Jekel and Madison West Roll to 2nd Straight Wisconsin D1 HS Boys Title

WISCONSIN HIGH SCHOOL BOYS D2 (SMALL SCHOOLS) CHAMPIONSHIPS 2019

  • Results
  • Friday, February 15th
  • University of Wisconsin Natatorium
  • D2 Recap

Results

  1. Madison West 314
  2. Middleton 257
  3. Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial 161
  4. Franklin 157
  5. Brookfield Central/East 131.5

In what is likely the final Wisconsin high school state championship at the University of Wisconsin Natatorium, home to the meet since 1966, Madison West defended their title with 314 points. The win was their 15th overall title. While it was their 2nd in a row, it was also only West’s 2nd win since 1993. The closest challenger was Middleton who finished with 257 points. Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial were a ways back in 3rd with 161 points.

How it Happened

While the meet was a send off for the UW Natatorium, it also turned into a send off to the old record book. Every relay record was broken along with the 100 back record.

The 100 back was certainly the race of the night. It featured a trio of seniors: University of Wisconsin recruits Drew Nixdorf of Arrowhead, Wes Jekel of Madison West and Standord commit Shane Blinkman. In 2017 when they were sophomores, Blinkman set the state record in a time of 48.84 while Jekel was second. Last year Jekel won the 100 back title, but Blinkman wasn’t at the meet, so Jekel wasn’t able to avenge his 2017 defeat. This year Nixdorf (48.71), Blinkman (48.48), and Jekel (48.09) were all under Blinkman’s 2017 record, but Jekel was the quickest defending his title.

Jekel was perfect on the night. He also beat out his future Badger teammate Nixdorf in the 100 fly 48.14-48.40, and swam key legs on 2 state record setting relays.

Madison West got the swimming part of the meet rolling with a 1:30.83 in the 200 medley relay. The time was a second and a half faster than their own state record from the year before and nearly 3 seconds better than second place Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial.

West closed out their win with a 3:02.24 win in the 400 free relay. That time broke the old record of Madison Memorial from 2013 by 2.6 seconds and beat runners up Middleton by over 3 seconds. Jekel closed West’s relay with a 44.31, the fastest split in the field.

The other double winner on the night was Brookfield Central/East junior Michael Linnihan. Linnihan took wins in the 200 free (1:39.00) and 100 free (44.94).

Middleton broke the state record with their 1:23.12 200 free relay. They were joined under the state record by (who else?) Madison West who went a 1:23.68. The old record was set by Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights in 2009.

Other winners on the night:

  • Despite his defeat in the 100 back, Blinkman wasn’t shut out scoring a resounding near 4 second win in the 200 IM with a 1:46.99
  • Freshman William Hayon of Sheboygan North announced his arrival in Wisconsin high school swimming with a 20.76 win in the 50 free
  • Andrew Martin of Middleton, runner up in the 200 free, won his first career title in the 500 with a 4:31.12
  • Ben Gabbey of Muskego won the 100 breast in 56.04.  Gabbey had a steady rise to prominence in this event. His times from freshmen to senior year at this meet were 1:01.75-1:00.63-57.45-56.04.
  • Braden Rumpit of Brookfield Central/East won the 1 meter diving event with 486.55 points

The meet was pretty back and forth between Middleton and Madison West through out. Middleton held a 19 point lead after the 200 free relay. There were only 3 events remaining; however, a quick look at the psych sheet made it clear that lead was never going to hold up. West were seeded to score only 3 points between the 100 back and 100 breast (they actually scored 5), and West were seeded to score 63.5 (they actually scored 75).

Adding to West’s the 100 back and 100 breast advantage, they won the 400 free relay to outscore Middleton by 76 over the final 3 events.

Looking Ahead

The meet is set to look very different next year. The 50, 100, and 200 free were the only events not won by seniors. Every other event will see a new champion next year.

We may also see a new team champion. 130 of Madison West’s 200 individual points are graduating. They return only the 3rd most individual points with 70. Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial return the most with 97. Middleton are next with 77.

With so much of the top end graduating, there will be plenty of opportunities for the younger swimmers to make their mark next year. Right now the team race looks wide open.

Team scoring details are below. Below that is the score progression for the top 10 teams and a points ranking of individual scores and event details for each swimmer.

