Sarah Sjostrom, Training Day In A Life: GMM presented by SwimOutlet.com

World Record holder Sarah Sjostrom turned in a successful FINA Champions Series, sweeping multiple events, winning the most individual golds. She brought home nearly $150,000 in six days of racing.  We could thank FINA, but most commenters might agree, the thanks for these purse dollars should go to ISL, the International Swimming League.

Sjostrom’s not slowing down on her ramp-up to the 2019 World Championships. See recently turned in a 23.78 50m free at the Swedish Senior/Junior/Para Swimming Championships, making me nervous about my prediction that Simone Manuel will win the 50 free gold in Korea. See that prediction here.

LOOKING AHEAD TO THE 2019 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS – PREDICTIONS:

Sjostrom sweeps the 50-100 fly.  I’d love to see two world records, 24.3-4 50m fly, 55.3-4 100m fly.

50 & 100 fly WORD RECORDS currently are – 24.43 and 55.48. (And see all World Records here.)

I’m sticking with my Simone prediction. I’m sticking with my big-meet-swimmer theory. Simone edges Sarah in the 50 and 100 free…but after that 23.78 from Sarah…….I’m nervous about the 50.  And, yes, I do think I’ll get crushed in the comments on this one.   What do you think?

monteswim

50 Fr – Sjostrom/C1/C2
100 Fr – Sjostrom/C1/McKeon

Togger

I get you’ve got to stick with Simone, but if you think Sarah can do two World Records at Worlds, doesn’t she also qualify for big-meet-swimmer status?

I think she’ll break the 100 fly record. That 50 time is insane though, if she breaks it she’ll have chance to grab a glass of celebratory champers before the last swimmer hits the wall.

