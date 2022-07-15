Rachel Lilienthal, Class of 2022, Commits to Division III Occidental College

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Florida native Rachel Lilienthal has announced her commitment to swim and study at Occidental College for the 2022-2023 season. A recent graduate, Lilienthal attended the Dreyfoos School of the Arts and swam for the Saint Andrews Aquatics club in Florida. Occidental college is a Division III university located in Los Angeles, California.

I am excited to continue my swimming career at Occidental College. I am looking forward to this new challenge, and I am proud to be a Tiger.

Lilienthal specializes in freestyle, with her primary events being the 200 and 500. At the 2022 FHSAA 2A (smaller schools) State Championships, she competed in the 500. Finishing in 20th place overall, Lilienthal posted a time of 5:31.60. The previous weekend at regionals, she also competed in the 200 free, going a 2:04.25.

Best Times SCY:

50 free- 25.62

200 free- 2:01.85

500 free- 5:20.68

1650 free- 18:37.59

Most recently, Lilienthal competed at the 31st Annual Speedo Winter Championships in Plantation, Florida. There, she swam the 50, 100, 200, 500, and 1650 freestyles as well as the 50 and 100 butterfly. She finished 4th in the 1650 with a 19:35.24, her highest finish of the meet.

The Occidental Tigers compete as part of the Southern California Collegiate Athletic Conference, or SCIAC. In 2022, the women’s team finished 4th out of 9 teams at the SCIAC Championships.

Head coach Haley Mitchell will be entering her fourth year of leading the Tigers. In her first season, the team broke five program records on their way to 4th and 5th place finishes in the SCIAC for the women and men, respectively.

When Lilienthal arrives on campus in the fall, she plans to major in studio art.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.