Navy Breaks Conference Record, Leads After Day 1 of Patriot League Champs

Patriot League – Men and Women

TEAM SCORES THROUGH DAY 1

WOMEN

Navy – 120 Bucknell – 86 Boston University/U.S. Military Academy – 85 – Lehigh – 76 Loyola – 61 Colgate – 53 American – 50 Holy Cross – 47 Lafayette – 28

MEN

Navy – 80 U.S. Military Academy – 68 Loyola – 64 Lehigh – 58 Bucknell – 56 Boston U – 54 Lafayette – 48 American – 40 Holy Cross – 36 Colgate – 32

Defending Patriot League champion Navy is leading both the men’s and women’s meets heading into the 2nd day of compeition, thanks to strong showings in relays and diving tonight. Sophmore Martina Thomas had arguably the most impressive swim of the evening, anchoring the Navy women’s 800 free relay in a blistering 1:45.92. Senior Erin Scudder led Navy off in 1:47.16, with freshman Katie Corbi diving in next for a 1:49.54, and junior Ali Kozlina swimming a 1:48.76 on the 3rd leg. Navy clocked a 7:11.38, besting th field by 4 seconds. Lehigh anchor Ann Foley (junior) posted another top split in the field, coming in at 1:46.61.

Navy men broke the Patriot League conference record in the 800 free relay, swimming a 6:22.72. Dominick Wallace (junior) led off in 1:35.50, with junior Ryan Walters following in 1:34.33, junior Jack Dunworth going next in 1:37.44, and junior Daniel Cook anchored in 1:35.45. Walters, Cook, and Wallace clocked the top 3 times in the entire field, while Dunworth’s 1:37.44 was the 5th fastest in the field. 3rd place finisher Loyola’s anchor Max Verheyen had the 4th fastest time in the field, swimming a 1:37.17.

Navy men also won the 200 medley relay, with Caleb Mauldin (21.93), Dean Nguyen (24.01), James Wilson (21.12), and Chris Mayer (19.81) teamed up for a 1:26.87, touching as the only team in the field to break 1:28. Mauldin, Nguyen, and Wilson led the field in their respective strokes. The U.S. Military Academy anchor, Josh Zock, led the field with a speedy 19.29 freestyle split.

Navy also had an excellent showing in the women’s 3 meter diving. Hannah Montau led a 1-2-3-4 charge by Navy, tallying up a final score of 326.30 for a new meet record. Meghan Gerdes (316.75), Serica Hallstead (304.60), and Caroline Turner (300.10) were next in for Navy, rounding out the top 4.

U.S. Military Academy won the women’s 200 medley relay with a 1:41.29, narrowly besting Boston University (1:41.55).