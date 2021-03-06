Ryan Murphy Says Coach Durden “Wanted me to feel like I was swimming a 150”

2021 PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO (MARCH)
- March 3-7, 2021
- North East ISD Blossom Athletic Complex, San Antonio, TX
- LCM Format
- Start Times (Central Time): Women’s Prelims: 10 AM / Men’s Prelims: 90 minutes after women’s prelims (between 11:30-12:00) / Finals: 7 PM
Reported by Nick Pecoraro.
MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE FINALS
- World Record: 1:51.92 – Aaron Peirsol (2009)
- American Record: 1:51.92 – Aaron Peirsol (2009)
- U.S. Open Record: 1:53.08 – Aaron Peirsol (2009)
- Junior World Record: 1:55.14 – Kliment Kolesnikov (2017)
- Pro Swim Record: 1:55.04 – Xu Jiayu (2017)
- Ryan Murphy (Cal Aquatics), 1:56.06
- Chris Reid (Wolfpack Elite), 1:59.60
- Anthony Rincon (Veritas), 2:02.37
Winning the 200 back by over three full seconds was Ryan Murphy, touching in at 1:56.06. That now re-writes his top US time this season of 1:56.82 from the January Pro Swim Series in the same pool. Murphy also moves up from 7th to 3rd in the world this season, only behind sub-1:56 swimmers China’s Xu Jiayu and Japan’s Ryosuke Irie.
Placing second was South African Chris Reid, breaking two minutes at 1:59.60. Hitting third place was Veritas’ Anthony Rincon at 2:02.37, touching a half second ahead of Cal’s Andy Song (2:02.88).
Winning the B-final was 16-year-old Liam Custer of the Sarasota Sharks, dropping from 2:06.48 this morning to 2:04.89, which would have placed sixth in the A-final.
2020-2021 LCM MEN 200 BACK
JIAYU
1:55.26
|2
|RYOSUKE
IRIE
|JPN
|1:55.55
|12/06
|3
|RYAN
MURPHY
|USA
|1:56.06
|03/05
|4
|KEITA
SUNAMA
|JPN
|1:56.11
|11/07
|5
|LUKE
GREENBANK
|GBR
|1:56.33
|02/12