Questionable DQ Call Costs SIU a Win and a Record at Missouri Valley Championships

2025 Missouri Valley Conference Championships (MEN)
- Dates: Wednesday, February 19–Saturday, February 22
- Location: Corwin M. Nixon Aquatic Center, Oxford, OH
- Defending Champions: N/A (inaugural event)
- Teams: Ball State*, Evansville*, Miami (OH)*, Missouri State*, Southern Illinois*, UIC*, Valparaiso*
A controversial disqualification of a record-breaking 200 free relay marred day 3 of the 2025 Missouri Valley Conference Championship meet.
The Salukis foursome of Alex Santiago, Donat Csuvarszki, Willem Huggins, and AJ Terry combined for a 1:17.45, which would have easily won the race by more than a second ahead of Miami, but Csuvarszki was called for an early exchange in spite of the touchpads officially registering a .22 second reaction time.
According to NCAA rules, “If the electronic relay takeoff equipment detects an exchange differential (takeoff pad time minus finish pad time) of –0.09 through +0.09 second inclusive from the manufacturer’s starting point, the decision(s) of the human judge(s) shall not be considered. The determination of the electronic relay takeoff equipment shall be official, with exchange differential of –0.09 through –0.01 second from the manufacturer’s starting point indicating a rules violation and values of 0.00 through +0.09 second indicating a legitimate relay exchange.
While it is unclear as to what the pads’ setpoint is (it ranges from -.05 to 0.00), a .22 reaction time is, visually, pretty easy to see from the naked eye. That equates to approximately a foot-and-a-half at 50 free speeds.
Because the registered reaction time was outside of the setpoints, it would have required dual confirmation from two officials of an early departure. The call was confirmed both by the official directly over the lane and the starter, five lanes away.
While we have seen issues with relay judging pads mar meets before (notably the 2023 Ivy League Championships, where several disqualifications were ultimately overturned), this is the opposite problem. With no other reported concerns over the function of the Relay Judging Pads (RJPs) at this meet, this is the opposite – a call that appears to have been missed by both judges.
See a video of the exchange in question below:
While the video is grainy, it is more than clear enough to capture the below frame where the swimmer in the water Alex Santiago almost has his head on the wall and the swimmer on the block Donat Csuvarszki is clearly still in contact with the surface.
While Santiago’s hand cannot be seen because of the wake, the video in motion combined with how close his head is to the wall paints a pretty clear picture that he had already made contact with the wall by this point of the race.
Another View:
Screenshots
The disqualification was a 46 point swing versus the Miami men, who finished the day with a 113 point lead.
Standings After Day 3:
- Miami University (Ohio) – 569
- Southern Illinois – 452
- Missouri State – 401
- UIC – 325.5
- Ball State – 237.5
- Valparaiso – 113
- Evansville – 79
I’d be losing my mind if I was SIU. Don’t know what the hell they’re looking at to not only have one official call it, but to dual confirm and override what looks to be an accurate .22 from the RJP.
“a .22 reaction time is, visually, pretty easy to see from the naked eye” is simply not correct. The officials are trained to watch the foot depart the block, then look down and see if the hand is on the wall. A .22 exchange is barely enough time for the eyes to move and focus on the two different locations.
Officials that are not frequently exposed to tight exchanges with athletes swimming 19 second 50s will often get the calls wrong. At a mid-major conference meet like this, my guess is that many of the officials on deck spend most of their deck time watching age group swimmers. Officiating generally is not much different as the swimmers get faster, with… Read more »
I don’t want to dogpile on officials because they volunteer a lot of their time to help keep the sport running. But I think we have all been in a situation where an official didn’t even bother to review a blatantly-incorrect call and just fell back on, “It was dual-confirmed, sorry.”.
A lot of officials just use it as a way to stifle any questions, which seems like it could have been the case here. Two people making an incorrect call doesn’t make it a correct call.
I don’t know it for a fact in this situation, but collegiate officials are usually paid – especially for conference meets.
True, but it’s not exactly a ton of money for the time and travel required. If it was really about making money on the weekends, they could all be making much more doing something else.
2023 ivy leauge DQ
2024 NC State Miler DQ
2025 SIU relay DQ
Who wants to make some bets on what next years terrible call will be?
2021 ISL grand finale cali condors DQ
Ahh conference season, the time of year when we all get to look at these Zapruder film quality screenshots of relay exachanges. I actually love it- keep them coming. Looked safe to me and I’d argue that ref standing over the lane doesn’t have a clear view at all. The way the rule is written, theres nothing you can do. Too bad.
That is a disgraceful call.
At a championship swim meet up here in Canada back in 2009 I witnessed a situation a lot like this, where an early-takeover disqualification was made by an official who was a parent of one of the swimmers on an opposing team. The disqualification resulted in not only their swimmer moving to the top of the podium for that relay, but because relay points were doubled it also ultimately impacted who won the meet overall. Video similarly showed the disqualification wasn’t merited.
I know that at least up here, if we didn’t allow friends or family of the host team to officiate we’d have a really hard time finding enough volunteers to run the meet. It does create the potential… Read more »
I have seen some pretty bad examples of officiating that could easily be attributed to shadiness (an official missing one of his team’s swimmers swimming the wrong stroke of the medley relay during a Senior championship), but I honestly have never gotten the impression that a bad call was anything beyond a bad call.
Most of the shady business involving teams looking out for their own best interest happens behind the scenes, at the LSC board level.
I thought video can reverse this
There was no official video system in place. They generally don’t overturn based on personal or TV cameras.