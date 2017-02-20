Central Connecticut State Wins Third-Straight NEC Championships

Northeast Conference Championships – Women

Wednesday February 15th – Saturday February 18th

Zesiger Sports and Fitness Center – Cambridge, MA

Defending Champion: CCSU

Live Results

Results

The Central Connecticut State University Blue Devils managed their third-straight NEC Conference championship title this past weekend, pulling away with the win on the final night of competition to defeat Bryant and Wagner.

CCSU was the most dominant team there, winning three out of the four relays and eight individual events across these championships. Countless other podium finishes put them out of touch of their competitors.

Christie Rasile was a big reason that CCSU was able to retain such a lead. Rasile managed to finish second in the 50 freestyle by just 0.02 seconds, and then went on to win both the 100 and 200 freestyles. Her contribution to the relays was huge. Rasile swam on the winning 200 free relay, 400 free relay, and 400 medley relays.

Maddy Garber also played a huge part in the the team’s victory. Garber swept the breaststroke events at these championships. In the prelims, Garber broke both the 100 and 200 breaststroke conference records with times of 1:00.01 and 2:13.35 respectively. Garber swam the breaststroke leg on both medley relays for CCSU, including the silver medal winning 200 medley relay, and finished secondin the 200 IM.

Annemarie Durham of CCSU won both diving events contested at these championships to push her schools score even higher. On her way to winning both the 1 meter and 3 meter events, Durham set new conference records in both disciplines. Durham earned a total of 283.70 points on the 1 meter and 280.70 points on the 3 meter.

Aidan Devers was CCSU’s other multi-event winner, claiming gold in both the 500freestyle and 400 IM.

Besides CCSU swimmers, there were two swimmers who stood out to either snag multiple events or break records. Danielle Jeffries of LIU Brooklyn earned herself gold medals in both the 200 IM an 100 fly. Ani Nihapali swept the backstroke races, bettering the conference record in the 200 backstroke with a a winning time of 1:58.32.

Other Event Winners

Brianna Vega (LIUB) – 50 freestyle – 23.29

Maddie McNichol (WAG) – 1650 freestyle – 17:08.68

Noemie Lacroix-Moreau (LIUB) 200 Fly – 2:03.55

WAG – 200 medley relay – 1:40.73

FINAL TEAM SCORES