TeDuits and Mansavage Pillage Wisconsin High School Boys D2 State

Wisconsin High School Boys D2 (Small Schools) Championships 2019
- Results
- Friday, February 15th
- University of Wisconsin Natatorium
Scores
- Edgewood 289
- Monona Grove 184
- Rhinelander /Elkhorn Area (tie) 169
Madison Edgewood won the Wisconsin boys D2 high school state title in resounding fashion with 289 points, well ahead of runner up Monona Grove (184). Rhinelander and Elkhorn Area tied for 3rd with 169. Baraboo were 5th with 149. Edgewood’s second ever title win broke a streak of 4 wins in a row by Monona Grove, and was their first title since 2014.
Meet Highlights
Edgewood were led by junior Truman teDuits’ wins in the 200 IM (1:51.84) and the 100 breast (56.93). The Crusaders took control of the meet from the first swimming event. Edgewood sophomore Ben Stitgen won the diving event (458.65 points) to keep them close to the teams with multiple divers. Edgewood then won the medley relay by over two seconds to take the lead in the team race, and they never looked back. They had the highest point total in 6 of the 12 event, and won 6 events.
Edgewood’s other wins were in the 200 free by Nate Frucht (1:42.26), and the 400 free relay (3:12.30). Their highest point total in any single event was 37 in the 100 back (also the highest point total by any team in any individual swimming event. Port Washington scored 39 diving points). Edgewood swimmers finished 3-5-12-15 in that event.
The other individual star of the meet was Fort Atkinson’s Jeremiah Mansavage. Mansavage won the 50 and 100 frees (21.90, 47.49). While he was a double winner, Mansavage didn’t dominate the field in his events. There were 4 swimmers within a tenth of his winning 50 free time, and 2 swimmers within half a second in the 100.
Rhinelander managed to upset Edgewood’s dominance with a .41 second victory over the Crusaders in the 200 free relay.
Other winners
- Nolan Francis, Rhinelander 100 back 49.91
- Evan Szablewski, Shorewood 500 free 4:39.48
- Sam Ryf, Berlin/Green Lake 100 fly 50.13
Looking Back and Ahead
Edgewood were the favorites heading into this meet and they swam like it. Their 289 points were 43 more than they were seeded with heading into the meet. Monona Grove emerged from the 2nd place pack by gaining 13 over seed. As I speculated before the meet, Rhinelander’s decision not to split their relays at sectionals cost them. They tied for 3rd with Elkhorn Area. With the 2 extra points for a last place relay, they would have had sole ownership of 3rd.
289 points was the lowest winning point total since Monona Grove’s 258 point win in 2013 and the 3rd lowest of the last 10 years.
Edgewood look primed for a repeat title next year. They return 159 individual points nearly double Elkhorn Area’s 2nd best total of 82. Baraboo return the 3rd most individual points with 74.
Edgewood’s title gives them ownership of both the boy’s and girl’s D2 state titles. Middleton won the girl’s D1 title this fall and have a chance to win the boy’s title tonight though Madison West enter as the favorites.
Team Scoring Breakdown
|Total
