59.31 659 100 Back 11 53 683 200 Back 7 1:53.73 714 Winstead, Madis 39 100 Breast 2 59.86 734 200 Breast 16 2:13.9 617 Crew, Kendra R 32 100 Breast 11 1:01.06 665 200 Breast 11 2:10.42 703 McInerny, Haley 31 100 Fly 16 53.29 667 200 Fly 9 1:56.89 691 Kelly, Paige M 23 500 Free 19 4:45.21 666 1650 Free 10 16:21.6 615 Clark, Courtney 21 3 mtr Diving 28 264.8 1 mtr Diving 24 260.1 Platform Diving 9 264.65 Farley-Sepe, Ki 20 200 IM 20 1:59.11 665 400 IM 19 4:12.74 654 200 Fly 17 1:57.35 677 Whisenhunt, Mer 19 500 Free 20 4:45.25 666 1650 Free 13 16:22.43 612 Francetic, Kail 17 3 mtr Diving 20 281.65 1 mtr Diving 17 285.95 Platform Diving 22 223.55 Belli, Morgan S 16 100 Breast 15 1:02.06 608 200 Breast 21 2:13.61 624 Painter, Kathry 15 1650 Free 12 16:22.36 612 Berger, Kelly M 5 1650 Free 20 16:39.11 538 Davies, Ann S 1 200 Breast 24 2:14.57 600 Churman, Kayla 1 200 Fly 24 2:00.6 570 Dellmore, Emma 0 3 mtr Diving 31 251.1 1 mtr Diving 25 255.45

Auburn

Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Neidigh, Ashley 67 500 Free 2 4:39.91 739 400 IM 18 4:12.49 658 1650 Free 1 15:56.95 714 Maillard, Aliso 64 3 mtr Diving 8 310.95 1 mtr Diving 9 301.25 Platform Diving 8 244.2 Cox, Maddie C 59 3 mtr Diving 7 311.35 1 mtr Diving 6 313.95 Platform Diving 15 244.55 Thatcher, Zoe M 55 500 Free 9 4:42.67 701 400 IM 15 4:12.34 660 1650 Free 7 16:17.22 633 Falconer, Erin 54 500 Free 14 4:44.81 672 200 Free 4 1:45.96 697 200 Back 12 1:54.4 696 Nero, Bailey M 54 200 IM 17 1:57.99 699 100 Fly 8 52.36 728 200 Fly 7 1:57.31 678 Meynen, Julie 48 50 Free 9 22.11 766 200 Free 21 1:47.9 622 100 Free 6 48.65 727 Lloyd, Natasha 39 100 Breast 8 1:00.48 698 200 Breast 10 2:10.33 705 Tetzloff, Alyss 34 100 Fly 14 52.94 690 100 Back 20 53.85 633 100 Free 11 49.07 693 Purcell, Allyx 27 50 Free 11 22.37 719 100 Free 16 49.57 652 Black, Haley M 26 100 Fly 4 51.8 767 Roman, Breanna 17 100 Breast 10 1:00.84 678 Ellzey, Ashton 16 50 Free 14 22.55 687 100 Fly 24 54.74 569 100 Free 23 50.13 606 Clevenger, Roby 11 50 Free 16 22.83 639 Merritt, Jessic 11 200 Free 16 1:47.86 623 Baddock, Caroli 7 200 Back 18 1:56.68 634 Malone, Brooke 4 100 Breast 21 1:02.23 598 Telmanik, Miran 0 3 mtr Diving 36 232.6 1 mtr Diving 35 222.95 Platform Diving 28 212.2 Vanderbilt-SE

