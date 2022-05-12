Ryan Lochte Describes the Mentality That Made Him a Great Swimmer

Thanks to presenting partner SPIRE Academy, a scholastic boarding school where individuals: excel academically, master life’s necessary personal skills, experience tomorrow’s emerging career opportunities and exceed expectations in their sport or other passion specialization.
12x Olympic medalist and SPIRE Ambassador Ryan Lochte‘s Career was riddled with 2nd place finishes in the era of Michael Phelps. But he kept moving forward, racking up medals of all colors year after year. He shares the mentality he had that kept pushing him to reach for more.
Watch Ryan Lochte beat Michael Phelps head-to-head in the 200 IM as Lochte sets the world record in the event which still stands today.
We went to a very special practice in Geneva, Ohio: a SPIRE Academy Swim Camp featuring SPIRE Ambassador Ryan Lochte. See it the PRACTICE + PANCAKES with Lochte here.
Both Phelps and Lochte had their demons, but to have both in the same era was incredible. Imagine if their careers did NOT overlap…we’d probably sing the praises of both (assuming Brazil incident never happened, and stupid doping things from Lochte). Lochte ‘could have’ had many more golds had Phelps not been in his era. Given both pushed each other to higher levels, but there’s no doubt if they did not overlap so much, Lochte would have far more gold at world and olympic championship finals.
Phelps, Lochte, Cseh – all pushed each other to be faster, smarter and be more human, respectful of each other’s hard work. Their IM achievements may not be surpassed or matched easily.
It bothers me how Phelps can be forgiven for his past, but we are not capable of talking about Lochte without bringing up his.
Is it because Lochte’s is more recent?
Lochte was also instrumental in helping abandon the myth that having fun and racing at your best are incompatible. His style isn’t for everyone but as a kid he was my favorite because that approach wasn’t really represented at the highest level. Athletes with similar dispositions were encouraged to hide that side in public view because it somehow meant you weren’t focused or determined enough.