|Diving Points
|Relay Points
|Individual Swimming Points
|Returning Individual Points
|Edgewood
|289
|20
|114
|155
|159
|Monona Grove
|184
|0
|90
|94
|62
|Rhinelander
|169
|0
|74
|95
|29
|Elkhorn Area
|169
|0
|78
|91
|82
|Baraboo
|149
|0
|74
|75
|74
|Lakeland Union
|101
|0
|56
|45
|39
|Kiel/Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah
|100
|9
|58
|33
|15
|Grafton
|96
|20
|42
|34
|20
|Whitefish Bay
|95
|0
|68
|27
|17
|McFarland
|94
|0
|46
|48
|48
|Cedarburg
|88
|34
|20
|34
|51
|DeForest
|85
|0
|42
|43
|28
|Chilton Co-op
|85
|0
|52
|33
|30
|Shorewood
|78
|0
|22
|56
|18
|Plymouth
|56
|26
|20
|10
|12
|Sturgeon Bay Co-op
|55
|0
|18
|37
|37
|Ashwaubenon
|53
|0
|2
|51
|51
|Fort Atkinson
|46
|0
|6
|40
|0
|Whitewater
|44
|0
|0
|44
|44
|Rice Lake
|39
|0
|0
|39
|27
|Port Washington
|39
|39
|0
|0
|26
|Whitnall
|37
|0
|22
|15
|2
|Berlin/GreenLake
|36
|0
|0
|36
|0
|Stoughton
|31
|0
|8
|23
|15
|Pulaski
|17
|4
|0
|13
|4
|Nicolet
|12
|0
|6
|6
|0
|Antigo
|12
|0
|0
|12
|12
|Brown Deer/Univ School of Milw
|11
|0
|0
|11
|11
|Wausau East
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
|Delavan-Darien
|5
|0
|0
|5
|0
|Saint Thomas More/SaintFrancis
|4
|0
|0
|4
|4
|River Falls
|4
|0
|0
|4
|4
|Menomonie
|4
|2
|0
|2
|4
Score After Each Event, Top 10 Teams
|Edgewood
|Monona Grove
|Rhinelander
|Elkhorn Area
|Baraboo
|Lakeland Union
|Kiel/Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah
|Grafton
|Whitefish Bay
|McFarland
|1 mtr Diving
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|20
|0
|0
|200 Medley Relay
|60
|30
|34
|12
|32
|0
|9
|44
|18
|14
|200 Freestyle
|82
|45
|34
|35
|33
|6
|12
|44
|22
|21
|200 IM
|111
|45
|34
|35
|50
|13
|12
|59
|29
|21
|50 Freestyle
|116
|45
|60
|49
|63
|30
|18
|59
|32
|21
|100 Butterfly
|116
|56
|82
|65
|77
|30
|18
|74
|39
|21
|100 Freestyle
|142
|72
|107
|80
|77
|31
|31
|74
|42
|21
|500 Freestyle
|158
|89
|107
|94
|77
|40
|31
|74
|45
|46
|200 Freestyle Relay
|192
|117
|147
|126
|95
|66
|61
|74
|69
|56
|100 Backstroke
|229
|136
|167
|135
|112
|66
|72
|78
|69
|56
|100 Breaststroke
|249
|152
|169
|135
|125
|71
|72
|78
|69
|72
|400 Freestyle Relay
|289
|184
|169
|169
|149
|101
|100
|96
|95
|94
Individual Scoring Breakdown
|School
|Year
|Points
|Event 1
|Event 1 Time
|Event 1 Place
|Event 2
|Event 2 Time
|Event 2 Place
|Truman teDuits
|Edgewood
|JR
|40
|200 IM
|1:51.84
|1
|100 Breaststroke
|56.93
|1
|Jeremiah Mansavage
|Fort Atkinson
|SR
|40
|50 Freestyle
|21.9
|1
|100 Freestyle
|47.49
|1
|Evan Szablewski
|Shorewood
|SR
|37
|200 Freestyle
|1:43.64
|2
|500 Freestyle
|4:39.48
|1
|Nolan Francis
|Rhinelander
|SR
|37
|100 Butterfly
|50.88
|2
|100 Backstroke
|49.91
|1
|Nate Frucht
|Edgewood
|JR
|36
|200 Freestyle
|1:42.26
|1
|500 Freestyle
|4:43.73
|3
|Sam Ryf
|Berlin/GreenLake
|SR
|36
|200 Freestyle
|1:43.97
|3
|100 Butterfly
|50.13
|1
|Aidan Lohr
|Baraboo
|JR
|34
|200 IM
|1:52.53
|2
|100 Backstroke
|50.74
|2
|Alex Moen
|Edgewood
|JR
|33
|100 Freestyle
|47.89
|2
|100 Backstroke
|51.41
|3
|Brock Aune
|Sturgeon Bay Co-op
|JR
|33
|50 Freestyle
|21.96
|3
|100 Breaststroke
|57.6
|2
|Josh Douberly
|Monona Grove
|SR
|32
|100 Freestyle
|47.9
|3
|100 Breaststroke
