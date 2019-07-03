Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

50 Fly Scratches Dot Day 1 Prelims For World University Games

2019 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES/SUMMER UNIVERSIADE – SWIMMING

  • July 4th-9th, 2019
  • Napoli, Italy
  • LCM (50m)
  • Live Stream: Olympic Channel (in US), Rai Sport (in Italy)
  • Entry Lists & Live Results

There aren’t too many notable scratches out of the first prelims session of the 2019 World University Games, but a handful of top 50 flyers are off of start lists.

Most of the scratches appear to be from countries that already have two entries in that event. A handful of relays also scratched out of day 1. The 2019 Summer Universiade begins tomorrow morning from Naples, Italy.

Here’s a full list of day 1’s scratches out of the circle-seeded heats:

Women’s 50 fly:

  • #18 seed Alexandra Wenk, Germany

Women’s 400 IM:

  • #16 seed Gabrielle Roncatto, Brazil

Men’s 100 breast:

  • #13 seed Danil Semianinov, Russia
  • #17 seed Evgenii Somov, Russia

Women’s 200 back:

  • #9 seed Carlotta ToniItaly
  • #19 seed Tessa Vermeulen, Netherlands

Men’s 50 fly:

  • #4 seed Nikita KorolevRussia
  • #6 seed Roman Shevliakov, Russia
  • #8 seed Teong Tzen WeiSingapore
  • #15 seed Daniel Hunter, New Zealand

Women’s 4×100 free relay:

  • Scratches: Netherlands, Finland, Sweden
  • Added: Australia

Men’s 4×100 free relay:

  • Scratches: France, Hungary, Lithuania, Sweden, Turkey
  • Added: Great Britain, Mexico

About Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson swam for nearly twenty years. Then, Jared Anderson stopped swimming and started writing about swimming. He's not sick of swimming yet. Swimming might be sick of him, though. Jared was a YMCA and high school swimmer in northern Minnesota, and spent his college years swimming breaststroke and occasionally pretending …

