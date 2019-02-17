Schooling Takes 100 Fly, Quah Ting Wen Cracks National Record

2019 Singapore Swim Series

Friday, February 15th – Sunday, February 17th

OCBC Aquatic Centre

LCM

Olympic champion Joseph Schooling was in the water this weekend, contesting the men’s 100m fly on his home country’s turf at the 2019 Singapore Swim Series.

Schooling took the win easily in the race, clocking a time of 53.16 to clear the field by well over a second. Although that’s a pedestrian time by his standards, Schooling is training through this meet and is in the midst of grinding towards this year’s World Championships.

However, the former Texas Longhorn told local media this week that ‘his competitive fire’ is back, especially after taking the 50m/100m fly double in Jakarta last year at the Asian Games.

17-year-old AquaTech swimmer Glen Lim took the men’s 1500m youth freestyle title in a mark of 15:46.00, winning ahead of the rest of the pack by a whopping 39 seconds. Lim’s mark came remarkably close to the Singaporean Senior National Record, which stands at the 15:43.08 set by Ren Teo back in 2012.

Quah Ting Wen took the women’s 100m fly in 1:01.02, while Roanne Ho won the women’s 100m breast in 31.50.

Quah’s big-time swim came in the women’s 100m freestyle, where the athlete fired off a new Singaporean National Record. Winning gold in 55.41, Quah’s time sliced off .11 from her National Record of 55.52 set back in 2016.