SEC Women Team Scoring Breakdown

2017 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 18

Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center, Knoxville, TN

Championship Central

Live results

SEC’s was this weekend. With big conference meets of this type it’s difficult to get a big picture view of how the team competition progressed just by scrolling through the results. I compiled are a variety of summary stats on team scoring. In a separate post, I’ll do a breakdown of individual scoring. Here’s the men’s team stats and men’s individual stats.

Notes

-Texas A&M was comfortably in the lead for most of the meet but Georgia came within 9 points after the 100 back before being outscored by 89 points in the next event, the 100 breast.

-While the first two teams were pretty clear the entire meet, the race for third was extremely exciting with Kentucky Tennessee, Auburn, and Missouri all very close for much of the meet (especially Friday).

-The most points any team scored in any event was Texas A&M in the 200 IM with 163, followed by Texas A&M with 149 in the 200 IM, Kentucky with 107 in the 200 back, and Texas A&M again with 106 in the 400 IM.

-7 of the 12 teams won an event. Texas A&M led the way with 6 wins. Vanderbilt only had one individual score any points. A 13th place by Kara Lucenti in the 100 breast.

Overall Team Scores

1. Texas A&M: 1304

2. Georgia: 1113

3. Kentucky: 938

4. Tennessee: 855

5. Auburn: 849

6. Missouri: 786

7. Florida: 624

8. LSU: 550

9. South Carolina- 505

10. Alabama: 464

11. Arkansas: 284

12. Vanderbilt: 104

Score Progression

What the score was after each event

Texas A&M Georgia Kentucky Tennessee Auburn Missouri Florida LSU South Carolina Alabama Arkansas Vanderbilt 200 Medley Relay 56 64 52 54 46 50 44 0 0 48 0 0 3 mtr Diving 94 101 83 84 91 94 72 28 50 55 24 0 800 Free Relay 158 155 139 132 141 146 116 74 90 87 58 0 500 Free 230 197 203 149 202 181 147 74 91 103 81 0 200 IM 379 253 238 187 211 203 159 89 114 103 84 0 50 Free 412 321 238 274 271 224 175 134 114 135 84 0 1 mtr Diving 436 346 276 290 315 303 194 181 163 139 101 0 200 Free Relay 488 410 310 344 371 349 238 231 203 187 133 30 400 IM 594 451 316 384 390 385 294 231 229 211 141 30 100 Fly 660 536 327 430 452 420 298 268 235 216 146 30 200 Free 729 601 406 454 493 430 331 291 248 221 146 30 200 Fly 761 671 436 513 516 467 370 322 259 221 176 30 100 Back 775 766 503 539 521 548 406 324 270 246 176 30 100 Breast 870 782 559 564 564 548 406 375 290 282 182 44 Platform Diving 897 787 607 619 598 585 453 400 347 308 183 44 400 Medley Relay 961 843 659 673 648 631 493 448 391 342 215 74 1650 Free 970 883 736 709 703 656 543 454 409 366 237 74 200 Back 1006 912 843 757 725 734 563 458 422 371 237 74 100 Free 1085 999 856 797 778 738 581 492 422 405 237 74 200 Breast 1248 1049 888 809 795 738 584 498 471 420 252 74 400 Free Relay 1304 1113 938 855 849 786 624 550 505 464 284 104

Single Event Scores

What each team scored in each event

Texas A&M Georgia Kentucky Tennessee Auburn Missouri Florida LSU South Carolina Alabama Arkansas Vanderbilt 200 Medley Relay 56 64 52 54 46 50 44 0 0 48 0 0 3 mtr Diving 38 37 31 30 45 44 28 28 50 7 24 0 800 Free Relay 64 54 56 48 50 52 44 46 40 32 34 0 500 Free 72 42 64 17 61 35 31 0 1 16 23 0 200 IM 149 56 35 38 9 22 12 15 23 0 3 0 50 Free 33 68 0 87 60 21 16 45 0 32 0 0 1 mtr Diving 24 25 38 16 44 79 19 47 49 4 17 0 200 Free Relay 52 64 34 54 56 46 44 50 40 48 32 30 400 IM 106 41 6 40 19 36 56 0 26 24 8 0 100 Fly 66 85 11 46 62 35 4 37 6 5 5 0 200 Free 69 65 79 24 41 10 33 23 13 5 0 0 200 Fly 32 70 30 59 23 37 39 31 11 0 30 0 100 Back 14 95 67 26 5 81 36 2 11 25 0 0 100 Breast 95 16 56 25 43 0 0 51 20 36 6 14 Platform Diving 27 5 48 55 34 37 47 25 57 26 1 0 400 Medley Relay 64 56 52 54 50 46 40 48 44 34 32 30 1650 Free 9 40 77 36 55 25 50 6 18 24 22 0 200 Back 36 29 107 48 22 78 20 4 13 5 0 0 100 Free 79 87 13 40 53 4 18 34 0 34 0 0 200 Breast 163 50 32 12 17 0 3 6 49 15 15 0 400 Free Relay 56 64 50 46 54 48 40 52 34 44 32 30

Number of Times Achieved Each Place (Individual Events)