Schubert Responds To Suit, ‘Absolutely Denies Any Wrongdoing’

Former U.S. national team head coach Mark Schubert has responded to the civil lawsuit filed by Ariana Kukors, denying any wrongdoing and saying he reported rumors of abuse immediately when he heard them.

Kukors filed suit against Schubert, USA Swimming, her former coach Sean Hutchison and others earlier this month. The 2012 Olympian says Hutchison began grooming her when she was 13 and he took over as her coach at age 31. She says Hutchison began sexually abusing her at 16, and that USA Swimming ignored or covered up reports of an inappropriate relationship between her and her coach. Kukors named Schubert in the suit as well, alleging that he observed behaviors at the 2006 Pan Pacific Championships and 2007 World Championships that should have alerted him of an inappropriate coach-swimmer relationship.

Schubert has previously said he heard rumors about Hutchison and Kukors in 2010, and says he reported them to Bill Jewell, the head coach at FAST, the club where the two were training. Jewell has since told the OC Register that he first heard the rumors and brought them to Schubert. Schubert told SwimSwam he heard the rumors and reported them to Jewell in late November of 2010, and said any claims that Jewell first heard the rumors and enlisted Schubert’s help are false.

More background:

Schubert himself provided SwimSwam with this statement on Wednesday:

Mark Schubert absolutely denies any wrongdoing. He is confident that when all the facts are known, the record will show that he never ignored, or turned a blind eye to, the abuse of an athlete. When Coach Schubert first became aware of the rumors of abuse, he reported them immediately and sought to make sure they were properly investigated. Coach Schubert had and continues to have no tolerance for anyone who would harm a minor or violate the trust that athletes and their parents place in their coaches.

Throughout his career, Coach Schubert has always placed what is best for the athletes first and foremost. It has been the great honor of his professional life to work with terrific young people – not just the Olympic champions and world record holders, but thousands of great kids who have learned about discipline, commitment, and hard work through swimming. Helping them achieve their goals, no matter how big or small, is why he continues to coach after 46 years.