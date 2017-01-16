Purdue Men and Women Defeat Michigan State at Home

MICHIGAN STATE VS. PURDUE

Results

Hosted by Michigan State

Friday, January 13th

25 yards

Dual meet format

FINAL TEAM SCORES:

WOMEN- Purdue 203, Michigan State 92

MEN- Purdue 179, Michigan State 111

In a home dual meet against Michigan State, the Purdue men and women won 31 of the 32 total events. The men won with a score of 179-111, while the women earned a victory with 203 points to Michigan State’s 92 points. The Purdue women have now improved to a 6-1 dual meet record this season and the men have improved to a 3-2 record.

Kaersten Meitz led the way for the Purdue women, winning the 200 free in a speedy 1:47.91 and dominating the 500 free by 20 seconds in 4:45.91. Cady Farlow swept the breaststrokes for the women, posting a 1:02.30 100 breast and a 2:16.77 200 breast. A handful of Purdue swimmers on the men’s side won 2 individual events, including Marat Amaltdinov (100 breast 55.11, 200 breast 1:59.84 ), Nick McDowell (500 free 4:32.95, 1000 free 9:16.25 ), and Erik Juliusson (100 IM 50.92, 200 free 1:40.67).

PRESS RELEASE – PURDUE

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Purdue swimming & diving teams won all but one of the 32 events contested Friday, cruising to a dual meet sweep of Michigan State in the first home meet at the Boilermaker Aquatic Center since October.

The Purdue women had at least the top three finishers in five events, improving to 6-1 in duals this season with a 203-92 victory. The Purdue men won all 16 events and moved to 3-2 in duals this season with a 179-111 win. The women’s 50 freestyle was the only event the Boilermakers did not win Friday.

Marat Amaltdinov (breaststroke sweep), Steele Johnson (diving sweep) and Erik Juliusson (100 IM, 200 free) and Nick McDowell (distance free sweep) all won a pair of events for the Purdue men. Cady Farlow (breaststroke sweep) and Kaersten Meitz (200 and 500 free) led the way with a pair of victories for the Purdue women.

Johnson posted his fifth springboard sweep in six traditional meets this year, pushing his team-leading total of individual victories to 11. Meitz leads the women with 10 victories after posting two more wins Friday. McDowell also reached the double-figure mark for event victories with 10.

The first dual meet of the spring semester traditionally does not feature many notable times after the long hours and heavy yardage put in by the student-athletes during winter training over the semester break. But Meitz posted a pair of NCAA provisional-qualifying times in her freestyle wins. Amaltdinov and Farlow also had B cuts in the 100 breast. Yet perhaps more impressive were the personal season-best times recorded by James Boone (100 free, 45.61), Filip Bujoczek (100 fly, 49.73), Emily Meckstroth (1000 free, 10:00.89) and Juliusson (200 free, 50.92) while winning events. Boone posted his first collegiate victory.

Eddy Zawatski won the 50 free with a time just shy of his Purdue season best and also contributed to both of the team’s relay winners. Austin Flager also swam on both relay winners. Kiki Komlenic (100 back), Amaltdinov and Bujoczek each won at least one individual event and contributed to a victorious relay team.

Grace Hernandez (100 free), Meagan Lim (100 fly), Jackie Smailis (100 back), Farlow and Meitz all won an individual event and contributed to a relay winner for the Purdue women. Meanwhile, Alex Clarke (100 IM), Taite Kitchel (200 fly), Morgan Meixner (3-meter diving), Hernandez, Lim, Meckstroth and Smailis all won an event and finished as the runner-up in another. The Boilermakers dominated the 200 free, 100 breast, 100 fly, 200 fly and 100 IM with at least the top three finishers in all five events.

Joe Young (200 back) accomplished a similar 1-2 feat in individual events for the Purdue men. Grant Lewis was victorious in the 200 fly. Joe Cifelli and Josh Ehrman both finished as the runner-up in a pair of events, helping the Boilermakers account for the top-two finishers in nine of the 16 events.

Purdue continues its home heavy month of January next weekend with its annual rivalry dual vs. Indiana. The co-ed meet begins Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Boilermaker Aquatic Center. Olympic gold medalist David Boudia will be signing autographs on the mezzanine level from 10:30 to 11 a.m.

PRESS RELEASE – MICHIGAN STATE

EAST LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan State swimming and diving team dropped its contest to Purdue at the Boilermaker Aquatic Center pool on Friday, Jan. 13. The men fell by a score of 179-111, while the women dropped their contest 203-92.

“I would be a little disappointed, not in the effort, I thought the effort was good, but in terms of how sharp we were,” said head coach Matt Gianiodis. “We did well, we were just a step behind when it all comes down to it.”

The relay team of sophomore Cathryn Armstrong, senior Kennedy Cutler, junior Racheal Bukowski, and senior Sarah Love took second in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:44.94. Junior Madison Nowak took second in the 100-yard backstroke with a finishing time of 57.09.

Bukowski recorded the lone first-place finish of the night in the 50-yard freestyle touching the pad at 23.49. In long distance, junior Haley Kornburger finished second in the 500-yard freestyle for a time of 5:05.63

On the women’s diving side, sophomores Morgan Wellenzohn and Heidi Surdyk took second and third place with score of 257.20 and 221.50, respectively.

“I felt we could have raced a little bit better, but it was nice to see Racheal win the 50. I thought Haley (Kornburger) had a pretty good meet overall,” said Gianiodis.

For the men, junior Joe Szczupakiewic started the night with a second-place finish in the 1000 free. Junior Nick Leshok followed up with another second-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle on a time of 1:41.38. In the 10th event of the night, the 100-yard breastkstroke, senior Alec Kandt placed second, touching the pad at 56.04.

Freshman Michael Schwers finished second in the 200-yard butterfly for a finishing time of 1:51.48. Schwers also took second in the 100-yard butterfly finishing with a time of 50.14. Freshman Phillip Meffert rounded out the night with a second-place finish in the 100-yard IM.

“On the guys side, our distance guys swam pretty good. Joe (Szczupakiewic) and John (Burke) swam well and I thought Nick (Leshok) had a pretty good meet as well,” said Gianiodis.

Michigan State returns to action on Friday, Jan. 20 for a dual meet at home against Ohio State. The meet is set to begin at 5 p.m.