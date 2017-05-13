Santa Margarita Girls Shatter Nat’l Ind. HS Record in 400 Free Relay

CIF SOUTHERN SECTION DIVISION 1 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Prelims- Thursday, May 11th

Finals- Saturday, May 13th

Riverside Aquatic Complex (Riverside, California)

Meet Info

Results

The girls of Santa Margarita High School blew out the field at the CIF Southern Section Division 1 Championship meet, taking down a national high school record that featured four future Division I standouts.

Samantha Shelton, Mackenzie Degn, Anicka Delgado and Ella Ristic combined to go 3:18.26 at the CIF Southern Section finals Saturday night, chopping two seconds off the national independent high school record. The foursome will all return next year. Shelton is the only junior, Degn is a sophomore and Delgado and Ristic are both freshmen.

The relay really keyed on big splits on both bookends from Shelton and Ristic, who teamed up to dominate the section meet. The two tied for the 200 free title early in the meet, and both went on to go 3-for-3 in section titles in their other events. Shelton won the 100 back and Ristic the 500 free, and both were part of the winning 200 and 400 free relays.

The splits were as follows:

Shelton: 49.83 leadoff

Degn: 50.08

Delgado: 49.64

Ristic: 48.71

Shelton’s 49.83 leadoff is especially impressive considering she swam 3 of the final 4 events of the meet, going back-to-back on the 200 free relay and 100 back, then resting during the 100 breaststroke only to tackle the 400 free relay right after.

They knock down the old record of 3:20.42 set by Carondelet High School back in 2013. That relay was made up of Chelsea Chenault, Natalie Amberg, Maddie Murphy and Madison White. Chenault would go on to star at USC, Murphy at Cal and Amberg and White at UCLA.

The overall national high school record (for schools private/independent and public) still stands at 3:15.38 from Carmel High School in 2015.