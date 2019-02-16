Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

TeDuits and Mansavage Pillage Wisconsin High School Boys D2 State

Wisconsin High School Boys D2 (Small Schools) Championships 2019

  • Results
  • Friday, February 15th
  • University of Wisconsin Natatorium

Scores

  1. Edgewood 289
  2. Monona Grove 184
  3. Rhinelander /Elkhorn Area (tie) 169

Madison Edgewood won the Wisconsin boys D2 high school state title in resounding fashion with 289 points, well ahead of runner up Monona Grove (184). Rhinelander and Elkhorn Area tied for 3rd with 169. Baraboo were 5th with 149. Edgewood’s second ever title win broke a streak of 4 wins in a row by Monona Grove, and was their first title since 2014.

Meet Highlights

Edgewood were led by junior Truman teDuits’ wins in the 200 IM (1:51.84) and the 100 breast (56.93). The Crusaders took control of the meet from the first swimming event. Edgewood sophomore Ben Stitgen won the diving event (458.65 points) to keep them close to the teams with multiple divers. Edgewood then won the medley relay by over two seconds to take the lead in the team race, and they never looked back. They had the highest point total in 6 of the 12 event, and won 6 events.

Edgewood’s other wins were in the 200 free by Nate Frucht (1:42.26), and the 400 free relay (3:12.30). Their highest point total in any single event was 37 in the 100 back (also the highest point total by any team in any individual swimming event. Port Washington scored 39 diving points). Edgewood swimmers finished 3-5-12-15 in that event.

The other individual star of the meet was Fort Atkinson’s Jeremiah Mansavage. Mansavage won the 50 and 100 frees (21.90, 47.49). While he was a double winner, Mansavage didn’t dominate the field in his events. There were 4 swimmers within a tenth of his winning 50 free time, and 2 swimmers within half a second in the 100.

Rhinelander managed to upset Edgewood’s dominance with a .41 second victory over the Crusaders in the 200 free relay.

Other winners

  • Nolan Francis, Rhinelander 100 back 49.91
  • Evan Szablewski, Shorewood 500 free 4:39.48
  • Sam Ryf, Berlin/Green Lake 100 fly 50.13

Looking Back and Ahead

Edgewood were the favorites heading into this meet and they swam like it. Their 289 points were 43 more than they were seeded with heading into the meet. Monona Grove emerged from the 2nd place pack by gaining 13 over seed. As I speculated before the meet, Rhinelander’s decision not to split their relays at sectionals cost them. They tied for 3rd with Elkhorn Area. With the 2 extra points for a last place relay, they would have had sole ownership of 3rd.

289 points was the lowest winning point total since Monona Grove’s 258 point win in 2013 and the 3rd lowest of the last 10 years.

Edgewood look primed for a repeat title next year. They return 159 individual points nearly double Elkhorn Area’s 2nd best total of 82. Baraboo return the 3rd most individual points with  74.

Edgewood’s title gives them ownership of both the boy’s and girl’s D2 state titles. Middleton won the girl’s D1 title this fall and have a chance to win the boy’s title tonight though Madison West enter as the favorites.