Team Scores

Points Relay Points Individual Swimming Points Diving Points Returning Individual Points # of Returning Individual Qualifiers
Madison West 314 114 200 0 70 5
Middleton 257 106 145 6 77 6
Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial 161 64 97 0 97 7
Franklin 157 64 65 28 33 4
Brookfield Central/East 131.5 56 46.5 29 46.5 4
Sun Prairie 118 52 66 0 65 4
Arrowhead 112 28 72 12 33 2
Hudson 106 52 52 2 9 4
Verona Area/Mount Horeb 95 52 43 0 7 3
Greenfield Co-op 82 38 44 0 44 3
Muskego 78 20 58 0 23 5
Eau Claire Memorial/North 75 60 10 5 10 6
Madison Memorial 59.5 30 12.5 17 18 4
Stevens Point 59 16 43 0 31 1
D.C. Everest 58 42 16 0 16 3
Bay Port 55.5 18 37.5 0 37.5 5
Appleton North/Appleton East 49 36 13 0 13 1
Sheboygan North 46 12 34 0 34 1
Waukesha North Co-op 45 24 21 0 4 2
Green Bay Southwest Co-op 43 12 31 0 31 1
Marquette University 37 20 0 17 17 1
Sauk Prairie Co-op 31 0 31 0 0 0
Menomonee Falls Co-op 20 12 5 3 5 2
West Bend East/West 18 0 11 7 11 1
Hartford Union/Slinger 14.5 0 14.5 0 14.5 1
Racine Case 14 0 0 14 14 1
Kenosha Indian Trail 13 0 13 0 13 2
Waunakee 13 0 13 0 6 1
Chippewa Falls/McDonell Cent 12 0 12 0 12 1
Sheboygan South 11 0 0 11 0 0
Milwaukee King Co-op 11 0 11 0 11 1
Homestead 10 0 10 0 0 0
Neenah 7 0 7 0 7 2
Oshkosh West 6 0 6 0 0 0
Appleton West/Kimberly 4 0 0 4 0 0
Beloit Memorial 2 2 0 0 0 1
Wauwatosa West/East 0 0 0 0 0 1
West Allis Central/Nathan Hale 0 0 0 0 0 1
Waukesha West/Mukwonago 0 0 0 0 0 3
Oak Creek 0 0 0 0 0 2
Oshkosh North/Lourdes Academy 0 0 0 0 0 0
Madison East 0 0 0 0 0 1
Holmen Co-op 0 0 0 0 0 0

Score Progression Top 10 teams

Madison West Middleton Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial Franklin Brookfield Central/East Sun Prairie Arrowhead Hudson Verona Area/Mount Horeb Greenfield Co-op
1 mtr Diving 0 6 0 28 29 0 12 2 0 0
200 Medley Relay 40 38 34 28 29 4 40 32 0 0
200 Freestyle 67 70 56 39 49 9 40 32 9 0
200 IM 106 87 63 39 52 10 60 52 9 4
50 Freestyle 106 103 78 60 52 29 60 52 21 18
100 Butterfly 142 126 81 60 52 29 77 52 26 18
100 Freestyle 165 158 81 92 75.5 43 77 54 26 31
500 Freestyle 165 178 106 92 75.5 55 77 61 43 44
200 Freestyle Relay 199 218 106 124 103.5 85 77 61 69 58
100 Backstroke 232 223 129 124 103.5 85 105 78 69 58
100 Breaststroke 274 223 131 125 103.5 100 112 84 69 58
400 Freestyle Relay 314 257 161 157 131.5 118 112 106 95 82

