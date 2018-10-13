Russia Claims Youth Olympic Games Swimming Crown

2018 YOUTH OLYMPIC GAMES

The 2018 Youth Olympic Games wrapped up last night in Buenos Aires, Argentina with the nation of Russia racing away as the clear leader of the swimming medal table. They capped their competition off with a total of 19 medals, including 13 gold, 4 silver and 2 bronze.

The duo of Andrei Minakov and Kliment Kolesnikov wreaked havoc across their respective events, with the former nailing golds in the 100m free, 50m fly and 100m fly, while the latter crushed a backstroke sweep. Russia also took home 4 relay gold medals across the competition.

Hungary saw its budding freestyle star Ajna Kesely take home 3 golds, winning the women’s 200m, 400m and 800m freestyle, while flymeister Kristof Milak topped the podium in the 200m fly. Milak was also successful in the 200m and 400m free events.

A record number of 33 nations appear on the swimming medal table, signifying a wide-spread of young talent around the world. The United States fielded a small squad, which produced just 1 medal, Rhyan White’s bronze in the women’s 100m backstroke. As such, the nation tied South Korea, Egypt and Spain for 33rd place, a rare site for the typical powerhouse that is the United States.

Medal table

* Host nation (Argentina)