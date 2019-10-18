Queens Men and Women Rank #1 in CSCAA Division II Preseason Poll

Editor’s Note: SwimSwam is not on the voting panel for the CSCAA Dual Meet Rankings, but the rankings are posted as a courtesy to the CSCAA. See our most recent women’s Power Rankings here and men’s Power Rankings here.
Defending champions for both men and women, Queens, top the first edition of the 2019-2020 CSCAA coaches poll. On the men’s side, Indianapolis and Delta State rank 2nd and 3rd, reversing their finish order from the 2019 NCAA Division II championships. On the women’s side, UC San Diego narrowly clipped Drury, last year’s runner-up, for the #2 spot. UC San Diego finished 6th last year.
Keep in mind that these polls differ from our power rankings in that typically focus on duel meet strength, rather than championship performance.
Women’s Rankings
|Rank
|Previous
|Team
|Points
|1
|NR
|Queens University of Charlotte
|175
|2
|NR
|UC San Diego
|165
|3
|NR
|Drury
|164
|4
|NR
|Nova Southeastern
|154
|5
|NR
|West Chester
|146
|6
|NR
|Tampa
|138
|7
|NR
|Indianapolis
|134
|8
|NR
|Lindenwood
|127
|9
|NR
|Wingate
|118
|10
|NR
|Colorado Mesa
|105
|11
|NR
|Delta State
|103
|12
|NR
|Wayne State
|100
|13
|NR
|Grand Valley
|87
|14
|NR
|Sioux Falls
|76
|15
|NR
|Northern Michigan
|72
|16
|NR
|West Florida
|70
|17
|NR
|Carson-Newman
|52
|18
|NR
|Florida Tech
|49
|19
|NR
|Lynn
|48
|20
|NR
|Saint Cloud State
|39
|21
|NR
|Minnesota State
|38
|22
|NR
|Cal State East Bay
|28
|23
|NR
|Findlay
|20
|24
|NR
|McKendree
|18
|25
|NR
|Simon Fraser
|12
Also Receiving Votes:Northern State/Augustana (SD) (10), Oklahoma Baptist (7), Florida Southern (5), Fresno Pacific (4), Emmanuel (1)
Men’s Rankings
|Rank
|Previous
|Team
|Points
|1
|NR
|Queens University of Charlotte
|125
|2
|NR
|Indianapolis
|120
|3
|NR
|Delta State
|114
|4
|NR
|McKendree
|109
|5
|NR
|Grand Valley
|104
|6
|NR
|UC San Diego
|103
|7
|NR
|Emmanuel
|95
|8
|NR
|Drury
|90
|9
|NR
|Nova Southeastern
|83
|10
|NR
|Lindenwood
|81
|11
|NR
|Colorado Mesa
|75
|12
|NR
|Missouri S&T
|73
|13
|NR
|Tampa
|64
|14
|NR
|Simon Fraser
|63
|15
|NR
|Wayne State
|54
|16
|NR
|Florida Southern
|51
|17
|NR
|Carson-Newman
|44
|18
|NR
|Northern Michigan
|41
|19
|NR
|Saint Leo
|35
|20
|NR
|Wingate
|30
|21
|NR
|Florida Tech
|21
|22
|NR
|Fresno Pacific
|16
|23
|NR
|West Chester
|14
|24
|NR
|Missouri-Saint Louis
|14
|25
|NR
|Oklahoma Baptist
|5
Also Receiving Votes: Barton(1)
Poll Committee
Women: Liam Donnelly, Simon Fraser; Greg Doyle, Wingate; Jame Kiner, Tampa; Charlie King, Minnesota-Morrehead; Tamber McAllister, Dixie State; Sean Peters, Wayne State; Nicole Monanian, Northern State
Men: Wally Senter, Henderson State; Chris Villa IUP; Justin Hastings, Colorado Mesa; Jason Hite, Indianapolis; Kirk Kumbier, UCSD; Paull Mangen, Saint Leo
