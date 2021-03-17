Rapsys, Manaudou, Pellegrini Among Racers Headed To Marseille

FFN GOLDEN TOUR – MARSEILLE

Friday, March 19th – Sunday, March 21st

Marseille, France

LCM (50m)

Entries

Results

A stacked set of competitors is headed to Marseille, with domestic French athletes ready to take on visitors from the Netherlands, Greece, Switzerland, and more. This is the second stop along the 2021 FFN Golden Tour, with Nice already having taken place in early February.

Among the races to watch this weekend is the women’s 200m free, with Italy’s Federica Pellegrini entered alongside French ace Charlotte Bonnet. Although Dutch Olympian Femke Heemskerk is set to race this weekend, she has opted out of the 200m free and instead is focusing on the 50m/100m free and 50m/100 fly.

50m free Olympic champion Pernille Blume of Denmark and Michelle Coleman of Sweden are both entered in the 100m free with French athlete Marie Wattel, making that a must-see race this weekend as well.

For the men’s events, Germany’s Marco Koch will race Dutchman Arno Kamminga once again across the 50m/100m/200m breaststroke events, with Austria’s Valentin Bayer and Christopher Rothbauer, along with versatile Swiss swimmer Jeremy Desplanches in the mix.

Newly-minted 50m fly national record-holders Nyls Korstanje and Ranomi Kromowidjojo of the Netherlands are set to visit Marseille, while French weapons Florent Manaudou, Jordan Pothain and David Aubry are expected to race.

Key Swimmers to Watch: