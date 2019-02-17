Jekel and Madison West Roll to 2nd Straight Wisconsin D1 HS Boys Title

WISCONSIN HIGH SCHOOL BOYS D2 (SMALL SCHOOLS) CHAMPIONSHIPS 2019

Results

Friday, February 15th

University of Wisconsin Natatorium

D2 Recap

Results

Madison West 314 Middleton 257 Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial 161 Franklin 157 Brookfield Central/East 131.5

In what is likely the final Wisconsin high school state championship at the University of Wisconsin Natatorium, home to the meet since 1966, Madison West defended their title with 314 points. The win was their 15th overall title. While it was their 2nd in a row, it was also only West’s 2nd win since 1993. The closest challenger was Middleton who finished with 257 points. Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial were a ways back in 3rd with 161 points.

How it Happened

While the meet was a send off for the UW Natatorium, it also turned into a send off to the old record book. Every relay record was broken along with the 100 back record.

The 100 back was certainly the race of the night. It featured a trio of seniors: University of Wisconsin recruits Drew Nixdorf of Arrowhead, Wes Jekel of Madison West and Standord commit Shane Blinkman. In 2017 when they were sophomores, Blinkman set the state record in a time of 48.84 while Jekel was second. Last year Jekel won the 100 back title, but Blinkman wasn’t at the meet, so Jekel wasn’t able to avenge his 2017 defeat. This year Nixdorf (48.71), Blinkman (48.48), and Jekel (48.09) were all under Blinkman’s 2017 record, but Jekel was the quickest defending his title.

Jekel was perfect on the night. He also beat out his future Badger teammate Nixdorf in the 100 fly 48.14-48.40, and swam key legs on 2 state record setting relays.

Madison West got the swimming part of the meet rolling with a 1:30.83 in the 200 medley relay. The time was a second and a half faster than their own state record from the year before and nearly 3 seconds better than second place Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial.

West closed out their win with a 3:02.24 win in the 400 free relay. That time broke the old record of Madison Memorial from 2013 by 2.6 seconds and beat runners up Middleton by over 3 seconds. Jekel closed West’s relay with a 44.31, the fastest split in the field.

The other double winner on the night was Brookfield Central/East junior Michael Linnihan. Linnihan took wins in the 200 free (1:39.00) and 100 free (44.94).

Middleton broke the state record with their 1:23.12 200 free relay. They were joined under the state record by (who else?) Madison West who went a 1:23.68. The old record was set by Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights in 2009.

Other winners on the night:

Despite his defeat in the 100 back, Blinkman wasn’t shut out scoring a resounding near 4 second win in the 200 IM with a 1:46.99

Freshman William Hayon of Sheboygan North announced his arrival in Wisconsin high school swimming with a 20.76 win in the 50 free

Andrew Martin of Middleton, runner up in the 200 free, won his first career title in the 500 with a 4:31.12

Ben Gabbey of Muskego won the 100 breast in 56.04. Gabbey had a steady rise to prominence in this event. His times from freshmen to senior year at this meet were 1:01.75-1:00.63-57.45-56.04.

Braden Rumpit of Brookfield Central/East won the 1 meter diving event with 486.55 points

The meet was pretty back and forth between Middleton and Madison West through out. Middleton held a 19 point lead after the 200 free relay. There were only 3 events remaining; however, a quick look at the psych sheet made it clear that lead was never going to hold up. West were seeded to score only 3 points between the 100 back and 100 breast (they actually scored 5), and West were seeded to score 63.5 (they actually scored 75).

Adding to West’s the 100 back and 100 breast advantage, they won the 400 free relay to outscore Middleton by 76 over the final 3 events.

Looking Ahead

The meet is set to look very different next year. The 50, 100, and 200 free were the only events not won by seniors. Every other event will see a new champion next year.

We may also see a new team champion. 130 of Madison West’s 200 individual points are graduating. They return only the 3rd most individual points with 70. Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial return the most with 97. Middleton are next with 77.

