Cunha of Brazil, Wellbrock of Germany Win Doha 10K Race

Courtesy: FINA

Florian Wellbrock of Germany and Ana Marcela Cunha of Brazil were the fastest today in Doha, Qatar, the inaugural leg of the FINA Marathon Swim Series 2019.

Wellbrock touched home first in 1h52m21s6, while Hungary’s Kristof Rasovsky was second in 1h52m22s8. United States’ Jordan Wilimovsky completed the podium, clocking a time of 1h52m24s4. Italy’s long distance star Gregorio Paltrinieri was fourth in 1h52m28s1.

In the women’s race, 2018 overall Series winner Cunha clocked the best time in 2h03m52s5, while newcomer Kareena Lee of Australia secured the second position in 2h03m52s0 and Italy’s veteran Rachele Bruni clinched the bronze medal in 2h03m53s0.

Olympic champion and last year winner in Doha Sharon Van Rouwendaal (NED) ended in the twelfth position this morning in 2h04m05s2.

You can watch today’s in Doha in VoD on FINAtv and results are available on FINA mobile app or on FINA website.

The Series resumes on May 12 in the Seychelles (SEY) for the second-out-of-nine leg, before heading to Portugal and Hungary.

Medalists in Doha

MEN

1. Florian Wellbrock (GER) 1h52m21s6;

2. Kristof Rasovsky (HUN) 1h52m22s8;

3. Jordan Wilimovsky (USA) 1h52m24s4

WOMEN

1. Ana Marcela Cunha (BRA) 2h03m52s5;

2. Kareena Lee (AUS) 2h03m52s0;

3. Rachele Bruni (ITA) 2h03m53s0

Calendar 2019

#1 – Doha (QAT) – February 16

#2 – Seychelles (SEY) – May 12

#3 – Setubal (POR) – June 8

#4 – Balatonfured (HUN) – June 15

#5 – Lac St Jean (CAN) – July 21

#6 – Lac Megantic (CAN) – August 3

#7 – Ohrid (MKD) – August 28

#8 – Chinese Taipei (TPE) – September 7

#9 – Chun’An (CHN) – September 29