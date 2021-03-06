Ryan Murphy Says Coach Durden “Wanted me to feel like I was swimming a 150”

2021 PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO (MARCH)

Reported by Nick Pecoraro.

MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE FINALS

World Record: 1:51.92 – Aaron Peirsol (2009)

American Record: 1:51.92 – Aaron Peirsol (2009)

U.S. Open Record: 1:53.08 – Aaron Peirsol (2009)

Junior World Record: 1:55.14 – Kliment Kolesnikov (2017)

Pro Swim Record: 1:55.04 – Xu Jiayu (2017)

Winning the 200 back by over three full seconds was Ryan Murphy, touching in at 1:56.06. That now re-writes his top US time this season of 1:56.82 from the January Pro Swim Series in the same pool. Murphy also moves up from 7th to 3rd in the world this season, only behind sub-1:56 swimmers China’s Xu Jiayu and Japan’s Ryosuke Irie.

Placing second was South African Chris Reid, breaking two minutes at 1:59.60. Hitting third place was Veritas’ Anthony Rincon at 2:02.37, touching a half second ahead of Cal’s Andy Song (2:02.88).

Winning the B-final was 16-year-old Liam Custer of the Sarasota Sharks, dropping from 2:06.48 this morning to 2:04.89, which would have placed sixth in the A-final.