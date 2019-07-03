50 Fly Scratches Dot Day 1 Prelims For World University Games

2019 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES/SUMMER UNIVERSIADE – SWIMMING

July 4th-9th, 2019

Napoli, Italy

LCM (50m)

Live Stream: Olympic Channel (in US), Rai Sport (in Italy)

Entry Lists & Live Results

There aren’t too many notable scratches out of the first prelims session of the 2019 World University Games, but a handful of top 50 flyers are off of start lists.

Most of the scratches appear to be from countries that already have two entries in that event. A handful of relays also scratched out of day 1. The 2019 Summer Universiade begins tomorrow morning from Naples, Italy.

Here’s a full list of day 1’s scratches out of the circle-seeded heats:

Women’s 50 fly:

#18 seed Alexandra Wenk, Germany

Women’s 400 IM:

#16 seed Gabrielle Roncatto, Brazil

Men’s 100 breast:

#13 seed Danil Semianinov, Russia

Russia #17 seed Evgenii Somov, Russia

Women’s 200 back:

#9 seed Carlotta Toni, Italy

Italy #19 seed Tessa Vermeulen, Netherlands

Men’s 50 fly:

#4 seed Nikita Korolev, Russia

Russia #6 seed Roman Shevliakov, Russia

Russia #8 seed Teong Tzen Wei, Singapore

Singapore #15 seed Daniel Hunter, New Zealand

Women’s 4×100 free relay:

Scratches: Netherlands, Finland, Sweden

Added: Australia

Men’s 4×100 free relay: