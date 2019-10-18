Defending Champions, Emory Women and Denison Men, Top DIII CSCAA Preseason Poll

Editor’s Note: SwimSwam is not on the voting panel for the CSCAA Dual Meet Rankings, but the rankings are posted as a courtesy to the CSCAA. See our most recent women’s Power Rankings here and men’s Power Rankings here.
Continuing the trend we saw with the Division I and Division II polls, the first CSCAA Division III polls of the 2019-2020 keeps the respective defending champions, the Emory women and the Denison men, ranked #1 as the season gets underway.
Women’s Poll
|Rank
|Previous
|Team
|Points
|1
|NR
|Emory
|344
|2
|NR
|Denison
|339
|3
|NR
|Kenyon
|324
|4
|NR
|Williams
|286
|5
|NR
|NYU
|271
|6
|NR
|Johns Hopkins
|256
|7
|NR
|Chicago
|248
|8
|NR
|Tufts
|232
|9
|NR
|MIT
|220
|10
|NR
|WashU
|200
|11
|NR
|Saint Kate’s
|184
|12
|NR
|Amherst
|180
|13
|NR
|Pomona-Pitzer
|173
|14
|NR
|SUNY Geneseo
|156
|15
|NR
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|138
|16
|NR
|Bates
|119
|17
|NR
|Carnegie Mellon
|116
|18
|NR
|Calvin
|116
|19
|NR
|Washington & Lee
|108
|20
|NR
|Ursinus
|65
|21
|NR
|Franklin
|61
|22
|NR
|Bowdoin
|53
|23
|NR
|Trinity (TX)
|44
|24
|NR
|Rowan
|44
|25
|NR
|Allegheny
|16
Also Receiving Votes: Wesleyan (9), Rhodes (7), RIT (4), Trinity (CT (3), Saint Thomas (2), Saint Olaf (1)
Men’s Poll
|Rank
|Previous
|Team
|Points
|1
|NR
|Denison
|325
|2
|NR
|Kenyon
|308
|3
|NR
|Emory
|303
|4
|NR
|Johns Hopkins
|282
|5
|NR
|WashU
|269
|6
|NR
|Chicago
|251
|7
|NR
|MIT
|245
|8
|NR
|Carnegie Mellon
|222
|9
|NR
|Pomona-Pitzer
|208
|10
|NR
|Williams
|206
|11
|NR
|Tufts
|205
|12
|NR
|Coast Guard
|184
|13
|NR
|Amherst
|162
|14
|NR
|Swarthmore
|143
|15
|NR
|Calvin
|140
|16
|NR
|NYU
|138
|17
|NR
|John Carroll
|118
|18
|NR
|Rowan
|117
|19
|NR
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|86
|20
|NR
|Albion
|78
|21
|NR
|Merchant Marine
|72
|22
|NR
|TCNJ
|61
|23
|NR
|Carthage
|48
|24
|NR
|Birmingham Southern
|19
|25
|NR
|SUNY Geneseo
|16
Also Receiving Votes:Saint Thomas (8), RPI (4), Bowdoin (3), Gustavus (2), Washington & Lee/ Bates (1)
Regional Rankings
WOMEN:
CENTRAL: 1. Denison 2. Kenyon 3. Chicago 4. Saint Catherine 5. Calvin 6.Franklin 7.Saint Thomas 8. Saint Olaf 9. Albion 10. Carthage
NORTHEAST-NORTH: 1. Williams 2. New York University 3. Tufts 4. MIT 5. Amherst 6. Bates 7. Bowdoin 8. Wesleyan 9. Connecticut College 10. Wheaton College (Massachusetts)
WEST-MIDWEST-SOUTH: 1. Emory 2. Johns Hopkins 3. Washington University (Mo) 4. Pomona-Pitzer Colleges 5. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 6. Washington and Lee 7.Trinity University (TX) 8.Rhodes 9. Mary Washington 10.Birmingham Southern
NORTHEAST-SOUTH: 1.SUNY-Geneseo 2. Carnegie Mellon 3. Ursinus 4. Rowan 5. RIT 6. Gettysburg 7. Swarthmore 8. Ithaca 9. Rochester 10. Allegheny
MEN:
CENTRAL: 1. Denison 2. Kenyon 3. Chicago 4. Calvin 5. Joh Carroll 6. Albion 7. Carthage 8. Saint Thomas 9. Gustavus Adolphus 10. UW-Stevens Point
NORTHEAST-NORTH: 1. MIT 2. Williams 3. Tufts 4. U.S. Coast Guard Academy 5. Amherst 6. NYU 7. U.S. Merchant Marine Academy 8. RPI 9. Bowdoin 10. Roger Williams
WEST-MIDWEST-SOUTH: 1. Emory 2. Johns Hopkins 3. Washington University (Mo) 4. Pomona-Pitzer Colleges 5. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 6. Birmingham Southern 7.Washington & Lee 8.Mary Washingtons 9. Trinity University (TX) 10. California Lutheran
NORTHEAST-SOUTH: 1.SUNY-Geneseo 2. Swarthmore 3. Rowan 4. TCNJ 5. SUNY-Geneseo 6. Stevens 7.Franklin & Marshall 8. Gettysburg 9.Ithaca 10.Grove City
