Ryan Murphy Says Coach Durden “Wanted me to feel like I was swimming a 150”

2021 PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO (MARCH)

Reported by Nick Pecoraro.

MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE FINALS

  • World Record: 1:51.92 – Aaron Peirsol (2009)
  • American Record: 1:51.92 – Aaron Peirsol (2009)
  • U.S. Open Record:  1:53.08 – Aaron Peirsol (2009)
  • Junior World Record: 1:55.14 – Kliment Kolesnikov (2017)
  • Pro Swim Record: 1:55.04 – Xu Jiayu (2017)
  1. Ryan Murphy (Cal Aquatics), 1:56.06
  2. Chris Reid (Wolfpack Elite), 1:59.60
  3. Anthony Rincon (Veritas), 2:02.37

Winning the 200 back by over three full seconds was Ryan Murphy, touching in at 1:56.06. That now re-writes his top US time this season of 1:56.82 from the January Pro Swim Series in the same pool. Murphy also moves up from 7th to 3rd in the world this season, only behind sub-1:56 swimmers China’s Xu Jiayu and Japan’s Ryosuke Irie.

Placing second was South African Chris Reid, breaking two minutes at 1:59.60. Hitting third place was Veritas’ Anthony Rincon at 2:02.37, touching a half second ahead of Cal’s Andy Song (2:02.88).

Winning the B-final was 16-year-old Liam Custer of the Sarasota Sharks, dropping from 2:06.48 this morning to 2:04.89, which would have placed sixth in the A-final.

2020-2021 LCM MEN 200 BACK

XUCHN
JIAYU

09/27
1:55.26
2 RYOSUKE
IRIE		 JPN 1:55.55 12/06
3 RYAN
MURPHY		 USA 1:56.06 03/05
4 KEITA
SUNAMA		 JPN 1:56.11 11/07
5 LUKE
GREENBANK		 GBR 1:56.33 02/12

