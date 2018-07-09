Reilman Hits PR, Becomes #4 in US 2018 Rankings in 200 Back in Athens

2018 BULLDOG GRAND SLAM

July 6th-8th, 2018

Gabrielsen Natatorium, Athens, Georgia

Psych Sheet

Meet Site

Results on Meet Mobile “2018 Bulldog Grand Slam”

Rising Tennesee senior Joey Reilman became the 4th-fastest American in the 200 backstroke this season, posting a 1:58.87 to finish about two seconds ahead of 2nd place Ian Grum of Dynamo (2:00.74 PR). Reilman finished 7th in this event at the 2017 U.S. Nationals, but just 25th at NCAAs — he’s projecting as more of a LCM swimmer, which will help his chances to qualify for an international roster at the upcoming U.S. Nationals.

With his time, he sits just behind rising Florida sophomore Clark Beach (1:58.58), along with Ryan Murphy (1:55.46) and Jacob Pebley (1:55.85) among Americans this year. Notably, this is a lifetime best for him, beating his 1:59.33 done last summer at Nats. This is just his fifth time under 2:00.

Reilman’s teammate at Tennesee, Meghan Small, won the women’s race in 2:12.99. She hasn’t been under 2:13 since she went a 2:12.64 way back in 2014, when she was 16 years old. That still stands as her PR, but it’s a marked improvement from her last time racing this at a champs meet, which was a 2:15 from 2016 OTs.

Tennessee also got a win out of rising senior Kyle Decoursey, who was 50.38 to take the men’s 100 free.

The Walsh sisters Alex and Gretchen both swam to wins on the final night of this meet in Athens.

Gretchen won big in the 100 free, going 55.60 to beat SwimAtlanta’s Amanda Weir by over a second (57.09). This is Gretchen’s third time under 56, and just off of her 55.50 lifetime best from the Mel Zajac meet earlier this year. For some reason, Erika Brown, after a 55.05 in prelims, was just 27.74/31.84 for a 59.58 tonight to finish last in the A final. This was Brown’s only race tonight.

Alex Walsh, meanwhile, took control of the 200 IM for a win at 2:13.60, finishing well ahead of 2nd place Danielle Dellatorre of Athens Bulldogs (2:16.79 PR). This is Alex’s best in-season swim ever, and her third-fastest time ever — her only times being faster were a 2:13.14 at 2016 Jr Pan Pacs and a 2:12.36 at 2017 U.S. Nationals.