|57.83
|3
|Jacob Douberly
|Monona Grove
|SO
|32
|200 Freestyle
|1:44.01
|4
|500 Freestyle
|4:42.89
|2
|Parker Sonnabend
|Chilton Co-op
|JR
|30
|200 IM
|1:56.64
|3
|100 Breaststroke
|59.06
|5
|Young Liang
|Whitewater
|SO
|30
|200 IM
|1:58.94
|4
|100 Breaststroke
|58.66
|4
|Nick Starr
|Grafton
|SR
|29
|200 IM
|1:58.99
|5
|100 Butterfly
|52.82
|4
|Russell Benoy
|Rhinelander
|SR
|29
|50 Freestyle
|21.97
|4
|100 Freestyle
|49.01
|5
|Lucas Koepke
|Elkhorn Area
|JR
|29
|50 Freestyle
|21.98
|5
|100 Freestyle
|48.76
|4
|Willy Pinnow
|Elkhorn Area
|JR
|28
|200 Freestyle
|1:45.57
|5
|500 Freestyle
|4:45.85
|5
|Ben Ramminger
|DeForest
|JR
|28
|200 Freestyle
|1:46.30
|6
|500 Freestyle
|4:44.83
|4
|Jacob Laux
|Baraboo
|SO
|27
|100 Butterfly
|53.78
|5
|100 Breaststroke
|1:00.41
|6
|Joe Kroeger
|Rice Lake
|SO
|27
|50 Freestyle
|22.36
|7
|100 Backstroke
|53.62
|4
|Liam Hogan
|Lakeland Union
|SO
|26
|50 Freestyle
|21.95
|2
|500 Freestyle
|4:57.33
|9
|Joe Steffel
|Ashwaubenon
|JR
|25
|200 IM
|2:00.24
|6
|100 Breaststroke
|1:01.23
|7
|Hunter Johnson
|Elkhorn Area
|JR
|25
|200 Freestyle
|1:47.20
|9
|100 Butterfly
|52.61
|3
|Ben Keller
|Cedarburg
|JR
|23
|200 IM
|2:01.41
|7
|500 Freestyle
|4:55.77
|8
|Colin Senke
|Edgewood
|FR
|23
|200 IM
|2:01.60
|9
|100 Backstroke
|53.74
|5
|Devon Gaber
|Rhinelander
|JR
|22
|50 Freestyle
|22.48
|8
|100 Freestyle
|49.51
|8
|Cameron Tejeda
|Monona Grove
|FR
|21
|100 Butterfly
|54.53
|9
|100 Backstroke
|55.17
|7
|Ben Stitgen
|Edgewood
|SO
|20
|1 mtr Diving
|458.65
|1
|Truitt Landolt
|McFarland
|JR
|19
|200 Freestyle
|1:49.71
|10
|500 Freestyle
|4:54.17
|7
|Spencer Klika
|Ashwaubenon
|JR
|19
|50 Freestyle
|22.55
|10
|100 Freestyle
|49.5
|7
|Micah Sweet
|Shorewood
|JR
|18
|200 IM
|2:01.48
|8
|500 Freestyle
|4:57.75
|10
|Garrett Gonwa
|Cedarburg
|SR
|17
|1 mtr Diving
|445.95
|2
|Cale Theis
|Port Washington
|JR
|16
|1 mtr Diving
|390.85
|3
|Conner Clark
|Stoughton
|JR
|15
|200 IM
|2:06.76
|15
|100 Butterfly
|53.96
|6
|Jacob Burgener
|DeForest
|SR
|15
|50 Freestyle
|22.89
|13
|100 Butterfly
|54.18
|8
|Ben Niswonger
|Grafton
|JR
|15
|1 mtr Diving
|385.1
|4
|Mason Steffen
|Kiel/Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah
|SR
|14
|200 Freestyle
|1:52.22
|14
|100 Backstroke
|55.75
|8
|Jack Mayer
|Whitewater
|JR
|14
|50 Freestyle
|22.54
|9
|100 Freestyle
|50.19
|12
|Charlie Aschenbach
|Plymouth
|SR
|14
|1 mtr Diving
|377.3
|5
|Alton Slane
|McFarland
|JR
|13
|500 Freestyle
|4:50.67
|6
|Ethan Klingenmeyer
|Baraboo
|SO
|13
|50 Freestyle
|22.12
|6
|Ashton Arnold
|Kiel/Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah
|SR
|13
|50 Freestyle
|22.56
|11
|100 Freestyle
|50.02
|10
|Ben Bouchard
|Pulaski
|SR
|13
|100 Freestyle
|49.43
|6
|David Haun
|Whitnall
|SR
|13
|100 Backstroke
|54.17
|6
|Garret Friede
|Port Washington
|SR
|13
|1 mtr Diving
|360.8
|6
|Tyler Teichmiller
|Lakeland Union
|JR
|12
|200 IM
|2:04.10
|10
|100 Breaststroke
|1:02.40
|12
|Garret Solum
|Rice Lake
|SR
|12
|100 Butterfly
|54.02
|7
|Brett Farmer
|Antigo
|JR
|12
|100 Butterfly
|54.98
|11
|100 Backstroke
|57.56
|11
|Alec Nicholson
|Plymouth
|JR
|12
|1 mtr Diving
|358.4
|7
|Cody Asplin
|Cedarburg
