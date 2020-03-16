Russia Proceeds With Olympic Trials, But No Spectators

The Russian Swimming Championships, which represents the primary qualification meet for the nation’s athletes for this summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo, will proceed, but with a change.

Scheduled for April 3rd – April 4th at the Palace of Water Sports in Kazan, the Russian Nationals will continue without spectators, akin to what the Brazilian Federation (CBDA) revealed about its own Olympic qualifier taking place towards the end of the month.

The President of the All-Russian Swimming Federation, Vladimir Salnikov, confirmed that the competition will take place at the scheduled time, but without spectators, reads the announcement on the federation’s site dated today, Monday, March 16th.

According to Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center at the time of publishing, the nation of Russia has 90 cases of coronavirus reported, with 8 deaths resulting.

You can find the list of Russian athletes eligible to compete at the 2020 Russian Swimming Championships here (in Russian).

All of the nation’s heavy hitters are expected to race, including Vlad Morozov, Yuliya Efimova, Vladislav Grinev, Andrei Minakov, Evgeny Rylov, Arina Surkova and many more Olympic hopefuls.