Yui Ohashi Breaks Asian Record In SCM 400 IM At Tokyo World Cup

2018 FINA WORLD CUP TOKYO

Yui Ohashi set a new Asian and Japanese Record in the women’s short course 400 IM at day 2 finals of the FINA World Cup in Tokyo, putting up a time of 4:22.73 to place 2nd to Hungarian Katinka Hosszu.

Ohashi went head-to-head with the Hungarian the entire race, which was contested as a timed final, heading into the freestyle just .03 back of Hosszu. The reigning long and short course World Champion out-split Ohashi by eight-tenths over the final 100 metres to win in a time of 4:21.91, her fastest showing since August of 2017.

For the 23-year-old Ohashi, she broke her own Japanese mark of 4:24.03 set at the Swim Cup Lausanne in December of 2017, and also took down Ye Shiwen‘s Asian Record of 4:23.33 set six years ago at the 2012 Short Course World Championships in Istanbul.

She moves past South African Kathryn Meaklim (4:22.88), Great Britain’s Hannah Miley (4:23.14) and Ye to move into 3rd all-time in the event, trailing only world record holder Mireia Belmonte (4:18.94) of Spain and Hosszu (4:19.46).