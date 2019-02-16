TeDuits and Mansavage Pillage Wisconsin High School Boys D2 State

Wisconsin High School Boys D2 (Small Schools) Championships 2019

Results

Friday, February 15th

University of Wisconsin Natatorium

Scores

Edgewood 289 Monona Grove 184 Rhinelander /Elkhorn Area (tie) 169

Madison Edgewood won the Wisconsin boys D2 high school state title in resounding fashion with 289 points, well ahead of runner up Monona Grove (184). Rhinelander and Elkhorn Area tied for 3rd with 169. Baraboo were 5th with 149. Edgewood’s second ever title win broke a streak of 4 wins in a row by Monona Grove, and was their first title since 2014.

Meet Highlights

Edgewood were led by junior Truman teDuits’ wins in the 200 IM (1:51.84) and the 100 breast (56.93). The Crusaders took control of the meet from the first swimming event. Edgewood sophomore Ben Stitgen won the diving event (458.65 points) to keep them close to the teams with multiple divers. Edgewood then won the medley relay by over two seconds to take the lead in the team race, and they never looked back. They had the highest point total in 6 of the 12 event, and won 6 events.

Edgewood’s other wins were in the 200 free by Nate Frucht (1:42.26), and the 400 free relay (3:12.30). Their highest point total in any single event was 37 in the 100 back (also the highest point total by any team in any individual swimming event. Port Washington scored 39 diving points). Edgewood swimmers finished 3-5-12-15 in that event.

The other individual star of the meet was Fort Atkinson’s Jeremiah Mansavage. Mansavage won the 50 and 100 frees (21.90, 47.49). While he was a double winner, Mansavage didn’t dominate the field in his events. There were 4 swimmers within a tenth of his winning 50 free time, and 2 swimmers within half a second in the 100.

Rhinelander managed to upset Edgewood’s dominance with a .41 second victory over the Crusaders in the 200 free relay.

Other winners

Nolan Francis, Rhinelander 100 back 49.91

Evan Szablewski, Shorewood 500 free 4:39.48

Sam Ryf, Berlin/Green Lake 100 fly 50.13

Looking Back and Ahead

Edgewood were the favorites heading into this meet and they swam like it. Their 289 points were 43 more than they were seeded with heading into the meet. Monona Grove emerged from the 2nd place pack by gaining 13 over seed. As I speculated before the meet, Rhinelander’s decision not to split their relays at sectionals cost them. They tied for 3rd with Elkhorn Area. With the 2 extra points for a last place relay, they would have had sole ownership of 3rd.

289 points was the lowest winning point total since Monona Grove’s 258 point win in 2013 and the 3rd lowest of the last 10 years.

Edgewood look primed for a repeat title next year. They return 159 individual points nearly double Elkhorn Area’s 2nd best total of 82. Baraboo return the 3rd most individual points with 74.

Edgewood’s title gives them ownership of both the boy’s and girl’s D2 state titles. Middleton won the girl’s D1 title this fall and have a chance to win the boy’s title tonight though Madison West enter as the favorites.

Team Scoring Breakdown

Total Diving Points Relay Points Individual Swimming Points Returning Individual Points Edgewood 289 20 114 155 159 Monona Grove 184 0 90 94 62 Rhinelander 169 0 74 95 29 Elkhorn Area 169 0 78 91 82 Baraboo 149 0 74 75 74 Lakeland Union 101 0 56 45 39 Kiel/Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 100 9 58 33 15 Grafton 96 20 42 34 20 Whitefish Bay 95 0 68 27 17 McFarland 94 0 46 48 48 Cedarburg 88 34 20 34 51 DeForest 85 0 42 43 28 Chilton Co-op 85 0 52 33 30 Shorewood 78 0 22 56 18 Plymouth 56 26 20 10 12 Sturgeon Bay Co-op 55 0 18 37 37 Ashwaubenon 53 0 2 51 51 Fort Atkinson 46 0 6 40 0 Whitewater 44 0 0 44 44 Rice Lake 39 0 0 39 27 Port Washington 39 39 0 0 26 Whitnall 37 0 22 15 2 Berlin/GreenLake 36 0 0 36 0 Stoughton 31 0 8 23 15 Pulaski 17 4 0 13 4 Nicolet 12 0 6 6 0 Antigo 12 0 0 12 12 Brown Deer/Univ School of Milw 11 0 0 11 11 Wausau East 6 0 6 0 0 Delavan-Darien 5 0 0 5 0 Saint Thomas More/SaintFrancis 4 0 0 4 4 River Falls 4 0 0 4 4 Menomonie 4 2 0 2 4

Score After Each Event, Top 10 Teams

Edgewood Monona Grove Rhinelander Elkhorn Area Baraboo Lakeland Union Kiel/Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah Grafton Whitefish Bay McFarland 1 mtr Diving 20 0 0 0 0 0 9 20 0 0 200 Medley Relay 60 30 34 12 32 0 9 44 18 14 200 Freestyle 82 45 34 35 33 6 12 44 22 21 200 IM 111 45 34 35 50 13 12 59 29 21 50 Freestyle 116 45 60 49 63 30 18 59 32 21 100 Butterfly 116 56 82 65 77 30 18 74 39 21 100 Freestyle 142 72 107 80 77 31 31 74 42 21 500 Freestyle 158 89 107 94 77 40 31 74 45 46 200 Freestyle Relay 192 117 147 126 95 66 61 74 69 56 100 Backstroke 229 136 167 135 112 66 72 78 69 56 100 Breaststroke 249 152 169 135 125 71 72 78 69 72 400 Freestyle Relay 289 184 169 169 149 101 100 96 95 94

Individual Scoring Breakdown