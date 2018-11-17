Relive Day 2 of the IU Invite with NC State (Video)

Reported by James Sutherland.

2018 IU INVITATIONAL

  • Thursday-Saturday, November 15-17th
  • Counsilman Billingsley Aquatic Center, Bloomington, IN
  • Short Course Yards
  • Live Results

Night 2 of 3 at the IU Invite in Bloomington was jam packed with seven women’s and seven men’s events on the schedule. For the wolfpack’s part, they started the session by winning both the women’s and men’s 200 medley relays, and followed that with victories in the men’s 100 fly, women’s and men’s 400 IM, and women’s 100 back.

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!