Jekel and Madison West Roll to 2nd Straight Wisconsin D1 HS Boys Title

WISCONSIN HIGH SCHOOL BOYS D2 (SMALL SCHOOLS) CHAMPIONSHIPS 2019
Results
- Madison West 314
- Middleton 257
- Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial 161
- Franklin 157
- Brookfield Central/East 131.5
In what is likely the final Wisconsin high school state championship at the University of Wisconsin Natatorium, home to the meet since 1966, Madison West defended their title with 314 points. The win was their 15th overall title. While it was their 2nd in a row, it was also only West’s 2nd win since 1993. The closest challenger was Middleton who finished with 257 points. Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial were a ways back in 3rd with 161 points.
How it Happened
While the meet was a send off for the UW Natatorium, it also turned into a send off to the old record book. Every relay record was broken along with the 100 back record.
The 100 back was certainly the race of the night. It featured a trio of seniors: University of Wisconsin recruits Drew Nixdorf of Arrowhead, Wes Jekel of Madison West and Standord commit Shane Blinkman. In 2017 when they were sophomores, Blinkman set the state record in a time of 48.84 while Jekel was second. Last year Jekel won the 100 back title, but Blinkman wasn’t at the meet, so Jekel wasn’t able to avenge his 2017 defeat. This year Nixdorf (48.71), Blinkman (48.48), and Jekel (48.09) were all under Blinkman’s 2017 record, but Jekel was the quickest defending his title.
Jekel was perfect on the night. He also beat out his future Badger teammate Nixdorf in the 100 fly 48.14-48.40, and swam key legs on 2 state record setting relays.
Madison West got the swimming part of the meet rolling with a 1:30.83 in the 200 medley relay. The time was a second and a half faster than their own state record from the year before and nearly 3 seconds better than second place Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial.
West closed out their win with a 3:02.24 win in the 400 free relay. That time broke the old record of Madison Memorial from 2013 by 2.6 seconds and beat runners up Middleton by over 3 seconds. Jekel closed West’s relay with a 44.31, the fastest split in the field.
The other double winner on the night was Brookfield Central/East junior Michael Linnihan. Linnihan took wins in the 200 free (1:39.00) and 100 free (44.94).
Middleton broke the state record with their 1:23.12 200 free relay. They were joined under the state record by (who else?) Madison West who went a 1:23.68. The old record was set by Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights in 2009.
Other winners on the night:
- Despite his defeat in the 100 back, Blinkman wasn’t shut out scoring a resounding near 4 second win in the 200 IM with a 1:46.99
- Freshman William Hayon of Sheboygan North announced his arrival in Wisconsin high school swimming with a 20.76 win in the 50 free
- Andrew Martin of Middleton, runner up in the 200 free, won his first career title in the 500 with a 4:31.12
- Ben Gabbey of Muskego won the 100 breast in 56.04. Gabbey had a steady rise to prominence in this event. His times from freshmen to senior year at this meet were 1:01.75-1:00.63-57.45-56.04.
- Braden Rumpit of Brookfield Central/East won the 1 meter diving event with 486.55 points
The meet was pretty back and forth between Middleton and Madison West through out. Middleton held a 19 point lead after the 200 free relay. There were only 3 events remaining; however, a quick look at the psych sheet made it clear that lead was never going to hold up. West were seeded to score only 3 points between the 100 back and 100 breast (they actually scored 5), and West were seeded to score 63.5 (they actually scored 75).
Adding to West’s the 100 back and 100 breast advantage, they won the 400 free relay to outscore Middleton by 76 over the final 3 events.
Looking Ahead
The meet is set to look very different next year. The 50, 100, and 200 free were the only events not won by seniors. Every other event will see a new champion next year.
We may also see a new team champion. 130 of Madison West’s 200 individual points are graduating. They return only the 3rd most individual points with 70. Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial return the most with 97. Middleton are next with 77.
With so much of the top end graduating, there will be plenty of opportunities for the younger swimmers to make their mark next year. Right now the team race looks wide open.
Team scoring details are below. Below that is the score progression for the top 10 teams and a points ranking of individual scores and event details for each swimmer.