Individual Points

Name Year School Individual Points Event 1 Event 1 Place Event 1 Time Event 2 Event 2 Place Event 2 Time
Michael Linnihan JR Brookfield Central/East 40 200 Freestyle 1 1:39.00 100 Freestyle 1 44.94
Wes Jekel SR Madison West 40 100 Butterfly 1 48.14 100 Backstroke 1 48.09
Andrew Martin SR Middleton 37 200 Freestyle 2 1:39.75 500 Freestyle 1 4:31.12
Shane Blinkman SR Hudson 37 200 IM 1 1:46.99 100 Backstroke 2 48.48
Ben Gabbey SR Muskego 35 200 IM 4 1:53.92 100 Breaststroke 1 56.04
William Hayon FR Sheboygan North 34 50 Freestyle 1 20.76 100 Butterfly 5 49.37
James Kostrzewa SR Franklin 34 50 Freestyle 2 20.82 100 Freestyle 2 45.39
Andrew Nixdorf SR Arrowhead 33 100 Butterfly 2 48.5 100 Backstroke 3 48.71
Caleb Blischke JR Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial 32 200 Freestyle 3 1:40.98 500 Freestyle 3 4:34.04
Constantin Bensch SR Madison West 31 200 Freestyle 4 1:41.10 100 Butterfly 3 48.59
Drew Harris JR Stevens Point 31 200 Freestyle 5 1:41.27 500 Freestyle 2 4:33.51
Desmon Sachtjen SR Sauk Prairie Co-op 31 200 IM 3 1:52.80 100 Backstroke 4 49.71
Charlie Feller JR Madison West 31 200 IM 5 1:54.71 100 Breaststroke 2 56.72
Kaiser Neverman JR Green Bay Southwest Co-op 31 50 Freestyle 3 20.84 100 Butterfly 4 48.62
Nathan Kim JR Middleton 29 200 IM 2 1:50.98 100 Butterfly 7 50.16
Henry Miller SR Madison West 29 200 IM 6 1:55.91 100 Breaststroke 3 56.96
Jacob Carlson JR Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial 29 50 Freestyle 4 20.85 100 Backstroke 5 49.74
Isaac Casey JR Madison West 28 200 Freestyle 7 1:42.85 100 Freestyle 3 45.61
Ben Wiegand SO Sun Prairie 28 50 Freestyle 6 20.91 100 Breaststroke 4 57.83
Emilio Perez SO Greenfield Co-op 27 50 Freestyle 5 20.86 100 Freestyle 6 46.45
Jaden Weiss SR Madison West 25 200 IM 7 1:55.96 100 Backstroke 6 51.25
Forrest Peterson JR Middleton 24 200 Freestyle 6 1:42.43 100 Freestyle 8 46.97
Aidan Updegrove SR Verona Area/Mount Horeb 24 200 Freestyle 9 1:44.76 500 Freestyle 4 4:44.07
Ozan Kalafat FR Bay Port 24 500 Freestyle 5 4:45.91 100 Breaststroke 8 59.33
Adam Braunschweig SO Arrowhead 21 200 IM 9 1:57.78 100 Backstroke 7 51.26
Braden Rumpit SR Brookfield Central/East 20 1 mtr Diving 1 486.55
Archer Parkin SR Middleton 20 50 Freestyle 8 21.05 100 Freestyle 9 47.03
Cade Roggenbauer JR Sun Prairie 20 50 Freestyle 11 21.23 100 Freestyle 5 46.42
Travis Craig SO Franklin 19 50 Freestyle 13 21.3 100 Freestyle 4 46.13
Ethan Murphy SR Arrowhead 18 200 IM 8 1:56.69 100 Breaststroke 10 59.35
Mike Konle JR Marquette University 17 1 mtr Diving 2 476.65
James Werwie SO Sun Prairie 17 200 Freestyle 12 1:45.78 500 Freestyle 7 4:48.06
Jackson Lustig SO Greenfield Co-op 17 200 IM 13 1:59.51 500 Freestyle 6 4:46.06
Jeff Wiedoff SR Waukesha North Co-op 17 50 Freestyle 9 21.18 100 Butterfly 9 50.45
Blake Zillner SR Middleton 17 100 Freestyle 7 46.78 100 Backstroke 12 53.2
Drew Bennett FR Madison Memorial 16 1 mtr Diving 3 456.05
Nate Lamers JR Middleton 16 50 Freestyle 12 21.28 100 Butterfly 8 50.38
Jared Kleczka SR Franklin 15 1 mtr Diving 4 453.7
Dylan Webb SO Hartford Union/Slinger 14.5 50 Freestyle 15 21.49 100 Breaststroke 6 58.73
Azaan McCray FR Racine Case 14 1 mtr Diving 5 404.3
Brennan Neitzel SO D.C. Everest 14 50 Freestyle 9 21.18 100 Butterfly 11 50.95
Nick Schuster JR Muskego 14 100 Breaststroke 5 57.85
