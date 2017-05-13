2017 CIF Southern Section Division 1 Finals: LIVE Recap

CIF SOUTHERN SECTION DIVISION 1 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Prelims- Thursday, May 11th

Finals- Saturday, May 13th

Riverside Aquatic Complex (Riverside, California)

Tonight, California’s high school section series ends with a bang: the Southern Section Division 1 Finals. That section features a number of California’s top high school talents, and has historically produced a host of big swims each year, even the occasional national high school record. (Last year it was future Stanford standout Grant Shoults setting a pair of national marks).

We’ll be covering the meet live, capturing each event as it happens. Stay tuned to this page and @SwimSwamLive on Twitter for up-to-the-second coverage.

The Loyola boys look to repeat last year’s title, which they won by 117 over Dana Hills. On the girls side, Santa Margarita are the defending champs, beating Woodbridge last year by 37.5.

Keep an eye on Sean Lee out of Loyola, who rattled the meet record in the 200 IM. The senior will look to lead the defending champs with top seeds in the IM and 100 fly. Santa Margarita’s Samantha Shelton held pace on the girls side, holding top seeds in the 200 free and 100 back.

Keep refreshing this page for live, event-by-event updates of all the action from Riverside, California.

Girls 200 Medley Relay – Finals

Ventura High picked up the first section title of the night, going 1:42.64 to win the girls medley relay. They finished within a half-second of the Division 1 meet record, set two years ago by JSerra High.

Ventura was third last year and returned all four legs, the only team in the top 3 to do so. But the team still swapped up its lineup fairly significantly. Last year’s backstroker Lindsay Clark moved to fly, making way for freshman Tea Laughlin, who staked the team to a lead with a 25.43 backstroke split. But it was Alicia Harrison who once again put up the most impactful leg, going 27.71 on breaststroke and outsplitting the field by a full second on her leg. Clark was 25.19 on fly (third-best in the field) and Amelia Ayala anchored in 24.31 as Ventura went almost four seconds faster than last year, making up most of the ground on back and fly.

Woodbridge was second (1:43.28) and Santa Margarita third (1:43.86). A few other notable splits: Valencia senior Nikol Popov had the best fly split at 24.78. She’s one of the nation’s best high school breaststrokers, but filled in on fly as Valencia had the second-best breaststroke split in the field (28.93) from Kaila Wong. The fastest anchor leg was Santa Margarita’s Marriott Hoffman, who was 22.92.

Boys 200 Medley Relay – Finals

Last year, Loyola touched out Dana Hills for the section title by six tenths of a second, but this season, no one would deny Dana Hills. Their team of Adam Cole, Trent Pellini, Jack McLaughin and Jake Ward went 1:31.26 to pick up the first boys win of the night.

As with the girls, it was the breaststroke leg that set the winners apart. Pellini blasted a 24.48 split, beating the A final field by a full second to stake his team to the lead. Cole led off in 23.70. McLaughin was 22.24 on fly, the third-best of the field, and Ward’s 20.84 anchor leg capped the win.

Northwood was second in 1:32.51, with defending champs Loyola finishing with bronze (1:32.75) after graduating three of four legs from last year.

Corona del Mar’s Ethan Archer led all backstrokers with a 22.72 leadoff leg. The top flyer was Daniel Kim, a junior out of Tesoro who went 21.56. And University’s Andrew Knoell went 20.35 for the fastest free split in the A final.

Girls 200 Free – Finals

The first individual race of the night was a thriller, with Santa Margarita teammates Samantha Shelton and Ella Ristic tying for the section title in 1:45.76. Shelton, a junior, led early, but the freshman Ristic closed hard over the third 50 before the two went stroke-for-stroke into the finish. Shelton, the defending champ, was about seven tenths slower than she was in winning this race last year.

Katie Glavinovich of JSerra was third in 1:46.85. The 1-2 punch gives Santa Margarita the early team points lead by a wide margin. Their 121 outpaces second-place Capistrano Valley by 62 with just two events down. Those scores include diving, which was conducted earlier in the week. Capistrano Valley went 1-2-3 in diving and had an 18-point lead over the field before tonight’s swimming started.

Boys 200 Free – Finals

Dana Hills stayed red-hot on the boys side, winning its second event in a row. Junior Owen Kao defended his top qualifying position, going 1:38.04 for the win. That’s remarkable consistency after going 1:38.01 in prelims. Kao went out hard, challenged only by Hart’s Adam Osowski at the 100-mark, but Kao came home as well as anyone in the field.

Dos Pueblos senior Teodor Velikov started to charge over the third 50, but just ran out of space to track down Kao, settling for second in 1:38.27. Osowski wound up dropping back to third in 1:39.03 as 7 of the top 9 cracked 1:40.

Unsurprisingly, Dana Hills leads, sitting at 115 to Northwood’s 82. Santa Margarita is currently third at 79 before a big dropoff to the rest of the field.

Girls 200 IM – Finals

Valencia senior Nikol Popov crushed the field on her way to a section IM title, going 1:59.52. That’s still about a second off her lifetime-best, suggesting she may be saving her best stuff for next week’s state meet.

Popov was dominant in breaststroke (33.49, beating the next-best in the field by a second and most swimmers by three) and also went out well with a 26.09 on fly. She beat runner-up Jessica Epps by a second and a half (2:01.20 for Epps) after the two were separated by just .03 at the 50 turn. Epps, a junior for Tesoro, was herself three seconds ahead of third-place Sydney Okubo, a junior from Woodbridge. Last year’s winner Nora Deleske was 8th for Edison in 2:06.07.

Okubo’s points pushed Northbridge into second place at 75, with Santa Margarita still holding the lead at 142.

