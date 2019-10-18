Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Defending Champions, Emory Women and Denison Men, Top DIII CSCAA Preseason Poll

October 17th, 2019 College, NCAA Division III, News

Editor’s Note: SwimSwam is not on the voting panel for the CSCAA Dual Meet Rankings, but the rankings are posted as a courtesy to the CSCAA. See our most recent women’s Power Rankings here and men’s Power Rankings here.

Continuing the trend we saw with the Division I and Division II polls, the first CSCAA Division III polls of the 2019-2020 keeps the respective defending champions, the Emory women and the Denison men, ranked #1 as the season gets underway.

Women’s Poll

Rank Previous Team Points
1 NR Emory 344
2 NR Denison 339
3 NR Kenyon 324
4 NR Williams 286
5 NR NYU 271
6 NR Johns Hopkins 256
7 NR Chicago 248
8 NR Tufts 232
9 NR MIT 220
10 NR WashU 200
11 NR Saint Kate’s 184
12 NR Amherst 180
13 NR Pomona-Pitzer 173
14 NR SUNY Geneseo 156
15 NR Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 138
16 NR Bates 119
17 NR Carnegie Mellon 116
18 NR Calvin 116
19 NR Washington & Lee 108
20 NR Ursinus 65
21 NR Franklin 61
22 NR Bowdoin 53
23 NR Trinity (TX) 44
24 NR Rowan 44
25 NR Allegheny 16

Also Receiving Votes: Wesleyan (9), Rhodes (7), RIT (4), Trinity (CT (3), Saint Thomas (2), Saint Olaf (1)

Men’s Poll

Rank Previous Team Points
1 NR Denison 325
2 NR Kenyon 308
3 NR Emory 303
4 NR Johns Hopkins 282
5 NR WashU 269
6 NR Chicago 251
7 NR MIT 245
8 NR Carnegie Mellon 222
9 NR Pomona-Pitzer 208
10 NR Williams 206
11 NR Tufts 205
12 NR Coast Guard 184
13 NR Amherst 162
14 NR Swarthmore 143
15 NR Calvin 140
16 NR NYU 138
17 NR John Carroll 118
18 NR Rowan 117
19 NR Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 86
20 NR Albion 78
21 NR Merchant Marine 72
22 NR TCNJ 61
23 NR Carthage 48
24 NR Birmingham Southern 19
25 NR SUNY Geneseo 16

Also Receiving Votes:Saint Thomas (8), RPI (4), Bowdoin (3), Gustavus (2), Washington & Lee/ Bates (1)

Regional Rankings

WOMEN:

CENTRAL:  1. Denison  2. Kenyon  3. Chicago  4. Saint Catherine  5. Calvin  6.Franklin  7.Saint Thomas 8. Saint Olaf  9. Albion  10. Carthage

NORTHEAST-NORTH:  1. Williams  2. New York University  3. Tufts  4. MIT  5. Amherst  6. Bates  7. Bowdoin  8. Wesleyan  9. Connecticut College  10. Wheaton College (Massachusetts)

WEST-MIDWEST-SOUTH:  1. Emory  2. Johns Hopkins  3. Washington University (Mo)  4. Pomona-Pitzer Colleges  5. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps  6. Washington and Lee 7.Trinity University (TX)  8.Rhodes  9. Mary Washington  10.Birmingham Southern

NORTHEAST-SOUTH:  1.SUNY-Geneseo 2. Carnegie Mellon  3. Ursinus  4. Rowan  5. RIT  6. Gettysburg  7. Swarthmore  8. Ithaca   9. Rochester 10. Allegheny

MEN:

CENTRAL: 1. Denison 2. Kenyon 3. Chicago 4. Calvin 5. Joh Carroll 6. Albion 7. Carthage 8. Saint Thomas 9. Gustavus Adolphus 10. UW-Stevens Point

NORTHEAST-NORTH: 1. MIT 2. Williams 3. Tufts 4. U.S. Coast Guard Academy 5. Amherst 6. NYU 7. U.S. Merchant Marine Academy 8. RPI 9. Bowdoin 10. Roger Williams

WEST-MIDWEST-SOUTH:  1. Emory  2. Johns Hopkins  3. Washington University (Mo)  4. Pomona-Pitzer Colleges  5. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps  6. Birmingham Southern 7.Washington & Lee  8.Mary Washingtons  9. Trinity University (TX)   10. California Lutheran

NORTHEAST-SOUTH:  1.SUNY-Geneseo 2. Swarthmore  3. Rowan   4. TCNJ  5. SUNY-Geneseo 6. Stevens  7.Franklin & Marshall   8. Gettysburg  9.Ithaca 10.Grove City