Adam St. John JR Franklin 13 1 mtr Diving 6 392.05
Sam Bork FR Appleton North/Appleton East 13 100 Butterfly 6 50.07
Henry Koller SO Arrowhead 12 1 mtr Diving 7 383.9
Chad Franz SR Stevens Point 12 200 Freestyle 10 1:44.83 100 Freestyle 12 48.03
Shane Rozeboom SR Verona Area/Mount Horeb 12 50 Freestyle 7 20.96
Nolan Scanlan JR Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial 12 100 Butterfly 14 51.89 100 Backstroke 9 51.87
Ian Olson JR Chippewa Falls/McDonell Cent 12 100 Breaststroke 7 59.28
Brock Kovacic SR Sheboygan South 11 1 mtr Diving 8 370.2
Will Lennertz SR Franklin 11 200 Freestyle 8 1:43.68 100 Butterfly 17 52.89
Kevin Fitzgerald SO West Bend East/West 11 500 Freestyle 8 4:48.25 100 Backstroke 18 54.89
Ziyad Saleem SO Milwaukee King Co-op 11 100 Backstroke 8 51.36
Zach Teplin SR Homestead 10 200 Freestyle 14 1:46.11 100 Butterfly 10 50.8
Cole Bell SR Madison Memorial 10 200 IM 17 1:59.78 100 Breaststroke 8 59.33
Jack Browne SR Brookfield Central/East 9 1 mtr Diving 9 366.05
Taylor Johnson JR Kenosha Indian Trail 9 200 Freestyle 13 1:46.08 500 Freestyle 12 4:52.15
Sam Lanham SO Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial 9 200 Freestyle 22 1:47.56 500 Freestyle 9 4:49.26
Blake Baertlein JR Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial 9 200 IM 10 1:58.96 100 Breaststroke 15 1:00.31
Dan Dienhart SR West Bend East/West 7 1 mtr Diving 10 365.35
Jason Tuschl SR Waunakee 7 200 IM 11 1:59.20 100 Butterfly 16 52.83
Andrew Fernandez JR Madison West 7 100 Freestyle 10 47.8
Michael Conn JR Neenah 7 100 Freestyle 22 49 100 Backstroke 10 51.91
Steven Asmus SO Hudson 7 500 Freestyle 10 4:49.66
Griffin Hawley JR Bay Port 6.5 50 Freestyle 14 21.48 100 Freestyle 13 48.09
Isaac Roush JR Middleton 6 1 mtr Diving 11 363.55
Joe Esterle JR Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial 6 200 Freestyle 11 1:44.89
Sam Hower JR Eau Claire Memorial/North 6 200 Freestyle 18 1:47.00 100 Freestyle 11 47.97
Andrew Groth SR Oshkosh West 6 200 Freestyle 21 1:47.28 500 Freestyle 11 4:50.47
Zach Vinson SO Waunakee 6 200 IM 12 1:59.29 100 Backstroke 16 53.72
Cale Blinkman SR Hudson 6 50 Freestyle 21 22.02 100 Breaststroke 11 59.42
Adam Fisher SO Muskego 6 100 Backstroke 11 52.1
Mason Kajer SR Eau Claire Memorial/North 5 1 mtr Diving 12 358.45
Oscar Best FR Verona Area/Mount Horeb 5 50 Freestyle 18 21.79 100 Butterfly 12 51.21
Gus Nordmeyer Madison West 5 100 Breaststroke 12 59.7
Nick O’Brien SR Appleton West/Kimberly 4 1 mtr Diving 13 348
Tristan Vieth SO Eau Claire Memorial/North 4 100 Butterfly 13 51.32
Ben Wirch SO Kenosha Indian Trail 4 500 Freestyle 13 4:52.17
Kyle Zerbel JR Bay Port 4 100 Backstroke 13 53.58
Ethan Dong JR Madison West 4 100 Breaststroke 13 59.85
Ido Korabelnikov JR Brookfield Central/East 3.5 50 Freestyle 17 21.73 100 Freestyle 13 48.09
Wyatt Stimson SR Menomonee Falls Co-op 3 1 mtr Diving 14 342.35
Drew Millette FR Waukesha North Co-op 3 200 Freestyle 16 1:46.79 100 Butterfly 15 52.39
AJ Smith JR Brookfield Central/East 3 200 IM 14 1:59.58
Josh Wu JR Menomonee Falls Co-op 3 100 Freestyle 21 48.89 100 Breaststroke 14 1:00.22
Lucas Thibert FR Bay Port 3 500 Freestyle 14 4:52.48
Nolan Anderson SO Muskego 3 100 Backstroke 14 53.59
Ethan Crim JR Hudson 2 1 mtr Diving 15 337.15
Joe McNerney SO Middleton 2 200 Freestyle 15 1:46.77 500 Freestyle 20 4:57.52
