Relive Day 2 of the IU Invite with NC State (Video)

Reported by James Sutherland.

2018 IU INVITATIONAL

Thursday-Saturday, November 15-17th

Counsilman Billingsley Aquatic Center, Bloomington, IN

Short Course Yards

Live Results

Night 2 of 3 at the IU Invite in Bloomington was jam packed with seven women’s and seven men’s events on the schedule. For the wolfpack’s part, they started the session by winning both the women’s and men’s 200 medley relays, and followed that with victories in the men’s 100 fly, women’s and men’s 400 IM, and women’s 100 back.