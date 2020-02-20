San Diego State Hits NCAA ‘A’ Cut in 200 Medley Relay at Mountain West Champs

Mountain West Conference – Women

Wednesday, February 19 – Saturday, February 22

Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota (Central Time Zone)

Defending Champion: San Diego State (1x) (results)

Day 1 Results

TEAM SCORES THROUGH DAY 1

San Diego State – 202 Nevada – 193 Wyoming – 142 Fresno State – 139 Boise State – 1:32 Colorado State – 122 New Mexico – 117 UNLV – 108 San Jose State – 96 Air Force – 87

Defending Mountain West champions San Diego State got out to an electric start, winning both relays on the first night of competition, breaking a conference record, and achieving an NCAA ‘A’ cut.

SDSU came out swinging, swimming a 1:36.30 to touch the wall first by over 2 seconds. Elliyana Ferrin led off in 24.88, with Klara Thormalm posting a very fast 26.24 breaststroke split, Courtney Vincent swimming a 23.20 fly split, and Alma Thormalm anchoring in 21.98. The Thormalm sisters led the field in their respective strokes. With that swim, San Diego State broke their school record, the Mountain West conference record, and hit the NCAA ‘A’ cut of 1:36.40. Hitting the ‘A’ cut means that San Diego State will automatically get to swim the 200 medley at NCAA, and if they have a swimmer hit an ‘A’ standard individually, they will be able to swim each relay they have a ‘B’ cut in at NCAAs.

Nevada came in 2nd in the 200 medley relay, thanks in large part to a field-leading 24.46 on the backstroke leg from Josien Wijkhuijs. Donna dePolo was also the 2nd fastest breaststroker in the field, posting a 27.34 split, and helping Nevada to their 1:38.43 finish.

Mia Ryan, a freshman, led San Diego State’s 800 free relay off in 1:47.98. She was followed by Peyton Wilson (1:48.96), Milena Karpisz (1:47.37), and McKenna Meyer (1:47.63), touching in a final time of 7:11.94. Nevada’s Andressa Cholodovskis posted the fastest time in the field, swimming a 1:46.39 on the 2nd leg of the relay. Additionally, San Diego State was the only team in the field to have all 4 legs come in under 1:50.

Isabel Vasquez of Nevada won women’s 1 meter diving with a final score of 315.25, narrowly beating out Colorado State’s Skylar Williams by 2.20 points.