Team Scores
|Points
|Relay Points
|Individual Swimming Points
|Diving Points
|Returning Individual Points
|# of Returning Individual Qualifiers
|Madison West
|314
|114
|200
|0
|70
|5
|Middleton
|257
|106
|145
|6
|77
|6
|Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial
|161
|64
|97
|0
|97
|7
|Franklin
|157
|64
|65
|28
|33
|4
|Brookfield Central/East
|131.5
|56
|46.5
|29
|46.5
|4
|Sun Prairie
|118
|52
|66
|0
|65
|4
|Arrowhead
|112
|28
|72
|12
|33
|2
|Hudson
|106
|52
|52
|2
|9
|4
|Verona Area/Mount Horeb
|95
|52
|43
|0
|7
|3
|Greenfield Co-op
|82
|38
|44
|0
|44
|3
|Muskego
|78
|20
|58
|0
|23
|5
|Eau Claire Memorial/North
|75
|60
|10
|5
|10
|6
|Madison Memorial
|59.5
|30
|12.5
|17
|18
|4
|Stevens Point
|59
|16
|43
|0
|31
|1
|D.C. Everest
|58
|42
|16
|0
|16
|3
|Bay Port
|55.5
|18
|37.5
|0
|37.5
|5
|Appleton North/Appleton East
|49
|36
|13
|0
|13
|1
|Sheboygan North
|46
|12
|34
|0
|34
|1
|Waukesha North Co-op
|45
|24
|21
|0
|4
|2
|Green Bay Southwest Co-op
|43
|12
|31
|0
|31
|1
|Marquette University
|37
|20
|0
|17
|17
|1
|Sauk Prairie Co-op
|31
|0
|31
|0
|0
|0
|Menomonee Falls Co-op
|20
|12
|5
|3
|5
|2
|West Bend East/West
|18
|0
|11
|7
|11
|1
|Hartford Union/Slinger
|14.5
|0
|14.5
|0
|14.5
|1
|Racine Case
|14
|0
|0
|14
|14
|1
|Kenosha Indian Trail
|13
|0
|13
|0
|13
|2
|Waunakee
|13
|0
|13
|0
|6
|1
|Chippewa Falls/McDonell Cent
|12
|0
|12
|0
|12
|1
|Sheboygan South
|11
|0
|0
|11
|0
|0
|Milwaukee King Co-op
|11
|0
|11
|0
|11
|1
|Homestead
|10
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|Neenah
|7
|0
|7
|0
|7
|2
|Oshkosh West
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Appleton West/Kimberly
|4
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|Beloit Memorial
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wauwatosa West/East
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|West Allis Central/Nathan Hale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Waukesha West/Mukwonago
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Oak Creek
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Oshkosh North/Lourdes Academy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Madison East
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Holmen Co-op
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Score Progression Top 10 teams
|Madison West
|Middleton
|Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial
|Franklin
|Brookfield Central/East
|Sun Prairie
|Arrowhead
|Hudson
|Verona Area/Mount Horeb
|Greenfield Co-op
|1 mtr Diving
|0
|6
|0
|28
|29
|0
|12
|2
|0
|0
|200 Medley Relay
|40
|38
|34
|28
|29
|4
|40
|32
|0
|0
|200 Freestyle
|67
|70
|56
|39
|49
|9
|40
|32
|9
|0
|200 IM
|106
|87
|63
|39
|52
|10
|60
|52
|9
|4
|50 Freestyle
|106
|103
|78
|60
|52
|29
|60
|52
|21
|18
|100 Butterfly
|142
|126
|81
|60
|52
|29
|77
|52
|26
|18
|100 Freestyle
|165
|158
|81
|92
|75.5
|43
|77
|54
|26
|31
|500 Freestyle
|165