Team Scoring Breakdown

Total Diving Points Relay Points Individual Swimming Points Returning Individual Points
Edgewood 289 20 114 155 159
Monona Grove 184 0 90 94 62
Rhinelander 169 0 74 95 29
Elkhorn Area 169 0 78 91 82
Baraboo 149 0 74 75 74
Lakeland Union 101 0 56 45 39
Kiel/Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 100 9 58 33 15
Grafton 96 20 42 34 20
Whitefish Bay 95 0 68 27 17
McFarland 94 0 46 48 48
Cedarburg 88 34 20 34 51
DeForest 85 0 42 43 28
Chilton Co-op 85 0 52 33 30
Shorewood 78 0 22 56 18
Plymouth 56 26 20 10 12
Sturgeon Bay Co-op 55 0 18 37 37
Ashwaubenon 53 0 2 51 51
Fort Atkinson 46 0 6 40 0
Whitewater 44 0 0 44 44
Rice Lake 39 0 0 39 27
Port Washington 39 39 0 0 26
Whitnall 37 0 22 15 2
Berlin/GreenLake 36 0 0 36 0
Stoughton 31 0 8 23 15
Pulaski 17 4 0 13 4
Nicolet 12 0 6 6 0
Antigo 12 0 0 12 12
Brown Deer/Univ School of Milw 11 0 0 11 11
Wausau East 6 0 6 0 0
Delavan-Darien 5 0 0 5 0
Saint Thomas More/SaintFrancis 4 0 0 4 4
River Falls 4 0 0 4 4
Menomonie 4 2 0 2 4

Score After Each Event, Top 10 Teams

Edgewood Monona Grove Rhinelander Elkhorn Area Baraboo Lakeland Union Kiel/Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah Grafton Whitefish Bay McFarland
1 mtr Diving 20 0 0 0 0 0 9 20 0 0
200 Medley Relay 60 30 34 12 32 0 9 44 18 14
200 Freestyle 82 45 34 35 33 6 12 44 22 21
200 IM 111 45 34 35 50 13 12 59 29 21
50 Freestyle 116 45 60 49 63 30 18 59 32 21
100 Butterfly 116 56 82 65 77 30 18 74 39 21
100 Freestyle 142 72 107 80 77 31 31 74 42 21
500 Freestyle 158 89 107 94 77 40 31 74 45 46
200 Freestyle Relay 192 117 147 126 95 66 61 74 69 56
100 Backstroke 229 136 167 135 112 66 72 78 69 56
100 Breaststroke 249 152 169 135 125 71 72 78 69 72
400 Freestyle Relay 289 184 169 169 149 101 100 96 95 94

