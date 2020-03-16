Revised Japanese 2020 Olympic Trials Schedule Eliminates Semi-Finals

Reminder you can see all cancellations, postponements and changes related to Olympic Trials meets worldwide here.

We reported on March 13th that the 2020 Japan Swim, the nation’s sole qualifying opportunity for its home-nation based Olympic Games, would be shifting dates and would also be held sans spectators.

The revision saw the Japan Swim move from its original dates of April 1st to April 8th to the revised time frame of April 2nd to April 7th.

The Japanese Swimming Federation now published the updated schedule of events resulting from the date shift of the competition set for the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

The most significant change is that fact that the semi-final round usually in place for events 200m and under have been eliminated. That means that swimmers must bring their A-game early if they want to make it to the top 8 of the A-Final.

As Daiya Seto has already qualified for the men’s 200m IM and 400m IM events for Tokyo by way of his double gold at the 2019 World Championships, the 25-year-old is looking at a schedule of swimming the 200m freestyle on Friday, April 3rd, with the 200m fly on Saturday, April 4th.

Kosuke Hagino‘s schedule, which includes the 200m IM, 400m IM and 200m free events, he looks to swim on Day 1, Day 2 and have a break for day 5.

Yui Ohashi has added the 200m fly to her IM lineup, meaning we’ll see the 2019 World Championships bronze medalist appear on at least day 1, day 3 and day 4.