Ruby Martin Posts 1:00.1 100 Fly on Pleasant Prairie Day 3

Pleasant Prairie Sectional Championship

March 8-11th

Pleasant Prairie RecPlex, Pleasant Prairie, WI

Long course meters (50m course)

Championship Central

Results on MeetMobile

On day 3 of the Pleasant Prairie sectional meet, National Junior team member Ruby Martin posted her 4th fastest time ever in the 100 fly. Martin went 1:00.16, which is just off her personal best of 59.82. While she’s been faster than 1:00.16 3 times, this does mark the fastest Martin has been in a non-national or international meet. Her best time is from the 2016 Junior Pan Pacs, and her other 2 top 3 times were from the 2017 Summer National meet. She split the race pretty well, going out in 28.95 and coming home in 31.21.

Riley Darling won the men’s 100 fly, posting a 55.97 to win a tight field. Darling and 2nd place finisher Blake Wilton went out the same, hitting the first wall at 26.24, but Darling came back slightly faster to give him the win over Wilton, who went 56.17. Bence Szabados came in 3rd with a 56.18, just .01 seconds behind Wilton, who he was charging on in the final 50. Parker Nolan came in 4th with a 56.28.

16 year old Maxwell Reich won the men’s 200 breast with a lifetime best 2:19.02. That marked almost a 3 second drop from his previous lifetime best, launching him to 46th on the all-time 15-16 boys rankings. He split the race very well, going out in 31.79, then posting splits of 35.19, 36.43, and 35.61 respectively.

Jacob Furlong, who will be competing for Penn next year, went 1:53.85 to win the men’s 200 free. He nearly even-split the race, which is incredibly rare for Long Course 200s, going 56.63 on the first 100 and 57.22 on the 2nd 100. His 50 splits were even more consistent, coming in at 27.79/28.84/28.64/28.58. His personal best time sits at 1:52.45 from last year.

Bridget O’Leary won the women’s 200 free with a best time 2:03.98. That marks a 3 second drop from her previous best time. O’Leary went out fast, splitting 59.57 on the first 100, and coming home in 1:04.41. Her 50 splits were 28.55/31.02/31.89/32.52.