Missouri

Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Reedy, Lauren P 72 3 mtr Diving 5 339.9 1 mtr Diving 1 364.3 Platform Diving 12 258.05 Laemmler, Nadin 65 100 Fly 9 52.2 739 100 Back 5 51.96 744 200 Back 9 1:52.65 744 Stevens, Hannah 64 50 Free 17 22.63 673 100 Back 2 50.82 818 200 Back 3 1:51.41 780 Brady, Sharli T 62 200 IM 12 1:57.66 708 400 IM 8 4:10.32 690 200 Fly 5 1:56.65 699 Zubar, Kira E 49 500 Free 6 4:42.79 699 1650 Free 5 16:13.6 648 McKernan, Madel 41 3 mtr Diving 12 302.25 1 mtr Diving 14 290.85 Platform Diving 14 251.6 Kieser, Kendra 34 3 mtr Diving 21 279.95 1 mtr Diving 7 313.6 Platform Diving 18 231.75 Hynes, Haley M 27 50 Free 18 22.69 663 100 Back 9 52.51 711 Metzger-Seymour 26 100 Fly 12 52.72 704 200 Fly 18 1:58.88 628 100 Free 21 49.73 639 King, Jennifer 24 100 Back 18 53.61 647 200 Back 10 1:53.84 711 Dahlgren, Kylie 21 200 IM 18 1:58.38 687 200 Back 13 1:55.19 675 Evensen, Courtn 18 500 Free 16 4:44.86 671 200 Free 18 1:47.21 649 Suek, Ellie R 14 400 IM 13 4:10.33 690 Beckwith, Alexa 13 3 mtr Diving 25 270 1 mtr Diving 16 288.3 Platform Diving 23 223.4 Hayden, Rachel 6 50 Free 22 22.84 637 200 Free 22 1:47.99 618 Avdic, Azra 5 200 Fly 20 1:59.18 618 Jones, Iliana L 2 50 Free 23 22.9 627 Coloma, Samanth 1 100 Back 24 54.58 589 Conrad, Payton 0 3 mtr Diving 34 240.9 1 mtr Diving 36 220.85 Platform Diving 25 216.15

Florida

Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Finke, Autumn S 43 500 Free 12 4:43.89 684 1650 Free 2 16:06.64 675 Syskakis, Teya 40 3 mtr Diving 17 285.7 1 mtr Diving 18 283.05 Platform Diving 6 264.55 Dressel, Sherri 29 50 Free 15 22.62 675 100 Free 10 48.98 700 Howell, Abigail 29 3 mtr Diving 15 299.7 1 mtr Diving 31 230.75 Platform Diving 10 261.1 Fertel, Kelly A 27 200 IM 15 1:58.67 678 400 IM 12 4:10.01 695 Ball, Emma 27 50 Free 21 22.82 641 100 Back 7 52.65 703 Yambor-Maul, Al 26 100 Fly 21 53.87 629 200 Fly 8 1:57.89 660 Williams, Kahra 26 500 Free 21 4:45.61 661 1650 Free 8 16:21.42 616 Madden, Brooke 25 3 mtr Diving 18 282.6 1 mtr Diving 15 288.55 Platform Diving 19 229.45 Faulconer, Sava 25 500 Free 15 4:44.85 671 400 IM 14 4:10.51 688 Sell, Sydney L 22 100 Back 14 53.45 657 200 Back 17 1:54.4 696 Maughan, Amelia 20 200 Free 9 1:46.36 681 Burns, Hannah C 20 400 IM 10 4:08.65 715 200 Breast 22 2:14.50 601 Sargent, Makayl 15 400 IM 16 4:15.98 605 200 Fly 21 1:59.31 614 1650 Free 26 16:47.54 498 Katz, Taylor A 14 200 Free 24 1:48.74 588 200 Fly 14 1:58.19 650 Dambacher, Kels 13 200 Free 15 1:47.58 634 100 Free 24 50.33 589 Darwent, Georgi 11 1650 Free 25 16:45.09 510 200 Back 16 1:59.78 543 Felegi, Brianna 0 3 mtr Diving 39 196.75 1 mtr Diving 39 195.75 Platform Diving 32 192.15 Goss, Miranda 0 3 mtr Diving 32 249.65 1 mtr Diving 34 225.25 Platform Diving 29 205.2

LSU

Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Cui, Lizzie A 68 3 mtr Diving 2 391.4 1 mtr Diving 4 336.1 Platform Diving 13 257.7 Troskot, Leah B 64 50 Free 8 22.37 719 200 Free 10 1:46.72 668 100 Free 5 48.53 737 Kopcso, Kara R 62 200 IM 14 1:58.43 685 100 Fly 7 52.34 730 200 Fly 4 1:55.66 731 Knight, Haylee 46 50 Free 7 22.28 735 100 Fly 13 52.82 698 100 Free 17 49.17 685 O’Neil, Colleen 33 200 IM 23 1:59.77 646 100 Breast 5 1:00.18 715 200 Breast 19 2:12.27 658 Knox, Rileigh 17 3 mtr Diving 26 267.7 1 mtr Diving 19 281.85 Platform Diving 16 242.15 Robillard, Mika 15 3 mtr Diving 27 266.95 1 mtr Diving 12 296.6 Platform Diving 27 212.55 Spradley, Summe 15 100 Breast 12 1:01.57 637 Dabney, Devon C 12 200 Free 19 1:47.22 648 1650 Free 19 16:36.82 549 Paskulin, Olivi 11 100 Breast 16 1:02.42 587 Wilson, Makenna 4 200 Back 21 1:57.58 609 Pick, Gabrielle 3 200 Fly 22 2:00.1 588 Zimmer, Kate M 2 100 Back 23 54.36 603 Weber, Sophie B 2 200 Fly 23 2:00.14 586 Macdougall, Jan 0 1650 Free 33 17:14.94 353