|178
|106
|92
|75.5
|55
|77
|61
|43
|44
|200 Freestyle Relay
|199
|218
|106
|124
|103.5
|85
|77
|61
|69
|58
|100 Backstroke
|232
|223
|129
|124
|103.5
|85
|105
|78
|69
|58
|100 Breaststroke
|274
|223
|131
|125
|103.5
|100
|112
|84
|69
|58
|400 Freestyle Relay
|314
|257
|161
|157
|131.5
|118
|112
|106
|95
|82
Individual Points
|Name
|Year
|School
|Individual Points
|Event 1
|Event 1 Place
|Event 1 Time
|Event 2
|Event 2 Place
|Event 2 Time
|Michael Linnihan
|JR
|Brookfield Central/East
|40
|200 Freestyle
|1
|1:39.00
|100 Freestyle
|1
|44.94
|Wes Jekel
|SR
|Madison West
|40
|100 Butterfly
|1
|48.14
|100 Backstroke
|1
|48.09
|Andrew Martin
|SR
|Middleton
|37
|200 Freestyle
|2
|1:39.75
|500 Freestyle
|1
|4:31.12
|Shane Blinkman
|SR
|Hudson
|37
|200 IM
|1
|1:46.99
|100 Backstroke
|2
|48.48
|Ben Gabbey
|SR
|Muskego
|35
|200 IM
|4
|1:53.92
|100 Breaststroke
|1
|56.04
|William Hayon
|FR
|Sheboygan North
|34
|50 Freestyle
|1
|20.76
|100 Butterfly
|5
|49.37
|James Kostrzewa
|SR
|Franklin
|34
|50 Freestyle
|2
|20.82
|100 Freestyle
|2
|45.39
|Andrew Nixdorf
|SR
|Arrowhead
|33
|100 Butterfly
|2
|48.5
|100 Backstroke
|3
|48.71
|Caleb Blischke
|JR
|Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial
|32
|200 Freestyle
|3
|1:40.98
|500 Freestyle
|3
|4:34.04
|Constantin Bensch
|SR
|Madison West
|31
|200 Freestyle
|4
|1:41.10
|100 Butterfly
|3
|48.59
|Drew Harris
|JR
|Stevens Point
|31
|200 Freestyle
|5
|1:41.27
|500 Freestyle
|2
|4:33.51
|Desmon Sachtjen
|SR
|Sauk Prairie Co-op
|31
|200 IM
|3
|1:52.80
|100 Backstroke
|4
|49.71
|Charlie Feller
|JR
|Madison West
|31
|200 IM
|5
|1:54.71
|100 Breaststroke
|2
|56.72
|Kaiser Neverman
|JR
|Green Bay Southwest Co-op
|31
|50 Freestyle
|3
|20.84
|100 Butterfly
|4
|48.62
|Nathan Kim
|JR
|Middleton
|29
|200 IM
|2
|1:50.98
|100 Butterfly
|7
|50.16
|Henry Miller
|SR
|Madison West
|29
|200 IM
|6
|1:55.91
|100 Breaststroke
|3
|56.96
|Jacob Carlson
|JR
|Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial
|29
|50 Freestyle
|4
|20.85
|100 Backstroke
|5
|49.74
|Isaac Casey
|JR
|Madison West
|28
|200 Freestyle
|7
|1:42.85
|100 Freestyle
|3
|45.61
|Ben Wiegand
|SO
|Sun Prairie
|28
|50 Freestyle
|6
|20.91
|100 Breaststroke
|4
|57.83
|Emilio Perez
|SO
|Greenfield Co-op
|27
|50 Freestyle
|5
|20.86
|100 Freestyle
|6
|46.45
|Jaden Weiss
|SR
|Madison West
|25
|200 IM
|7
|1:55.96
|100 Backstroke
|6
|51.25
|Forrest Peterson
|JR
|Middleton
|24
|200 Freestyle
|6
|1:42.43
|100 Freestyle
|8
|46.97
|Aidan Updegrove
|SR
|Verona Area/Mount Horeb
|24
|200 Freestyle
|9
|1:44.76
|500 Freestyle
|4
|4:44.07
|Ozan Kalafat
|FR
|Bay Port
|24
|500 Freestyle
|5
|4:45.91
|100 Breaststroke
|8
|59.33
|Adam Braunschweig
|SO
|Arrowhead
|21
|200 IM
|9
|1:57.78
|100 Backstroke
|7
|51.26
|Braden Rumpit
|SR
|Brookfield Central/East
|20
|1 mtr Diving
|1
|486.55
|Archer Parkin
|SR
|Middleton
|20
|50 Freestyle
|8
|21.05
|100 Freestyle
|9
|47.03
|Cade Roggenbauer
