Rikako Ikee took 2 wins at Golden Tour Marseille, day 2

Golden Tour, Marseille

The Golden Tour is a multi-stage event bringing together many of the world’s top swimmers for a chance to win prize money, similar to Arena Pro Series in the United States.

The “Meeting Open de la Méditerranée” in Marseille normally sees a number of international swimming stars in attendance – from all over Europe and also Japan’s teenage sensation Rikako Ikee joins the swim meet this year.

The French Swimming Federation renamed its Golden Tour in “Golden Tour Camille Muffat” in 2015 to honor the French Olmypic Champion Camille Muffat who was tragically killed in a helicopter crash in Argentina on March 9, 2015.

The second finals session of the Golden Tour kicked of with the B and C finals before the A finals start.

Ukraine’s Sergii Frolov won the men’s 400m freestyle posting a time of 3:51,35 ahead of Hungary’s Gergely Gyurta in 3:51,80.

16-year old Rikako Ikee collected the gold in the women’s 200m freestyle in 1:57,06, Hungary’s Iron Lady Katinka Hosszu touched second in 1:57,76. Ikee is the current junior world record holder in the 50m freestyle.

David Verraszto (HUN) dominated the field in the 200m breastroke, he clocked a 2:12,88, Germany’s Christian vom Lehn finished second in 2:14,45.

On the women’s side, Spain’s Jessica Vall took the win in 2:25,77 followed by Belgium’s Fanny Lecluyse (2:28,02).

Spain’s Hugo Gonzalez de Oliveira and Germany’s Christian Diener battled for the win in the 100m backstroke – and the spanish swimmer hit the wall first in 55,43, Diener finished in 55,46.

While many british swimmers compete at the Arena Pro Swim Series in Indianapolis, USA, Georgia Davies won the 100m backstroke in Marseille in 1:00,57 ahead of olympic champion Katinka Hosszu (1:00,95).

Two men broke the two minutes barrier in the 200m butterfly, Hungary’s Bence Biczo won in 1:57,44 followed by Carlos Peralta Gallego (ESP, 1:58,91).

David Verraszto took his second win of the evening in the 200m IM posting a time of 1:59,49.

After taking the 400m IM yesterday Katinka Hosszu collected the gold in the 200m IM in 2:14,39, Spain’s Beatriz Gomez finished second in 2:15,48.

France’s Mehdy Metella picked up the win in the men’s 100m freestyle, coming home with a 48,56. Shinri Shioura touched second in 49,08.

Rikako Ikee rocked the 50m freestyle in a time of 24,58 – just 0,10 seconds slower than the junior world record she set 3 weeks ago at the Konami open. Italy’s Silvia di Pietro came in second in 25,92.