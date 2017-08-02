Rocky Start To FINA World Cup Rules Changes In Moscow

2017 FINA WORLD CUP MOSCOW

Although we won’t truly know the impact of FINA’s new World Cup rules until this season is done and dusted, we are already seeing the impact of their implementation through just the first day of the first stop. Fast swimming may have taken place in the JSC Olympisky Sports Complex pool, but through on-site accounts, we know that chaos reigned on-deck.

Consider the men’s 200m freestyle final tonight in Moscow as an example. We know from the FINA ‘innovations’ that World and Olympic medalists receive automatic entrance into that specific events final. As such, the Olympic silver medalist from Rio, Chad Le Clos of South Africa, should have been granted an automatic spot in the final even though he was a ‘DNS’ in prelims.

However, when the initial start list for tonight’s final was produced, Le Clos’ name was left out of the top 8, even though another medalist, Russian World Championships medalist Aleksandr Krasnykh, was included. Meet organizers hastily corrected with adding Le Clos, which now means that the men’s 200m freestyle final has nine participants when it typically only should only have 8. This appears to be the only final to fall into this scenario, but it does shine the spotlight onto the administrative challenges of the automatic finals slotting.

FINA confirmed that any medalist still has the option to compete in prelims, with their finals bid guaranteed no matter the outcome. This includes if the swimmer was a ‘DNS’, if he/she was disqualified, or if he/she rendered a time that wouldn’t have otherwise qualified in the top 8.

Additional issues regarding the new FINA World Cup rules will be reported as the meet continues.