|JR
|Sun Prairie
|20
|50 Freestyle
|11
|21.23
|100 Freestyle
|5
|46.42
|Travis Craig
|SO
|Franklin
|19
|50 Freestyle
|13
|21.3
|100 Freestyle
|4
|46.13
|Ethan Murphy
|SR
|Arrowhead
|18
|200 IM
|8
|1:56.69
|100 Breaststroke
|10
|59.35
|Mike Konle
|JR
|Marquette University
|17
|1 mtr Diving
|2
|476.65
|James Werwie
|SO
|Sun Prairie
|17
|200 Freestyle
|12
|1:45.78
|500 Freestyle
|7
|4:48.06
|Jackson Lustig
|SO
|Greenfield Co-op
|17
|200 IM
|13
|1:59.51
|500 Freestyle
|6
|4:46.06
|Jeff Wiedoff
|SR
|Waukesha North Co-op
|17
|50 Freestyle
|9
|21.18
|100 Butterfly
|9
|50.45
|Blake Zillner
|SR
|Middleton
|17
|100 Freestyle
|7
|46.78
|100 Backstroke
|12
|53.2
|Drew Bennett
|FR
|Madison Memorial
|16
|1 mtr Diving
|3
|456.05
|Nate Lamers
|JR
|Middleton
|16
|50 Freestyle
|12
|21.28
|100 Butterfly
|8
|50.38
|Jared Kleczka
|SR
|Franklin
|15
|1 mtr Diving
|4
|453.7
|Dylan Webb
|SO
|Hartford Union/Slinger
|14.5
|50 Freestyle
|15
|21.49
|100 Breaststroke
|6
|58.73
|Azaan McCray
|FR
|Racine Case
|14
|1 mtr Diving
|5
|404.3
|Brennan Neitzel
|SO
|D.C. Everest
|14
|50 Freestyle
|9
|21.18
|100 Butterfly
|11
|50.95
|Nick Schuster
|JR
|Muskego
|14
|100 Breaststroke
|5
|57.85
|Adam St. John
|JR
|Franklin
|13
|1 mtr Diving
|6
|392.05
|Sam Bork
|FR
|Appleton North/Appleton East
|13
|100 Butterfly
|6
|50.07
|Henry Koller
|SO
|Arrowhead
|12
|1 mtr Diving
|7
|383.9
|Chad Franz
|SR
|Stevens Point
|12
|200 Freestyle
|10
|1:44.83
|100 Freestyle
|12
|48.03
|Shane Rozeboom
|SR
|Verona Area/Mount Horeb
|12
|50 Freestyle
|7
|20.96
|Nolan Scanlan
|JR
|Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial
|12
|100 Butterfly
|14
|51.89
|100 Backstroke
|9
|51.87
|Ian Olson
|JR
|Chippewa Falls/McDonell Cent
|12
|100 Breaststroke
|7
|59.28
|Brock Kovacic
|SR
|Sheboygan South
|11
|1 mtr Diving
|8
|370.2
|Will Lennertz
|SR
|Franklin
|11
|200 Freestyle
|8
|1:43.68
|100 Butterfly
|17
|52.89
|Kevin Fitzgerald
|SO
|West Bend East/West
|11
|500 Freestyle
|8
|4:48.25
|100 Backstroke
|18
|54.89
|Ziyad Saleem
|SO
|Milwaukee King Co-op
|11
|100 Backstroke
|8
|51.36
|Zach Teplin
|SR
|Homestead
|10
|200 Freestyle
|14
|1:46.11
|100 Butterfly
|10
|50.8
|Cole Bell
|SR
|Madison Memorial
|10
|200 IM
|17
|1:59.78
|100 Breaststroke
|8
|59.33
|Jack Browne
|SR
|Brookfield Central/East
|9
|1 mtr Diving
|9
|366.05
|Taylor Johnson
|JR
|Kenosha Indian Trail
|9
|200 Freestyle
|13
|1:46.08
|500 Freestyle
|12
|4:52.15
|Sam Lanham
|SO
|Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial
|9
|200 Freestyle
|22
|1:47.56
|500 Freestyle
|9
|4:49.26
|Blake Baertlein
|JR
|Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial
|9
|200 IM
|10
|1:58.96
|100 Breaststroke
|15
|1:00.31
|Dan Dienhart
|SR
|West Bend East/West
|7
|1 mtr Diving
|10
|365.35
|Jason Tuschl
|SR
|Waunakee
|7
|200 IM
|11
|1:59.20
|100 Butterfly
|16
|52.83
|Andrew Fernandez
|JR
|Madison West
|7
|100 Freestyle
|10
|47.8
|Michael Conn
