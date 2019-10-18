Defending Champions, Emory Women and Denison Men, Top DIII CSCAA Preseason Poll

Editor’s Note: SwimSwam is not on the voting panel for the CSCAA Dual Meet Rankings, but the rankings are posted as a courtesy to the CSCAA. See our most recent women’s Power Rankings here and men’s Power Rankings here.

Continuing the trend we saw with the Division I and Division II polls, the first CSCAA Division III polls of the 2019-2020 keeps the respective defending champions, the Emory women and the Denison men, ranked #1 as the season gets underway.

Women’s Poll Rank Previous Team Points 1 NR Emory 344 2 NR Denison 339 3 NR Kenyon 324 4 NR Williams 286 5 NR NYU 271 6 NR Johns Hopkins 256 7 NR Chicago 248 8 NR Tufts 232 9 NR MIT 220 10 NR WashU 200 11 NR Saint Kate’s 184 12 NR Amherst 180 13 NR Pomona-Pitzer 173 14 NR SUNY Geneseo 156 15 NR Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 138 16 NR Bates 119 17 NR Carnegie Mellon 116 18 NR Calvin 116 19 NR Washington & Lee 108 20 NR Ursinus 65 21 NR Franklin 61 22 NR Bowdoin 53 23 NR Trinity (TX) 44 24 NR Rowan 44 25 NR Allegheny 16 Also Receiving Votes: Wesleyan (9), Rhodes (7), RIT (4), Trinity (CT (3), Saint Thomas (2), Saint Olaf (1) Men’s Poll Rank Previous Team Points 1 NR Denison 325 2 NR Kenyon 308 3 NR Emory 303 4 NR Johns Hopkins 282 5 NR WashU 269 6 NR Chicago 251 7 NR MIT 245 8 NR Carnegie Mellon 222 9 NR Pomona-Pitzer 208 10 NR Williams 206 11 NR Tufts 205 12 NR Coast Guard 184 13 NR Amherst 162 14 NR Swarthmore 143 15 NR Calvin 140 16 NR NYU 138 17 NR John Carroll 118 18 NR Rowan 117 19 NR Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 86 20 NR Albion 78 21 NR Merchant Marine 72 22 NR TCNJ 61 23 NR Carthage 48 24 NR Birmingham Southern 19 25 NR SUNY Geneseo 16 Also Receiving Votes:Saint Thomas (8), RPI (4), Bowdoin (3), Gustavus (2), Washington & Lee/ Bates (1)