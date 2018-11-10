Ranomi Kromowidjojo Clips Dutch Record, Moves To #2 All-Time In 50 Fly

2018 FINA WORLD CUP TOKYO

Ranomi Kromowidjojo returned the favor to Sarah Sjostrom in the final of the women’s 50 fly at the Tokyo World Cup, edging her by seven one-hundredths for the gold in a time of 24.51. At the last stop in Beijing, Sjostrom had beaten Kromowidjojo by just .01 for the win.

In addition to her swim earning the gold medal, Kromowidjojo’s performance also had some historical significance, as it broke her own Dutch Record, which previously stood at 24.53, and elevated her past Sjostrom for #2 all-time in the event.

She leapfrogs Sjostrom’s 24.52 PB and now only trails another Swede, Therese Alshammar, who holds the world record (and World Cup record) from 2009 in a time of 24.38.

Sjostrom was just behind for the silver in 24.58, her sixth time under 24.6, and Rikako Ikee was also sub-25 for 3rd in 24.80. That swim missed her Asian and Japanese records (24.71) by less than a tenth.

In terms of all-time performances, Alshammar stills holds the top-2, having also been 24.46, while Kromowidjojo now owns three swims inside the top-10 and Sjostrom has six.

All-Time Performers, Women’s SCM 50 Fly

All-Time Performances, Women’s SCM 50 Fly