|JR
|Neenah
|7
|100 Freestyle
|22
|49
|100 Backstroke
|10
|51.91
|Steven Asmus
|SO
|Hudson
|7
|500 Freestyle
|10
|4:49.66
|Griffin Hawley
|JR
|Bay Port
|6.5
|50 Freestyle
|14
|21.48
|100 Freestyle
|13
|48.09
|Isaac Roush
|JR
|Middleton
|6
|1 mtr Diving
|11
|363.55
|Joe Esterle
|JR
|Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial
|6
|200 Freestyle
|11
|1:44.89
|Sam Hower
|JR
|Eau Claire Memorial/North
|6
|200 Freestyle
|18
|1:47.00
|100 Freestyle
|11
|47.97
|Andrew Groth
|SR
|Oshkosh West
|6
|200 Freestyle
|21
|1:47.28
|500 Freestyle
|11
|4:50.47
|Zach Vinson
|SO
|Waunakee
|6
|200 IM
|12
|1:59.29
|100 Backstroke
|16
|53.72
|Cale Blinkman
|SR
|Hudson
|6
|50 Freestyle
|21
|22.02
|100 Breaststroke
|11
|59.42
|Adam Fisher
|SO
|Muskego
|6
|100 Backstroke
|11
|52.1
|Mason Kajer
|SR
|Eau Claire Memorial/North
|5
|1 mtr Diving
|12
|358.45
|Oscar Best
|FR
|Verona Area/Mount Horeb
|5
|50 Freestyle
|18
|21.79
|100 Butterfly
|12
|51.21
|Gus Nordmeyer
|Madison West
|5
|100 Breaststroke
|12
|59.7
|Nick O’Brien
|SR
|Appleton West/Kimberly
|4
|1 mtr Diving
|13
|348
|Tristan Vieth
|SO
|Eau Claire Memorial/North
|4
|100 Butterfly
|13
|51.32
|Ben Wirch
|SO
|Kenosha Indian Trail
|4
|500 Freestyle
|13
|4:52.17
|Kyle Zerbel
|JR
|Bay Port
|4
|100 Backstroke
|13
|53.58
|Ethan Dong
|JR
|Madison West
|4
|100 Breaststroke
|13
|59.85
|Ido Korabelnikov
|JR
|Brookfield Central/East
|3.5
|50 Freestyle
|17
|21.73
|100 Freestyle
|13
|48.09
|Wyatt Stimson
|SR
|Menomonee Falls Co-op
|3
|1 mtr Diving
|14
|342.35
|Drew Millette
|FR
|Waukesha North Co-op
|3
|200 Freestyle
|16
|1:46.79
|100 Butterfly
|15
|52.39
|AJ Smith
|JR
|Brookfield Central/East
|3
|200 IM
|14
|1:59.58
|Josh Wu
|JR
|Menomonee Falls Co-op
|3
|100 Freestyle
|21
|48.89
|100 Breaststroke
|14
|1:00.22
|Lucas Thibert
|FR
|Bay Port
|3
|500 Freestyle
|14
|4:52.48
|Nolan Anderson
|SO
|Muskego
|3
|100 Backstroke
|14
|53.59
|Ethan Crim
|JR
|Hudson
|2
|1 mtr Diving
|15
|337.15
|Joe McNerney
|SO
|Middleton
|2
|200 Freestyle
|15
|1:46.77
|500 Freestyle
|20
|4:57.52
|Erik Small
|SR
|Hudson
|2
|200 Freestyle
|20
|1:47.17
|100 Freestyle
|15
|48.29
|Ben Halambeck
|SO
|D.C. Everest
|2
|200 IM
|15
|1:59.61
|100 Breaststroke
|18
|1:01.48
|Ming Ong
|JR
|Menomonee Falls Co-op
|2
|100 Butterfly
|22
|54.09
|100 Backstroke
|15
|53.65
|Conner Arneson
|SO
|Verona Area/Mount Horeb
|2
|500 Freestyle
|15
|4:52.81
|Noah Gonring
|SR
|Madison Memorial
|1.5
|50 Freestyle
|15
|21.49
|100 Freestyle
|18
|48.68
|Jack Bell
|SO
|Madison Memorial
|1
|1 mtr Diving
|16
|327.45
|Jacob Brehmer
|SR
|Sun Prairie
|1
|200 IM
|16
|1:59.67
|100 Backstroke
|19
|54.92
|Garrett McKinnon
|JR
|Madison Memorial
|1
|200 IM
|18
|1:59.81
|500 Freestyle
|16
|4:54.42
|Sam Hauke
|JR
|Franklin
|1
|200 IM
|23
|2:03.92
|100 Breaststroke
|16
|1:00.70
|Cory Michalek
|SO
|Waukesha North Co-op
|1
|100 Freestyle
|16
|48.5
|Mason King
|FR
|Wauwatosa West/East
|0
|1 mtr Diving
