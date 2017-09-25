Rooney 1:46 Back, Dressel 44.0 Free To Close All-Florida Invite

2017 ALL-FLORIDA INVITE

Friday, September 22 – Sunday, September 24, 2017

University of Florida – Stephen O’Connell Center

Gainesville, FL

Short Course Yards

Results available on Meet Mobile

Florida stars Maxime Rooney and Caeleb Dressel each came up with big swims on the final night of the 2017 All-Florida Invite.

Rooney went 1:46.34 to win the 200 back early on in Sunday night’s action. His wins in the 100 and 200 back at this meet suggest Rooney might be keeping those events in mind as a possibility during his sophomore campaign. The 200 free is most in his wheelhouse, and conflicts badly with the 100 back. But Rooney could theoretically choose the 200 back over the 100 free if his backstroke develops well this season.

Dressel was only 44.59 to win the 100 free, barely beating out Florida State’s Emir Muratovich (44.75) for the win. But Dressel came back to lead off the 400 free relay in 44.04 as Florida closed the meet with a win. Jan Switkowski was 44.07 on the anchor leg and Rooney split 44.4 as well.

Switkowski dominated the 200 fly, going 1:47.55 to win with Rooney second (1:49.50).

On the women’s side, Savanna Faulconer continued to impress. Her 2:18.43 in the 200 breast isn’t a world-beating time, bud did win by about half a second and bring her to a whopping four individual wins over the three-day meet. Faulconer won the 500 free Friday (4:52.3) and took second in the 200 IM (2:02.4), then returned Saturday to win the 400 IM (4:16.0) and 200 free (1:50.2). She added that 200 breast win Sunday and took 7th in the 200 fly in 2:06.0.

Florida State’s Lexi Smith capped a sprint sweep, going 50.59 in the 100 free. She also split 50.22 on the 400 free relay to ice a Florida State win by half a second over the Florida Gators.

Other event winners: