Vlad Morozov: “I’m going to focus more on the 50 this season” (Video)

Reported by James Sutherland.

MEN’S 50 FREE FINAL

U.S. Open Record: 21.14, Cesar Cielo, 2009

In an absolutely loaded heat, Nathan Adrian and Vladimir Morozov tied for the win in the men’s 50 free A-final in a time of 22.09, giving them shared position of 6th in the world.

Brazilian Olympian Bruno Fratus touched 3rd in a time of 22.23, and Michael Andrew moved up from 8th this morning to finish 4th in 22.47. Marcelo Chierighini and Josh Schneider tied for 5th in 22.66, and Cullen Jones was 7th in 22.68.

Italy’s Luca Dotto won the B-final in 22.41 over Ziv Kalontarov of Auburn (22.71).