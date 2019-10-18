Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Queens Men and Women Rank #1 in CSCAA Division II Preseason Poll

by Robert Gibbs 0

October 17th, 2019 College, NCAA Division II, News

Editor’s Note: SwimSwam is not on the voting panel for the CSCAA Dual Meet Rankings, but the rankings are posted as a courtesy to the CSCAA. See our most recent women’s Power Rankings here and men’s Power Rankings here.

Defending champions for both men and women, Queens, top the first edition of the 2019-2020 CSCAA coaches poll. On the men’s side, Indianapolis and Delta State rank 2nd and 3rd, reversing their finish order from the 2019 NCAA Division II championships. On the women’s side, UC San Diego narrowly clipped Drury, last year’s runner-up, for the #2 spot. UC San Diego finished 6th last year.

Keep in mind that these polls differ from our power rankings in that typically focus on duel meet strength, rather than championship performance.

Women’s Rankings

Rank Previous Team Points
1 NR Queens University of Charlotte 175
2 NR UC San Diego 165
3 NR Drury 164
4 NR Nova Southeastern 154
5 NR West Chester 146
6 NR Tampa 138
7 NR Indianapolis 134
8 NR Lindenwood 127
9 NR Wingate 118
10 NR Colorado Mesa 105
11 NR Delta State 103
12 NR Wayne State 100
13 NR Grand Valley 87
14 NR Sioux Falls 76
15 NR Northern Michigan 72
16 NR West Florida 70
17 NR Carson-Newman 52
18 NR Florida Tech 49
19 NR Lynn 48
20 NR Saint Cloud State 39
21 NR Minnesota State 38
22 NR Cal State East Bay 28
23 NR Findlay 20
24 NR McKendree 18
25 NR Simon Fraser 12

Also Receiving Votes:Northern State/Augustana (SD) (10), Oklahoma Baptist (7), Florida Southern (5), Fresno Pacific (4), Emmanuel (1)

Men’s Rankings

Rank Previous Team Points
1 NR Queens University of Charlotte 125
2 NR Indianapolis 120
3 NR Delta State 114
4 NR McKendree 109
5 NR Grand Valley 104
6 NR UC San Diego 103
7 NR Emmanuel 95
8 NR Drury 90
9 NR Nova Southeastern 83
10 NR Lindenwood 81
11 NR Colorado Mesa 75
12 NR Missouri S&T 73
13 NR Tampa 64
14 NR Simon Fraser 63
15 NR Wayne State 54
16 NR Florida Southern 51
17 NR Carson-Newman 44
18 NR Northern Michigan 41
19 NR Saint Leo 35
20 NR Wingate 30
21 NR Florida Tech 21
22 NR Fresno Pacific 16
23 NR West Chester 14
24 NR Missouri-Saint Louis 14
25 NR Oklahoma Baptist 5

Also Receiving Votes: Barton(1)

Poll Committee

Women: Liam Donnelly, Simon Fraser; Greg Doyle, Wingate; Jame Kiner, Tampa; Charlie King, Minnesota-Morrehead; Tamber McAllister, Dixie State; Sean Peters, Wayne State; Nicole Monanian, Northern State
Men: Wally Senter, Henderson State; Chris Villa IUP; Justin Hastings, Colorado Mesa; Jason Hite, Indianapolis; Kirk Kumbier, UCSD; Paull Mangen, Saint Leo