|JR
|11
|200 Freestyle
|1:50.36
|12
|500 Freestyle
|5:00.68
|11
|Sean O’Connor
|Edgewood
|SR
|11
|100 Freestyle
|49.97
|9
|100 Backstroke
|58.5
|15
|Evan Zimdars
|Cedarburg
|SO
|11
|1 mtr Diving
|339.7
|8
|Caleb Saffold
|Brown Deer/Univ School of Milw
|JR
|11
|100 Breaststroke
|1:01.34
|8
|Christian Pieper
|Plymouth
|SR
|10
|200 IM
|2:04.17
|11
|100 Breaststroke
|1:02.49
|13
|Logan Schulz
|McFarland
|SO
|9
|100 Breaststroke
|1:02.21
|9
|Brevin Kruse
|Elkhorn Area
|SR
|9
|100 Backstroke
|55.88
|9
|Charlie Tanouye
|Kiel/Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah
|JR
|9
|1 mtr Diving
|332.9
|9
|Kobie Smith
|McFarland
|SO
|7
|100 Breaststroke
|1:02.22
|10
|Carl Youel
|Whitefish Bay
|JR
|7
|200 Freestyle
|1:51.87
|13
|100 Freestyle
|50.43
|14
|Davis Petersen
|Edgewood
|FR
|7
|200 Freestyle
|1:52.24
|15
|100 Backstroke
|57.6
|12
|Henry Fetzer
|Whitefish Bay
|SR
|7
|100 Butterfly
|54.65
|10
|Jonah Elfers
|Monona Grove
|FR
|7
|100 Backstroke
|57.22
|10
|Roger Schmidt
|Port Washington
|JR
|7
|1 mtr Diving
|331.15
|10
|Brady Mandella
|Nicolet
|SR
|6
|100 Breaststroke
|1:02.24
|11
|Alex Tucker
|Lakeland Union
|SR
|6
|200 Freestyle
|1:50.34
|11
|Christopher Muhs
|Kiel/Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah
|SO
|6
|100 Freestyle
|50.06
|11
|Jude Brobst
|Cedarburg
|SO
|6
|1 mtr Diving
|316.95
|11
|Luca Lopez
|Delavan-Darien
|SR
|5
|200 IM
|2:04.86
|12
|Gaven Depies
|Grafton
|SR
|5
|200 IM
|2:07.09
|16
|100 Backstroke
|57.85
|13
|Hayden Hammond
|Stoughton
|SR
|5
|500 Freestyle
|5:05.62
|12
|Tommy Beyer
|Edgewood
|SR
|5
|50 Freestyle
|22.58
|12
|David King
|Rhinelander
|JR
|5
|100 Butterfly
|55.24
|12
|Caden Starr
|Grafton
|SO
|5
|1 mtr Diving
|278.55
|12
|Peter McMahon
|Whitefish Bay
|SO
|4
|200 IM
|2:06.15
|13
|Jackson Hodek
|Ashwaubenon
|FR
|4
|500 Freestyle
|5:06.26
|13
|Mason Trinh
|Pulaski
|FR
|4
|1 mtr Diving
|272.7
|13
|Luke Bousley
|Sturgeon Bay Co-op
|SO
|4
|100 Freestyle
|50.4
|13
|Jon Wroblewski
|Saint Thomas More/SaintFrancis
|JR
|4
|100 Butterfly
|55.31
|13
|Nick Messamore
|Ashwaubenon
|SO
|3
|100 Breaststroke
|1:02.70
|14
|Nick Enea
|Whitefish Bay
|SO
|3
|200 IM
|2:06.66
|14
|Matt Swietlik
|Whitefish Bay
|SR
|3
|500 Freestyle
|5:09.32
|14
|Ben Browning
|Whitefish Bay
|JR
|3
|50 Freestyle
|22.99
|14
|Bo Geiger
|Chilton Co-op
|SR
|3
|100 Butterfly
|55.83
|14
|Patrick Regan
|Stoughton
|SR
|3
|100 Backstroke
|58.18
|14
|Dagan Daniels
|Port Washington
|SO
|3
|1 mtr Diving
|265.25
|14
|Thaddeus Heck
|Rhinelander
|JR
|2
|100 Breaststroke
|1:02.74
|15
|Connor Baar
|River Falls
|SO
|2
|500 Freestyle
|5:10.47
|15
|Seth Larsen
|River Falls
|JR
|2
|50 Freestyle
|23.05
|15
|David Gonzales
|Whitnall
|JR
|2
|100 Freestyle
|50.69
|15
|John McAllister
|Monona Grove
|SO
|2
|100 Butterfly
|56.13
|15
|Landon Bien
|Menomonie
|FR
|2
|1 mtr Diving
|264.75
|15
|Kevin Leach
|Menomonie
|FR
|1
|100 Breaststroke
|1:02.90
|16
|Josh Hackbarth
|Baraboo
|SR
|1
|200 Freestyle
|1:52.34
|16
|Georgy Fedorov
|Shorewood
|SR
|1
|50 Freestyle
|23.64
|16
|Brandon Boh
|Lakeland Union
|JR
|1
|100 Freestyle
|50.86
|16
|Austin Gjestson
|Menomonie
|SO
|1
|100 Butterfly
|57.33
|16