|17
|245.4
|CJ Westover
|SO
|Muskego
|0
|1 mtr Diving
|18
|235.55
|Sebastian Wichgers
|SO
|West Allis Central/Nathan Hale
|0
|1 mtr Diving
|19
|224.35
|Mitchel Kudronowicz
|SR
|Muskego
|0
|1 mtr Diving
|20
|222.55
|Ethan Schutz
|SR
|Hudson
|0
|1 mtr Diving
|21
|147.05
|Nathan Helwig
|JR
|Neenah
|0
|1 mtr Diving
|22
|142.55
|Jarek Hanna
|SR
|Racine Case
|0
|1 mtr Diving
|23
|130.7
|Tayler Rajnicek
|JR
|Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial
|0
|1 mtr Diving
|24
|41
|Ben Wellnitz
|SO
|Verona Area/Mount Horeb
|0
|200 Freestyle
|17
|1:46.86
|500 Freestyle
|21
|4:57.69
|Andrew Busse
|JR
|Waukesha West/Mukwonago
|0
|200 Freestyle
|19
|1:47.06
|500 Freestyle
|23
|4:58.29
|Brian Daniels
|SR
|Brookfield Central/East
|0
|200 Freestyle
|23
|1:47.87
|500 Freestyle
|22
|4:57.71
|Nathan Gupton
|JR
|Muskego
|0
|200 Freestyle
|24
|1:47.95
|500 Freestyle
|18
|4:55.85
|Jacob Ketterling
|FR
|Oak Creek
|0
|200 IM
|19
|2:00.08
|100 Backstroke
|21
|55.34
|Jesse Drake
|SO
|Madison Memorial
|0
|200 IM
|20
|2:00.23
|500 Freestyle
|19
|4:56.39
|Victor Kostov
|SO
|Bay Port
|0
|200 IM
|21
|2:00.27
|100 Backstroke
|17
|54.21
|Harry Chumas
|SO
|Eau Claire Memorial/North
|0
|200 IM
|22
|2:03.65
|100 Backstroke
|22
|55.49
|Ethan Hanson
|SO
|Hudson
|0
|200 IM
|24
|2:05.35
|100 Breaststroke
|20
|1:01.66
|Calvin Roberts
|JR
|Middleton
|0
|50 Freestyle
|19
|21.87
|Ryan Biwer
|SO
|Eau Claire Memorial/North
|0
|50 Freestyle
|20
|21.9
|100 Butterfly
|20
|53.44
|Jackson Raad
|SR
|West Bend East/West
|0
|50 Freestyle
|22
|22.06
|100 Freestyle
|19
|48.7
|Eddie Hansen
|SR
|Oshkosh North/Lourdes Academy
|0
|50 Freestyle
|23
|22.22
|100 Breaststroke
|22
|1:02.23
|Jack Merkatoris
|JR
|Eau Claire Memorial/North
|0
|50 Freestyle
|24
|22.72
|Payton Rudeen
|JR
|D.C. Everest
|0
|100 Butterfly
|18
|52.9
|100 Breaststroke
|17
|1:01.20
|Ben Saladar
|SO
|Beloit Memorial
|0
|100 Butterfly
|19
|53.13
|Kody Hellenbrand
|JR
|Madison East
|0
|100 Butterfly
|21
|53.86
|Andrew Leal
|SR
|Sheboygan North
|0
|100 Butterfly
|23
|54.26
|Joe Jensen
|SR
|Madison Memorial
|0
|100 Butterfly
|24
|54.3
|Leo Gandaria
|SO
|Greenfield Co-op
|0
|100 Freestyle
|17
|48.66
|Ethan Wilson
|SR
|Franklin
|0
|100 Freestyle
|20
|48.85
|Garrett Secker
|JR
|Eau Claire Memorial/North
|0
|100 Freestyle
|23
|49.49
|Alex Foti
|SO
|Waukesha West/Mukwonago
|0
|500 Freestyle
|17
|4:55.13
|Adam Berdusco
|SO
|Hudson
|0
|500 Freestyle
|24
|5:02.62
|Michael Long
|FR
|Brookfield Central/East
|0
|100 Backstroke
|20
|54.99
|Campbell Sullivan
|SO
|Sun Prairie
|0
|100 Backstroke
|23
|55.53
|Ian Reynolds
|SR
|Marquette University
|0
|100 Backstroke
|24
|55.6
|Jacob Trask
|JR
|Oak Creek
|0
|100 Backstroke
|25
|56.18
|Ian Kruse
|SR
|Wauwatosa West/East
|0
|100 Breaststroke
|19
|1:01.61
|Ethan James
|JR
|Waukesha West/Mukwonago
|0
|100 Breaststroke
|21
|1:01.68
|Jack Gardner
|JR
|Franklin
|0
|100 Breaststroke
|23
|1:03.41
