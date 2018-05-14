Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Mother’s Day Edition

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. Today we take time to acknowledge all the swim moms out there – thanks for all you do! Scroll to check out the highlights from the outpouring of love across social media today.

HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY to these War Eagle moms and all the other Auburn moms that cheer us on! They’re our biggest fans. We couldn’t do what we do without their encouragement and support! 💙 pic.twitter.com/v1iSiH0nVe — Auburn Swim & Dive (@AuburnSwimDive) May 13, 2018

Many thanks to our swimming moms. Appreciate all that you do, including wake up calls, carpools, meals, cheering and all the other support that makes us great athletes. We can never say 'thank you' enough. You're true hero's and legends. @ClubTrent pic.twitter.com/lSsu8pt2Jy — trent swim club (@ClubTrent) May 13, 2018

Happy Mother’s Day to all our swimmin’ moms out there! We’re so thankful for all you do! #UrbanaSwimming #SwimMom💕 pic.twitter.com/8fbpxCM4yg — Urbana Swim & Dive (@UrbanaSwim) May 13, 2018

Happy Mother’s Day to the best to ever do it! I love you! @_shamanu pic.twitter.com/JwkmyIgtsP — Simone Manuel (@simone_manuel) May 13, 2018

Always there to hold my hand… Happy #MothersDay! pic.twitter.com/LhVOrnoaB4 — Katie Ledecky (@katieledecky) May 13, 2018