Individual Scoring Breakdown

School Year Points Event 1 Event 1 Time Event 1 Place Event 2 Event 2 Time Event 2 Place
Truman teDuits Edgewood JR 40 200 IM 1:51.84 1 100 Breaststroke 56.93 1
Jeremiah Mansavage Fort Atkinson SR 40 50 Freestyle 21.9 1 100 Freestyle 47.49 1
Evan Szablewski Shorewood SR 37 200 Freestyle 1:43.64 2 500 Freestyle 4:39.48 1
Nolan Francis Rhinelander SR 37 100 Butterfly 50.88 2 100 Backstroke 49.91 1
Nate Frucht Edgewood JR 36 200 Freestyle 1:42.26 1 500 Freestyle 4:43.73 3
Sam Ryf Berlin/GreenLake SR 36 200 Freestyle 1:43.97 3 100 Butterfly 50.13 1
Aidan Lohr Baraboo JR 34 200 IM 1:52.53 2 100 Backstroke 50.74 2
Alex Moen Edgewood JR 33 100 Freestyle 47.89 2 100 Backstroke 51.41 3
Brock Aune Sturgeon Bay Co-op JR 33 50 Freestyle 21.96 3 100 Breaststroke 57.6 2
Josh Douberly Monona Grove SR 32 100 Freestyle 47.9 3 100 Breaststroke 57.83 3
Jacob Douberly Monona Grove SO 32 200 Freestyle 1:44.01 4 500 Freestyle 4:42.89 2
Parker Sonnabend Chilton Co-op JR 30 200 IM 1:56.64 3 100 Breaststroke 59.06 5
Young Liang Whitewater SO 30 200 IM 1:58.94 4 100 Breaststroke 58.66 4
Nick Starr Grafton SR 29 200 IM 1:58.99 5 100 Butterfly 52.82 4
Russell Benoy Rhinelander SR 29 50 Freestyle 21.97 4 100 Freestyle 49.01 5
Lucas Koepke Elkhorn Area JR 29 50 Freestyle 21.98 5 100 Freestyle 48.76 4
Willy Pinnow Elkhorn Area JR 28 200 Freestyle 1:45.57 5 500 Freestyle 4:45.85 5
Ben Ramminger DeForest JR 28 200 Freestyle 1:46.30 6 500 Freestyle 4:44.83 4
Jacob Laux Baraboo SO 27 100 Butterfly 53.78 5 100 Breaststroke 1:00.41 6
Joe Kroeger Rice Lake SO 27 50 Freestyle 22.36 7 100 Backstroke 53.62 4
Liam Hogan Lakeland Union SO 26 50 Freestyle 21.95 2 500 Freestyle 4:57.33 9
Joe Steffel Ashwaubenon JR 25 200 IM 2:00.24 6 100 Breaststroke 1:01.23 7
Hunter Johnson Elkhorn Area JR 25 200 Freestyle 1:47.20 9 100 Butterfly 52.61 3
Ben Keller Cedarburg JR 23 200 IM 2:01.41 7 500 Freestyle 4:55.77 8
Colin Senke Edgewood FR 23 200 IM 2:01.60 9 100 Backstroke 53.74 5
Devon Gaber Rhinelander JR 22 50 Freestyle 22.48 8 100 Freestyle 49.51 8
Cameron Tejeda Monona Grove FR 21 100 Butterfly 54.53 9 100 Backstroke 55.17 7
Ben Stitgen Edgewood SO 20 1 mtr Diving 458.65 1
Truitt Landolt McFarland JR 19 200 Freestyle 1:49.71 10 500 Freestyle 4:54.17 7
Spencer Klika Ashwaubenon JR 19 50 Freestyle 22.55 10 100 Freestyle 49.5 7
Micah Sweet Shorewood JR 18 200 IM 2:01.48 8 500 Freestyle 4:57.75 10
Garrett Gonwa Cedarburg SR 17 1 mtr Diving 445.95 2
Cale Theis Port Washington JR 16 1 mtr Diving 390.85 3
Conner Clark Stoughton JR 15 200 IM 2:06.76 15 100 Butterfly 53.96 6
Jacob Burgener DeForest SR 15 50 Freestyle 22.89 13 100 Butterfly 54.18 8
Ben Niswonger Grafton JR 15 1 mtr Diving 385.1 4
Mason Steffen Kiel/Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah SR 14 200 Freestyle 1:52.22 14 100 Backstroke 55.75 8
Jack Mayer Whitewater JR 14 50 Freestyle 22.54 9 100 Freestyle 50.19 12
Charlie Aschenbach Plymouth SR 14 1 mtr Diving 377.3 5
Alton Slane McFarland JR 13 500 Freestyle 4:50.67 6
Ethan Klingenmeyer Baraboo SO 13 50 Freestyle 22.12 6
Ashton Arnold Kiel/Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah SR 13 50 Freestyle 22.56 11 100 Freestyle 50.02 10
Ben Bouchard Pulaski SR 13 100 Freestyle 49.43 6
