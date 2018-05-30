Schubert Responds To Suit, ‘Absolutely Denies Any Wrongdoing’

Former U.S. national team head coach Mark Schubert has responded to the civil lawsuit filed by Ariana Kukors, denying any wrongdoing and saying he reported rumors of abuse immediately when he heard them.
Kukors filed suit against Schubert, USA Swimming, her former coach Sean Hutchison and others earlier this month. The 2012 Olympian says Hutchison began grooming her when she was 13 and he took over as her coach at age 31. She says Hutchison began sexually abusing her at 16, and that USA Swimming ignored or covered up reports of an inappropriate relationship between her and her coach. Kukors named Schubert in the suit as well, alleging that he observed behaviors at the 2006 Pan Pacific Championships and 2007 World Championships that should have alerted him of an inappropriate coach-swimmer relationship.
Schubert has previously said he heard rumors about Hutchison and Kukors in 2010, and says he reported them to Bill Jewell, the head coach at FAST, the club where the two were training. Jewell has since told the OC Register that he first heard the rumors and brought them to Schubert. Schubert told SwimSwam he heard the rumors and reported them to Jewell in late November of 2010, and said any claims that Jewell first heard the rumors and enlisted Schubert’s help are false.
Schubert himself provided SwimSwam with this statement on Wednesday:
Mark Schubert absolutely denies any wrongdoing. He is confident that when all the facts are known, the record will show that he never ignored, or turned a blind eye to, the abuse of an athlete. When Coach Schubert first became aware of the rumors of abuse, he reported them immediately and sought to make sure they were properly investigated. Coach Schubert had and continues to have no tolerance for anyone who would harm a minor or violate the trust that athletes and their parents place in their coaches.
Of course he denies it…
So did OJ.
Is it possible that someone could be falsely accused?
One of the only things we really know about Mark in this case is that he did hire a PI when he heard the rumors (2010 ish?). Smartly, as it turns out, he knew he couldn’t trust anyone in The Springs to act. I’m not sure he isn’t the only one who tried to do anything at all in real time. If rumors of AK and SH were going around when she was underage (2006 ish), this lawsuit is the first most have heard of it. What do i know, but I would be surprised that Schubert had that kind of inside knowledge then. Those who victimized AK (or any athlete) – or abetted them can burn. But I would… Read more »
The better question: why is Mark Schubert referring to himself in the third person?
Coach doesn’t have the answer. Maybe it was drafted by his lawyer and sent in on his behalf.