Russia Claims Youth Olympic Games Swimming Crown

2018 YOUTH OLYMPIC GAMES

The 2018 Youth Olympic Games wrapped up last night in Buenos Aires, Argentina with the nation of Russia racing away as the clear leader of the swimming medal table. They capped their competition off with a total of 19 medals, including 13 gold, 4 silver and 2 bronze.

The duo of Andrei Minakov and Kliment Kolesnikov wreaked havoc across their respective events, with the former nailing golds in the 100m free, 50m fly and 100m fly, while the latter crushed a backstroke sweep. Russia also took home 4 relay gold medals across the competition.

Hungary saw its budding freestyle star Ajna Kesely take home 3 golds, winning the women’s 200m, 400m and 800m freestyle, while flymeister Kristof Milak topped the podium in the 200m fly. Milak was also successful in the 200m and 400m free events.

A record number of 33 nations appear on the swimming medal table, signifying a wide-spread of young talent around the world. The United States fielded a small squad, which produced just 1 medal, Rhyan White’s bronze in the women’s 100m backstroke. As such, the nation tied South Korea, Egypt and Spain for 33rd place, a rare site for the typical powerhouse that is the United States.

Medal table

*   Host nation (Argentina)

 
Rank Nation Gold Silver Bronze Total
1  Russia (RUS) 13 4 2 19
2  Hungary (HUN) 7 1 0 8
3  China (CHN) 3 4 2 9
4  Japan (JPN) 2 2 4 8
5  Czech Republic (CZE) 2 0 1 3
6  Italy (ITA) 1 3 5 9
7  Australia (AUS) 1 3 2 6
8  Lithuania (LTU) 1 1 1 3
 Norway (NOR) 1 1 1 3
 Sweden (SWE) 1 1 1 3
11  South Africa (RSA) 1 1 0 2
12  Israel (ISR) 1 0 1 2
13  Moldova (MDA) 1 0 0 1
 Vietnam (VIE) 1 0 0 1
15  Brazil (BRA) 0 3 0 3
16  Argentina (ARG)* 0 2 0 2
 Romania (ROU) 0 2 0 2
18  Canada (CAN) 0 1 2 3
 Poland (POL) 0 1 2 3
20  Belarus (BLR) 0 1 1 2
 Germany (GER) 0 1 1 2
22  Greece (GRE) 0 1 0 1
 Ireland (IRL) 0 1 0 1
 Kyrgyzstan (KGZ) 0 1 0 1
 Serbia (SRB) 0 1 0 1
 Ukraine (UKR) 0 1 0 1
27  Slovenia (SLO) 0 0 3 3
28  Austria (AUT) 0 0 2 2
 France (FRA) 0 0 2 2
30  Egypt (EGY) 0 0 1 1
 South Korea (KOR) 0 0 1 1
 Spain (ESP) 0 0 1 1
 United States (USA) 0 0 1 1
Totals (33 nations) 36 37 37 110

In This Story

3
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
2 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Scribble

Did we forget about this event? Where was the US contingent?

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Paul

Canada, Australia e China too

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
39 minutes ago
Swimming4silver

UK too

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
30 minutes ago

About Loretta Race

Loretta Race

Loretta grew up outside Toledo, OH, where she swam age group and high school. Graduating from Xavier University, she stayed in the Cincinnati, OH area and currently resides just outside the city in Northern KY.  Loretta got back into the sport of swimming via Masters and now competes and is …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!