Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Mother’s Day Edition

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. Today we take time to acknowledge all the swim moms out there – thanks for all you do! Scroll to check out the highlights from the outpouring of love across social media today.

#10

#9

Happy Mother’s Day to the strongest woman I know, love you mom! #BeastMode

A post shared by Michael Andrew (@swimmermichael) on

#8

#7

#6

Mom I want to thank you for nonstop love and support. You’ve taught me so many amazing lessons in life!! Love you and hope you and all of the moms have a great and happy mothers day !

A post shared by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on

#5

Happy Mother’s Day Mom!! Thank you for all you’ve done for me!

A post shared by Natalie Coughlin (@nataliecoughlin) on

#4

#3

Happy Mother’s Day Muh Mah ❤️ Zip lining was neat #zipthecanyons

A post shared by Caeleb Dressel (@caelebdressel) on

#2

#1

In This Story

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

About Torrey Hart

Torrey Hart

Torrey is from Oakland, CA, and majors in Media Studies and American Studies at Claremont McKenna College. When she's not writing about swimming or baseball, you can probably find her listening to a podcast or in a pool ... and/or watching Seinfeld, which she just realized is funny.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!