David Haun Whitnall SR 13 100 Backstroke 54.17 6
Garret Friede Port Washington SR 13 1 mtr Diving 360.8 6
Tyler Teichmiller Lakeland Union JR 12 200 IM 2:04.10 10 100 Breaststroke 1:02.40 12
Garret Solum Rice Lake SR 12 100 Butterfly 54.02 7
Brett Farmer Antigo JR 12 100 Butterfly 54.98 11 100 Backstroke 57.56 11
Alec Nicholson Plymouth JR 12 1 mtr Diving 358.4 7
Cody Asplin Cedarburg JR 11 200 Freestyle 1:50.36 12 500 Freestyle 5:00.68 11
Sean O’Connor Edgewood SR 11 100 Freestyle 49.97 9 100 Backstroke 58.5 15
Evan Zimdars Cedarburg SO 11 1 mtr Diving 339.7 8
Caleb Saffold Brown Deer/Univ School of Milw JR 11 100 Breaststroke 1:01.34 8
Christian Pieper Plymouth SR 10 200 IM 2:04.17 11 100 Breaststroke 1:02.49 13
Logan Schulz McFarland SO 9 100 Breaststroke 1:02.21 9
Brevin Kruse Elkhorn Area SR 9 100 Backstroke 55.88 9
Charlie Tanouye Kiel/Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah JR 9 1 mtr Diving 332.9 9
Kobie Smith McFarland SO 7 100 Breaststroke 1:02.22 10
Carl Youel Whitefish Bay JR 7 200 Freestyle 1:51.87 13 100 Freestyle 50.43 14
Davis Petersen Edgewood FR 7 200 Freestyle 1:52.24 15 100 Backstroke 57.6 12
Henry Fetzer Whitefish Bay SR 7 100 Butterfly 54.65 10
Jonah Elfers Monona Grove FR 7 100 Backstroke 57.22 10
Roger Schmidt Port Washington JR 7 1 mtr Diving 331.15 10
Brady Mandella Nicolet SR 6 100 Breaststroke 1:02.24 11
Alex Tucker Lakeland Union SR 6 200 Freestyle 1:50.34 11
Christopher Muhs Kiel/Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah SO 6 100 Freestyle 50.06 11
Jude Brobst Cedarburg SO 6 1 mtr Diving 316.95 11
Luca Lopez Delavan-Darien SR 5 200 IM 2:04.86 12
Gaven Depies Grafton SR 5 200 IM 2:07.09 16 100 Backstroke 57.85 13
Hayden Hammond Stoughton SR 5 500 Freestyle 5:05.62 12
Tommy Beyer Edgewood SR 5 50 Freestyle 22.58 12
David King Rhinelander JR 5 100 Butterfly 55.24 12
Caden Starr Grafton SO 5 1 mtr Diving 278.55 12
Peter McMahon Whitefish Bay SO 4 200 IM 2:06.15 13
Jackson Hodek Ashwaubenon FR 4 500 Freestyle 5:06.26 13
Mason Trinh Pulaski FR 4 1 mtr Diving 272.7 13
Luke Bousley Sturgeon Bay Co-op SO 4 100 Freestyle 50.4 13
Jon Wroblewski Saint Thomas More/SaintFrancis JR 4 100 Butterfly 55.31 13
Nick Messamore Ashwaubenon SO 3 100 Breaststroke 1:02.70 14
Nick Enea Whitefish Bay SO 3 200 IM 2:06.66 14
Matt Swietlik Whitefish Bay SR 3 500 Freestyle 5:09.32 14
Ben Browning Whitefish Bay JR 3 50 Freestyle 22.99 14
Bo Geiger Chilton Co-op SR 3 100 Butterfly 55.83 14
Patrick Regan Stoughton SR 3 100 Backstroke 58.18 14
Dagan Daniels Port Washington SO 3 1 mtr Diving 265.25 14
Thaddeus Heck Rhinelander JR 2 100 Breaststroke 1:02.74 15
Connor Baar River Falls SO 2 500 Freestyle 5:10.47 15
Seth Larsen River Falls JR 2 50 Freestyle 23.05 15
David Gonzales Whitnall JR 2 100 Freestyle 50.69 15
John McAllister Monona Grove SO 2 100 Butterfly 56.13 15
Landon Bien Menomonie FR 2 1 mtr Diving 264.75 15
Kevin Leach Menomonie FR 1 100 Breaststroke 1:02.90 16
Josh Hackbarth Baraboo SR 1 200 Freestyle 1:52.34 16
Georgy Fedorov Shorewood SR 1 50 Freestyle 23.64 16
Brandon Boh Lakeland Union JR 1 100 Freestyle 50.86 16
Austin Gjestson Menomonie SO 1 100 Butterfly 57.33 16

Leave a Reply

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!