With so much of the top end graduating, there will be plenty of opportunities for the younger swimmers to make their mark next year. Right now the team race looks wide open.

Team scoring details are below. Below that is the score progression for the top 10 teams and a points ranking of individual scores and event details for each swimmer.

Team Scores

Points Relay Points Individual Swimming Points Diving Points Returning Individual Points # of Returning Individual Qualifiers Madison West 314 114 200 0 70 5 Middleton 257 106 145 6 77 6 Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial 161 64 97 0 97 7 Franklin 157 64 65 28 33 4 Brookfield Central/East 131.5 56 46.5 29 46.5 4 Sun Prairie 118 52 66 0 65 4 Arrowhead 112 28 72 12 33 2 Hudson 106 52 52 2 9 4 Verona Area/Mount Horeb 95 52 43 0 7 3 Greenfield Co-op 82 38 44 0 44 3 Muskego 78 20 58 0 23 5 Eau Claire Memorial/North 75 60 10 5 10 6 Madison Memorial 59.5 30 12.5 17 18 4 Stevens Point 59 16 43 0 31 1 D.C. Everest 58 42 16 0 16 3 Bay Port 55.5 18 37.5 0 37.5 5 Appleton North/Appleton East 49 36 13 0 13 1 Sheboygan North 46 12 34 0 34 1 Waukesha North Co-op 45 24 21 0 4 2 Green Bay Southwest Co-op 43 12 31 0 31 1 Marquette University 37 20 0 17 17 1 Sauk Prairie Co-op 31 0 31 0 0 0 Menomonee Falls Co-op 20 12 5 3 5 2 West Bend East/West 18 0 11 7 11 1 Hartford Union/Slinger 14.5 0 14.5 0 14.5 1 Racine Case 14 0 0 14 14 1 Kenosha Indian Trail 13 0 13 0 13 2 Waunakee 13 0 13 0 6 1 Chippewa Falls/McDonell Cent 12 0 12 0 12 1 Sheboygan South 11 0 0 11 0 0 Milwaukee King Co-op 11 0 11 0 11 1 Homestead 10 0 10 0 0 0 Neenah 7 0 7 0 7 2 Oshkosh West 6 0 6 0 0 0 Appleton West/Kimberly 4 0 0 4 0 0 Beloit Memorial 2 2 0 0 0 1 Wauwatosa West/East 0 0 0 0 0 1 West Allis Central/Nathan Hale 0 0 0 0 0 1 Waukesha West/Mukwonago 0 0 0 0 0 3 Oak Creek 0 0 0 0 0 2 Oshkosh North/Lourdes Academy 0 0 0 0 0 0 Madison East 0 0 0 0 0 1 Holmen Co-op 0 0 0 0 0 0

Score Progression Top 10 teams

Madison West Middleton Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial Franklin Brookfield Central/East Sun Prairie Arrowhead Hudson Verona Area/Mount Horeb Greenfield Co-op 1 mtr Diving 0 6 0 28 29 0 12 2 0 0 200 Medley Relay 40 38 34 28 29 4 40 32 0 0 200 Freestyle 67 70 56 39 49 9 40 32 9 0 200 IM 106 87 63 39 52 10 60 52 9 4 50 Freestyle 106 103 78 60 52 29 60 52 21 18 100 Butterfly 142 126 81 60 52 29 77 52 26 18 100 Freestyle 165 158 81 92 75.5 43 77 54 26 31 500 Freestyle 165 178 106 92 75.5 55 77 61 43 44 200 Freestyle Relay 199 218 106 124 103.5 85 77 61 69 58 100 Backstroke 232 223 129 124 103.5 85 105 78 69 58 100 Breaststroke 274 223 131 125 103.5 100 112 84 69 58 400 Freestyle Relay 314 257 161 157 131.5 118 112 106 95 82

Individual Points