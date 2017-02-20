SEC Women Team Scoring Breakdown

2017 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 18
- Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center, Knoxville, TN
SEC’s was this weekend. With big conference meets of this type it’s difficult to get a big picture view of how the team competition progressed just by scrolling through the results. I compiled are a variety of summary stats on team scoring. In a separate post, I’ll do a breakdown of individual scoring. Here’s the men’s team stats and men’s individual stats.
Notes
-Texas A&M was comfortably in the lead for most of the meet but Georgia came within 9 points after the 100 back before being outscored by 89 points in the next event, the 100 breast.
-While the first two teams were pretty clear the entire meet, the race for third was extremely exciting with Kentucky Tennessee, Auburn, and Missouri all very close for much of the meet (especially Friday).
-The most points any team scored in any event was Texas A&M in the 200 IM with 163, followed by Texas A&M with 149 in the 200 IM, Kentucky with 107 in the 200 back, and Texas A&M again with 106 in the 400 IM.
-7 of the 12 teams won an event. Texas A&M led the way with 6 wins. Vanderbilt only had one individual score any points. A 13th place by Kara Lucenti in the 100 breast.
Overall Team Scores
1. Texas A&M: 1304
2. Georgia: 1113
3. Kentucky: 938
4. Tennessee: 855
5. Auburn: 849
6. Missouri: 786
7. Florida: 624
8. LSU: 550
9. South Carolina- 505
10. Alabama: 464
11. Arkansas: 284
12. Vanderbilt: 104
Score Progression
What the score was after each event
|Texas A&M
|Georgia
|Kentucky
|Tennessee
|Auburn
|Missouri
|Florida
|LSU
|South Carolina
|Alabama
|Arkansas
|Vanderbilt
|200 Medley Relay
|56
|64
|52
|54
|46
|50
|44
|0
|0
|48
|0
|0
|3 mtr Diving
|94
|101
|83
|84
|91
|94
|72
|28
|50
|55
|24
|0
|800 Free Relay
|158
|155
|139
|132
|141
|146
|116
|74
|90
|87
|58
|0
|500 Free
|230
|197
|203
|149
|202
|181
|147
|74
|91
|103
|81
|0
|200 IM
|379
|253
|238
|187
|211
|203
|159
|89
|114
|103
|84
|0
|50 Free
|412
|321
|238
|274
|271
|224
|175
|134
|114
|135
|84
|0
|1 mtr Diving
|436
|346
|276
|290
|315
|303
|194
|181
|163
|139
|101
|0
|200 Free Relay
|488
|410
|310
|344
|371
|349
|238
|231
|203
|187
|133
|30
|400 IM
|594
|451
|316
|384
|390
|385
|294
|231
|229
|211
|141
|30
|100 Fly
|660
|536
|327
|430
|452
|420
|298
|268
|235
|216
|146
|30
|200 Free
|729
|601
|406
|454
|493
|430
|331
|291
|248
|221
|146
|30
|200 Fly
|761
|671
|436
|513
|516
|467
|370
|322
|259
|221
|176
|30
|100 Back
|775
|766
|503
|539
|521
|548
|406
|324
|270
|246
|176
|30
|100 Breast
|870
|782
|559
|564
|564
|548
|406
|375
|290
|282
|182
|44
|Platform Diving
|897
|787
|607
|619
|598
|585
|453
|400
|347
|308
|183
|44
|400 Medley Relay
|961
|843
|659
|673
|648
|631
|493
|448
|391
|342
|215
|74
|1650 Free
|970
|883
|736
|709
|703
|656
|543
|454
|409
|366
|237
|74
|200 Back
|1006
|912
|843
|757
|725
|734
|563
|458
|422
|371
|237
|74
|100 Free
|1085
|999
|856
|797
|778
|738
|581
|492
|422
|405
|237
|74
|200 Breast
|1248
|1049
|888
|809
|795
|738
|584
|498
|471
|420
|252
|74
|400 Free Relay
|1304
|1113
|938
|855
|849
|786
|624
|550
|505
|464
|284
|104
Single Event Scores
What each team scored in each event
|Texas A&M
|Georgia
|Kentucky
|Tennessee
|Auburn
|Missouri
|Florida
|LSU
|South Carolina
|Alabama
|Arkansas
|Vanderbilt
|200 Medley Relay
|56
|64
|52
|54
|46
|50
|44
|0
|0
|48
|0
|0
|3 mtr Diving
|38
|37
|31
|30
|45
|44
|28
|28
|50
|7
|24
|0
|800 Free Relay
|64
|54
|56
|48
|50
|52
|44
|46
|40
|32
|34
|0
|500 Free
|72
|42
|64
|17
|61
|35
|31
|0
|1
|16
|23
|0
|200 IM
|149
|56
|35
|38
|9
|22
|12
|15
|23
|0
|3
|0
|50 Free
|33
|68
|0
|87
|60
|21
|16
|45
|0
|32
|0
|0
|1 mtr Diving
|24
|25
|38
|16
|44
|79
|19
|47
|49
|4
|17
|0
|200 Free Relay
|52
|64
|34
|54
|56
|46
|44
|50
|40
|48
|32
|30
|400 IM
|106
|41
|6
|40
|19
|36
|56
|0
|26
|24
|8
|0
|100 Fly
|66
|85
|11
|46
|62
|35
|4
|37
|6
|5
|5
|0
|200 Free
|69
|65
|79
|24
|41
|10
|33
|23
|13
|5
|0
|0
|200 Fly
|32
|70
|30
|59
|23
|37
|39
|31
|11
|0
|30
|0
|100 Back
|14
|95
|67
|26
|5
|81
|36
|2
|11
|25
|0
|0
|100 Breast
|95
|16
|56
|25
|43
|0
|0
|51
|20
|36
|6
|14
|Platform Diving
|27
|5
|48
|55
|34
|37
|47
|25
|57
|26
|1
|0
|400 Medley Relay
|64
|56
|52
|54
|50
|46
|40
|48
|44
|34
|32
|30
|1650 Free
|9
|40
|77
|36
|55
|25
|50
|6
|18
|24
|22
|0
|200 Back
|36
|29
|107
|48
|22
|78
|20
|4
|13
|5
|0
|0
|100 Free
|79
|87
|13
|40
|53
|4
|18
|34
|0
|34
|0
|0
|200 Breast
|163
|50
|32
|12
|17
|0
|3
|6
|49
|15
|15
|0
|400 Free Relay
|56
|64
|50
|46
|54
|48
|40
|52
|34
|44
|32
|30
Number of Times Achieved Each Place (Individual Events)
|Florida
|Arkansas
|Missouri
|Alabama
|South Carolina
|Auburn
|Vanderbilt
|Texas A&M
|Kentucky
|LSU
|Georgia
|Tennessee
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|6
|2
|0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|3
|1
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|2
|0
|4
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
|4
|2
|0
|2
|5
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|2
|4
|0
|6
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|2
|0
|2
|2
|7
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|8
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|9
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|10
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|2
|11
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|3
|0
|4
|2
|12
|2
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|1
|13
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|4
|14
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|15
|6
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|16
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|3
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|17
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|2
|2
|18
|2
|0
|6
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|19
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4
|0
|3
|20
|0
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|4
|0
|2
|1
|21
|4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|22
|1
|2
|2
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|23
|0
|1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|0
|2
|24
|2
|2
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|2
|0