South Carolina

Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Vincent, Julia 59 3 mtr Diving 1 400.5 1 mtr Diving 3 351.85 Barksdale, Emma 58 200 IM 7 1:56.65 739 400 IM 4 4:06.07 755 200 Breast 17 2:11.3 681 Dirrane, Kerste 46 100 Breast 9 1:00.59 692 200 Breast 4 2:08.58 749 Nied, Allyson N 34 3 mtr Diving 23 273.85 Platform Diving 1 325.9 Lujan, Mikaela 34 3 mtr Diving 22 279.8 1 mtr Diving 8 307.9 Platform Diving 17 236.45 Roth, Marissa 29 3 mtr Diving 14 300.7 1 mtr Diving 30 233.5 Platform Diving 11 258.4 Cornell, Emily 23 100 Back 16 53.92 629 200 Back 15 1:56.58 637 Higgs, Albury A 14 200 Breast 13 2:11.49 677 Merritt, Heathe 14 200 Free 14 1:47.37 642 200 Back 24 1:58.47 583 Smith, Sarah T 11 1650 Free 16 16:26.86 593 Delgado, Mariss 11 200 Fly 16 1:59.1 621 Lappin, Christi 6 100 Fly 19 53.74 637 Maltby, Elizabe 4 1650 Free 21 16:39.23 538 Carlson, Megan 3 1650 Free 22 16:42.28 523 Worrell, Taylor 1 500 Free 24 4:49.22 611

Alabama

Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Nonnenberg, Mia 63 500 Free 11 4:43.2 694 400 IM 7 4:08.52 717 1650 Free 6 16:16.42 636 Scott, Bailey K 53 50 Free 3 21.84 820 100 Back 19 53.64 646 100 Free 9 48.48 742 Blood, Bridget 40 100 Breast 3 59.95 729 200 Breast 14 2:11.72 671 Fredlock, Kara 36 3 mtr Diving 19 282.05 1 mtr Diving 21 269.8 Platform Diving 4 279.65 Tomley, Temarie 24 50 Free 20 22.8 644 200 Free 20 1:47.36 643 100 Free 13 49.4 666 Coughlin, Katie 18 100 Fly 22 54 620 100 Back 15 53.57 650 200 Back 22 1:57.74 604 Macfarlane, Jus 6 100 Breast 19 1:01.97 614 Korst, Caroline 5 100 Fly 23 54.15 610 100 Back 22 54.33 605 Kelsoe, Katie K 4 100 Back 21 54.03 623 Murray, Emma E 3 100 Breast 22 1:02.34 592 Oberlander, Kac 2 200 Back 23 1:58.21 591 Yurchishin, Mar 2 200 Breast 23 2:14.56 600 Preski, Alexis 1 400 IM 24 4:16.84 591 1650 Free 27 16:47.62 497 Woods, Ayanna A 1 3 mtr Diving 24 273.2 1 mtr Diving 32 227.2 Brown, Cameron 0 1650 Free 29 16:49.98 485 McCarthy, Margy 0 3 mtr Diving 38 219.05 1 mtr Diving 27 244.25 Platform Diving 30 200.35

Arkankas

Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Macias, Ayumi 43 500 Free 7 4:43.28 693 1650 Free 9 16:21.56 615 Gillis, Nicole 42 3 mtr Diving 6 336.8 1 mtr Diving 10 300.4 Platform Diving 24 222.1 Tatlow, Chelsea 19 200 IM 22 1:59.76 646 200 Fly 11 1:57.55 670 Garrison, Jessi 19 400 IM 20 4:12.82 653 200 Fly 13 1:57.85 661 Soderberg, Mary 18 400 IM 22 4:14.1 634 200 Breast 12 2:10.54 700 Angell, Sydney 5 100 Breast 20 1:02.02 611 Weekley, Olivia 5 100 Fly 20 53.8 634 Lister, Aiden M 2 1650 Free 23 16:42.50 522 Strathman, Madi 1 100 Breast 24 1:02.58 577 Welch, Caroline 0 3 mtr Diving 33 247.3 1 mtr Diving 33 226.1 Platform Diving 34 162.25 Harvie, Molly E 0 3 mtr Diving 35 239.2 1 mtr Diving 26 252.75 Platform Diving 26 213.05 Green, Marissa 0 3 mtr Diving 29 260.55 1 mtr Diving 29 235.2 Platform Diving 33 165.6

