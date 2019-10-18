Queens Men and Women Rank #1 in CSCAA Division II Preseason Poll

Editor’s Note: SwimSwam is not on the voting panel for the CSCAA Dual Meet Rankings, but the rankings are posted as a courtesy to the CSCAA. See our most recent women’s Power Rankings here and men’s Power Rankings here.

Defending champions for both men and women, Queens, top the first edition of the 2019-2020 CSCAA coaches poll. On the men’s side, Indianapolis and Delta State rank 2nd and 3rd, reversing their finish order from the 2019 NCAA Division II championships. On the women’s side, UC San Diego narrowly clipped Drury, last year’s runner-up, for the #2 spot. UC San Diego finished 6th last year.

Keep in mind that these polls differ from our power rankings in that typically focus on duel meet strength, rather than championship performance.

Women’s Rankings Rank Previous Team Points 1 NR Queens University of Charlotte 175 2 NR UC San Diego 165 3 NR Drury 164 4 NR Nova Southeastern 154 5 NR West Chester 146 6 NR Tampa 138 7 NR Indianapolis 134 8 NR Lindenwood 127 9 NR Wingate 118 10 NR Colorado Mesa 105 11 NR Delta State 103 12 NR Wayne State 100 13 NR Grand Valley 87 14 NR Sioux Falls 76 15 NR Northern Michigan 72 16 NR West Florida 70 17 NR Carson-Newman 52 18 NR Florida Tech 49 19 NR Lynn 48 20 NR Saint Cloud State 39 21 NR Minnesota State 38 22 NR Cal State East Bay 28 23 NR Findlay 20 24 NR McKendree 18 25 NR Simon Fraser 12 Also Receiving Votes:Northern State/Augustana (SD) (10), Oklahoma Baptist (7), Florida Southern (5), Fresno Pacific (4), Emmanuel (1) Men’s Rankings Rank Previous Team Points 1 NR Queens University of Charlotte 125 2 NR Indianapolis 120 3 NR Delta State 114 4 NR McKendree 109 5 NR Grand Valley 104 6 NR UC San Diego 103 7 NR Emmanuel 95 8 NR Drury 90 9 NR Nova Southeastern 83 10 NR Lindenwood 81 11 NR Colorado Mesa 75 12 NR Missouri S&T 73 13 NR Tampa 64 14 NR Simon Fraser 63 15 NR Wayne State 54 16 NR Florida Southern 51 17 NR Carson-Newman 44 18 NR Northern Michigan 41 19 NR Saint Leo 35 20 NR Wingate 30 21 NR Florida Tech 21 22 NR Fresno Pacific 16 23 NR West Chester 14 24 NR Missouri-Saint Louis 14 25 NR Oklahoma Baptist 5 Also Receiving Votes: Barton(1)