Louisville Adds to Class of 2023 with MHSAA Champion Maddie Luther

The Louisville women’s class of 2023 has grown to three, as Saline Swim Team and Saline High School’s Maddie Luther has given a verbal commitment to the Cardinals. Luther joins sprinter Christiana Regenauer and flyer/IM’er Abby Hay for the fall of 2019.

I am super excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my swimming career at the University of Louisville! I want to thank you to family, teammates, and coaches for all their help throughout this process. I immediately fell in love with the campus and everything the University of Louisville has to offer! From the great academics to the amazing team and coaching staff, I couldn’t be more excited to be apart of the Louisville family! GO CARDS!!

Luther is the reigning MHSAA (Michigan) Division 1 champion in the 200 free after she swam a lifetime best 1:47.69 to win that race this past November. At that meet, she also placed 3rd in the 500 free and split 23.55/51.30 on Saline’s free relays, which both placed in the top four.

TOP TIMES

100 free – 51.11

200 free – 1:47.69

500 free – 4:51.67

200 IM – 2:05.59

200m free – 2:04.11

It seems as though Luther will fit in best as a 200/500 free swimmer at Louisville, and her best 200 free time would’ve scored in the C final at the 2018 ACC Championships. Luther will just miss overlapping with Mallory Comerford and Sophie Cattermole, who each have one season left with the Cardinals and were their top two 200 freestylers last season. She’ll still get two years to train with Louisville’s #3 200 freestyler, Arina Openysheva, and the incoming freshman class is packed with mid-distance free talent.