Erik Small SR Hudson 2 200 Freestyle 20 1:47.17 100 Freestyle 15 48.29
Ben Halambeck SO D.C. Everest 2 200 IM 15 1:59.61 100 Breaststroke 18 1:01.48
Ming Ong JR Menomonee Falls Co-op 2 100 Butterfly 22 54.09 100 Backstroke 15 53.65
Conner Arneson SO Verona Area/Mount Horeb 2 500 Freestyle 15 4:52.81
Noah Gonring SR Madison Memorial 1.5 50 Freestyle 15 21.49 100 Freestyle 18 48.68
Jack Bell SO Madison Memorial 1 1 mtr Diving 16 327.45
Jacob Brehmer SR Sun Prairie 1 200 IM 16 1:59.67 100 Backstroke 19 54.92
Garrett McKinnon JR Madison Memorial 1 200 IM 18 1:59.81 500 Freestyle 16 4:54.42
Sam Hauke JR Franklin 1 200 IM 23 2:03.92 100 Breaststroke 16 1:00.70
Cory Michalek SO Waukesha North Co-op 1 100 Freestyle 16 48.5
Mason King FR Wauwatosa West/East 0 1 mtr Diving 17 245.4
CJ Westover SO Muskego 0 1 mtr Diving 18 235.55
Sebastian Wichgers SO West Allis Central/Nathan Hale 0 1 mtr Diving 19 224.35
Mitchel Kudronowicz SR Muskego 0 1 mtr Diving 20 222.55
Ethan Schutz SR Hudson 0 1 mtr Diving 21 147.05
Nathan Helwig JR Neenah 0 1 mtr Diving 22 142.55
Jarek Hanna SR Racine Case 0 1 mtr Diving 23 130.7
Tayler Rajnicek JR Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial 0 1 mtr Diving 24 41
Ben Wellnitz SO Verona Area/Mount Horeb 0 200 Freestyle 17 1:46.86 500 Freestyle 21 4:57.69
Andrew Busse JR Waukesha West/Mukwonago 0 200 Freestyle 19 1:47.06 500 Freestyle 23 4:58.29
Brian Daniels SR Brookfield Central/East 0 200 Freestyle 23 1:47.87 500 Freestyle 22 4:57.71
Nathan Gupton JR Muskego 0 200 Freestyle 24 1:47.95 500 Freestyle 18 4:55.85
Jacob Ketterling FR Oak Creek 0 200 IM 19 2:00.08 100 Backstroke 21 55.34
Jesse Drake SO Madison Memorial 0 200 IM 20 2:00.23 500 Freestyle 19 4:56.39
Victor Kostov SO Bay Port 0 200 IM 21 2:00.27 100 Backstroke 17 54.21
Harry Chumas SO Eau Claire Memorial/North 0 200 IM 22 2:03.65 100 Backstroke 22 55.49
Ethan Hanson SO Hudson 0 200 IM 24 2:05.35 100 Breaststroke 20 1:01.66
Calvin Roberts JR Middleton 0 50 Freestyle 19 21.87
Ryan Biwer SO Eau Claire Memorial/North 0 50 Freestyle 20 21.9 100 Butterfly 20 53.44
Jackson Raad SR West Bend East/West 0 50 Freestyle 22 22.06 100 Freestyle 19 48.7
Eddie Hansen SR Oshkosh North/Lourdes Academy 0 50 Freestyle 23 22.22 100 Breaststroke 22 1:02.23
Jack Merkatoris JR Eau Claire Memorial/North 0 50 Freestyle 24 22.72
Payton Rudeen JR D.C. Everest 0 100 Butterfly 18 52.9 100 Breaststroke 17 1:01.20
Ben Saladar SO Beloit Memorial 0 100 Butterfly 19 53.13
Kody Hellenbrand JR Madison East 0 100 Butterfly 21 53.86
Andrew Leal SR Sheboygan North 0 100 Butterfly 23 54.26
Joe Jensen SR Madison Memorial 0 100 Butterfly 24 54.3
Leo Gandaria SO Greenfield Co-op 0 100 Freestyle 17 48.66
Ethan Wilson SR Franklin 0 100 Freestyle 20 48.85
Garrett Secker JR Eau Claire Memorial/North 0 100 Freestyle 23 49.49
Alex Foti SO Waukesha West/Mukwonago 0 500 Freestyle 17 4:55.13
Adam Berdusco SO Hudson 0 500 Freestyle 24 5:02.62
Michael Long FR Brookfield Central/East 0 100 Backstroke 20 54.99
Campbell Sullivan SO Sun Prairie 0 100 Backstroke 23 55.53
Ian Reynolds SR Marquette University 0 100 Backstroke 24 55.6
Jacob Trask JR Oak Creek 0 100 Backstroke 25 56.18
Ian Kruse SR Wauwatosa West/East 0 100 Breaststroke 19 1:01.61
Ethan James JR Waukesha West/Mukwonago 0 100 Breaststroke 21 1:01.68
Jack Gardner JR Franklin 0 100 Breaststroke 23 1:03.41

