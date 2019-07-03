50 Fly Scratches Dot Day 1 Prelims For World University Games

2019 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES/SUMMER UNIVERSIADE – SWIMMING
- July 4th-9th, 2019
- Napoli, Italy
- LCM (50m)
- Live Stream: Olympic Channel (in US), Rai Sport (in Italy)
- Entry Lists & Live Results
There aren’t too many notable scratches out of the first prelims session of the 2019 World University Games, but a handful of top 50 flyers are off of start lists.
Most of the scratches appear to be from countries that already have two entries in that event. A handful of relays also scratched out of day 1. The 2019 Summer Universiade begins tomorrow morning from Naples, Italy.
Here’s a full list of day 1’s scratches out of the circle-seeded heats:
Women’s 50 fly:
- #18 seed Alexandra Wenk, Germany
Women’s 400 IM:
- #16 seed Gabrielle Roncatto, Brazil
Men’s 100 breast:
- #13 seed Danil Semianinov, Russia
- #17 seed Evgenii Somov, Russia
Women’s 200 back:
- #9 seed Carlotta Toni, Italy
- #19 seed Tessa Vermeulen, Netherlands
Men’s 50 fly:
- #4 seed Nikita Korolev, Russia
- #6 seed Roman Shevliakov, Russia
- #8 seed Teong Tzen Wei, Singapore
- #15 seed Daniel Hunter, New Zealand
Women’s 4×100 free relay:
- Scratches: Netherlands, Finland, Sweden
- Added: Australia
Men’s 4×100 free relay:
- Scratches: France, Hungary, Lithuania, Sweden, Turkey
- Added: Great Britain, Mexico
