Schedule For ASCA 2017 World Clinic Released

The American Swim Coaches Association has released their clinic dates and schedule for the ASCA 2017 world clinic in Washington, DC, which runs August 29th through September 3rd. The clinic serves as a meeting place for coaches from across the country, and alongside the USA Aquatics Sports convention is one of the two primary places where the business of swimming is done, and where the national network of coaches is solidified.

On August 29th ASCA executive director John Leonard will be giving a talk on “Effective Swim Meet Coaching For Age Group and High School Athletes.” during the ASCA Schools portion of the event.

The CSCAA portion of the talks will feature Augie Bush of Virginia on training Olympic gold medallists Leah Smith and Mick Schnur or Penn on training NCAA Champion Chris Swanson. On Wednesday coaches such as Chris Plumb of Carmel Swim Club, Braden Holloway of NC-State University, and Eddie Reese of Texas will be giving talks. Reese won’t exactly be giving a talk, but will be interviewed by Chuck Warner. On the 31st top college coaches such as Jack Baurle, Ray Looze, and Dave Durden will all be presenting.

The following days will feature athletes and coaches such as Larsen Jensen, Mark Shubert, Bob Bowman, and Meria Belmonte’s coach Fred Vergnoux just to name a few.

The event will take place from August 29 – September 3 at the Washington Hilton Hotel. Registration for the event can be found here.

For more information click here.

The entire schedule for the event can be found below:

2017 Fellows Introduction Meeting

ASCA Schools 8:00 am – 5:00 pm Children With Challenges *

USA Swimming Course Sue Nelson & Tina Dessart,

USA Swimming 9:00 am – 5:00 pm ASCA Level 5: Administration School * Coach Paris Jacobs,

Machine Aquatics 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm ASCA Level 4: Leadership School * Coach George Block,

San Antonio Sports 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm Effective Swim Meet Coaching For Age Group and High School Athletes * Coach John Leonard,

ASCA Executive Director 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm Nutrition for Training and Competition * TBA CSCAA (College) Track 1:00 pm – 1:45 pm The Training of Leah Smith Coach Augie Busch,

Virginia 2:00 pm – 2:45 pm TBA Coach Bill Roberts,

NAVY 3:00 pm – 3:45 pm Training NCAA Champion Chris Swanson Coach Mike Schnur,

Penn 4:00 pm – 4:45 pm Finding and Polishing the Diamond in the Rough Coach Trevor Miele,

NYU

*Separate Registration Required

ASCA Schools 8:00 am – 5:00 pm ASCA Level 2: Stroke School * The Construction of Effective Swimming Strokes Coach Pete Morgan,

Nations Capital Swim ClubCoach

Guy Edson, ASCA Technical Director 8:00 am – 5:00 pm ASCA Level 3: Physiology School * Coach Chris Plumb,

Carmel Swim Club 8:00 am – 12 noon Coaching for Character * Coach Don Heidary,

Orinda Aquatics 8:00 am – 12 noon Dryland Training for High School Athletes * Coach Nick Folker,

Bridge Athletic 9:00 am – 4:00 pm SwimAmerica Conference * Multiple Speakers CSCAA (College) Track 9:00 am – 9:45 am TBA Coach Braden Holloway,

NCSU 10:00 am – 10:45 am Training the 200 IM and 200’s of Stroke Coach Ned Skinner,

Virginia Tech University 11:00 am – 11:45 am Panel Discussion: Training Between Confernece and NCAA’s Moderated by George Kennedy 12 Noon – 1:00 pm Lunch Break ASCA Schools 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm Coaching the Individual Medley * Coach Dick Shoulberg, ASCA Hall of Fame 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm Age Group Dryland Training * The Construction of Swimming Strokes Coach Nick Folker,Bridge Athletic CSCAA (College) Track 1:00 pm – 1:45 pm TBA TBA 2:00 pm – 2:45 pm TBA TBA 3:00 pm – 3:45 pm TBA TBA 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm ASCA Board Meeting 7:00 pm – 8:15 pm Keynote Address: Coach Chuck Warner Interviews Eddie Reese on the Past, Present and Future of Swimming Coach Chuck Warner,

Coach Eddie Reese,

University of Texas 8:15 pm Opening of Exhibit Hall

*Separate Registration Required

Main Talks 8:30 am – 9:30 am Building a Team Oriented Culture and Maintaining Long Term Success Coach Jack Bauerle,

University of Georgia 10:00 am – 11:00 am Breaststroke Technique Coach Ray Looze,

Indiana University 11:30 am – 12:30 pm Backstroke Technique

INVITED Coach Dave Durden,

University of California 12:30 pm – 2:00 pm Lunch Break Special Seminar 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm Special Seminar: An Afternoon with Coach TBA * Limited to First 40 Registrants! Age Group Track 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm Communicating with Age Groupers; Getting an Idea From Your Head Into Their Swimming Coach Bill Aden,

Montclair Swim Team, California 3:15 pm – 5:15 pm Shoulder and Core Stability

Followed by:

Sense or Nonsense and Swimmers Dryland

(Classroom) Coach Matt Wren,

Core Swim 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm Favorite Drills for Age Groupers

(In the Pool) Coach Chris Napoli and

Coach Ian Rowe,

Nations Capital Swim Club Senior Track 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm Breaststroke Training Coach Ray Looze,

Indiana University 3:15 pm – 4:15 pm Planning a Re-Taper for the Olympics

INVITED Coach Dave Durden,

University of California 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm Training for the 400 IM Coach Jack Bauerle,

University of Georgia Business of Swimming Track 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm A Model for Large Club Business Operations Coach Jason Turcotte, Dynamo Swim Club 3:15 pm – 4:15 pm Using SwimAmerica to Earn Money and Support your Program and Bring in Prepared Swimmers to Your Team Coach John Leonard,

ASCA Executive Director 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm Using StrongAmerica to Earn Money and Support your Team and Make Full-Time Positions from Part-Time Coach Michael Scharf,

Bridge AthleticGeorge Block,

San Antonio Sports Evening 6:30 pm – 7:00 pm 2017 ASCA Awards Banquet Reception 7:00 pm – 9:30 pm 2017 ASCA Awards Banquet and Hall of Fame Coaches Induction Ceremony (Ticket required)

*Separate Registration Required

Main Talks 8:30 am – 9:30 am Sprint Training

Banden Holloway &

Dave Durden

INVITED Interviewed by: Coach Chuck Warner,

Arete Swim Club 9:30 am – 10:30 am ASCA Business Meeting and Board Election 11:00 am – 12 noon The Counsilman Memorial Lecture Larsen Jensen, USA Olympian and Navy Seal ASCA School and Special Seminar 8:00 am – 4:00 pm ASCA International Masters School * Coach Scott Bay, 2016 USMS Coach of the Year and Friends 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm Special Seminar: An Afternoon with Coach TBA * Limited to FIRST 40 Registrants! Age Group Track 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm TBA Coach TBA 2:45 pm – 3:45 pm Favorite Sets for Age Groupers Coach Chris Napoli,

NCAP

Ian Rowe,

Nations Capital Swim Club 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm TBA Coach Bill Aden,

Montclair Swim Team, (CA) High School Track 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm TBA Coach TBA 2:45 pm – 3:45 pm Top 10 Suggestions for New High School Coaches Coach Jen Gosline,

George Jenkins High School 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm Dryland Routines for Swimming Coach Mac Guy,

New Trier HS, (IL) Business of Swimming Track 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm The Life of a Professional Swimming Coach Coach Mark Schubert,

Mission Viejo Nadadores 2:45 pm – 3:45 pm Coordination and Communication for Your Large Team – Issues and Answers Coach Tom Ughast,

Nations Capital Swim Club 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm TBA Coach TBA Dinner Break World Swimming Association Meeting 3:00 pm – 8:00 pm WSA Constitutional Convention

*Separate Registration Required

ASCA Schools 8:00 am – 5:00 pm USA Swimming Build-a-Pool Conference*

(Continued on Sunday) Rio Gold Medal Talks 8:30 am – 9:30 am Rio Gold Medal Talk:

Olympic Preperation Coach Fred Vergnoux

Spanish National Head Coach – Coach of Mirela Belmonte 10:00 am – 11:00 am Rio Gold Medal Talk:

INVITED Coach Bob Bowman

USA Coach of Michael Phelps 11:30 am – 12:30 pm Rio Gold Medal Talk:

TBA Coach TBA 12:30 pm – 2:00 pm Lunch Break 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm Rio Gold Medal Talk:

TBA Coach TBA 3:15 pm – 4:15 pm Rio Gold Medal Talk:

TBA Coach TBA Age Group Track 8:30 am – 9:30 am Using a “12 Yard Pool” to teach Skills And Advantages of Doing So. The Mylin Sheath in Action! Coach John Leonard,

ASCA Executive Director 10:00 am – 11:00 am Tools and Toys and Teaching Long Axis Strokes Coach Steve Haufler,

Orinda Aquatics 11:30 am – 12:30 pm Components of Practices for New Swimmers Coach Jackie Norgren,

ASCA Executive Assistant 12:30 pm – 2:00 pm Lunch Break 2:00 pm – 2:45 pm Coaching 11 & 12’s…Technique, Training, and Fun Coach Steve Haufler,

Orinda Aquatics 3:00 pm – 3:45 pm Starts and Turns for New Swimmers Coach Guy Edson,

ASCA Technical Director 4:00 pm – 4:45 pm Tools and Toys and Teaching Short Axis Strokes Coach Steve Haufler,

Orinda Aquatics High School Track 8:30 am – 9:30 am TBA Coach Kevin Kinel,

Chesterton High School (IN) 10:00 am – 11:00 am How to Deal With Difficult Parents/Administrators Coach Mike Stott,

Collegiate School of Virginia 11:30 am – 12:30 pm Conficts and Resolutions in Contemporary HS Coaching Coach Sid Cassidy,

St. Andrews HS, (FL) 12:30 pm – 2:00 pm Lunch Break 2:00 pm – 2:45 pm Opposing Coaches: Friend or Foe? Making Nice to Unpleasant People Coach Mike Stott, 3:00 pm – 3:45 pm TBA Coach Kevin Kinel,

Chesterton High School (IN) 4:00 pm – 4:45 pm TBA Coach Sid Cassidy,

St. Andrews HS, (FL)

*Separate Registration Required