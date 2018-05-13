Rio’s Public Prosecutor Looking To Reopen Lochte Case

The infamous ‘Lochtegate’ scandal is a well known one by now. American Ryan Lochte, one of the most decorated Olympic swimmers in history, told news outlets that he and three teammates were robbed at gunpoint in Brazil after the end of the 2016 Rio Olympics. However, news quickly surfaced that the story was fabricated, and that the four swimmers had actually vandalized a gas station area and were thus asked to pay for the damage by security guards.

With the incident happening nearly two years ago, it was supposed to be over with. Lochte served his suspension from USA Swimming, and has since returned to competing. He won his defense in court, as he obtained a habeas corpus, claiming that he did not falsely communicate a crime since he did not report the alleged assault directly to the police.

However, it looks like the case may resurface. On Friday, May 11th, the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Rio de Janeiro asked for the reopening of the case. The habeas corpus has not been tried by the Brazilian court, but it has nevertheless been requested to reopen. The MP has stated that Lochte’s actions brought serious negative repercussions to Brazil abroad, and that expenses were wasted in investigating a crime that didn’t really happen.

If convicted, Lochte could face 1-6 months in prison, or a fine. Read more about the re-opening, as reported in Portuguese, here and here.

Since the incident, Lochte has had a baby, and most notably competed at the U.S. Open Championships at the end of last summer. He’s expected to vie for a spot on the U.S. Pan Pacific and World Championship teams this summer.