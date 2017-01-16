Waukesha And Monona Grove Still Lead WISCA Polls In New Year

Two weeks into the new year and both Waukesha South-Catholic Memorial and Monona Grove are still leading their respective divisions with top rankings in the latest Wisconsin Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association poll.

In Division 1 not much has changed. Waukesha South-Catholic Memorial’s total points have dropped slightly, and Madison West is still ranked second overall.

Madison Memorial made the jump up to third, bumping Arrrowhead to fourth.

Franklin moved up two spots to take the fifth place ranking, moving both Middleton and Brookfield down by one point each. Bay Port is currently out of the top 10 after a four-place ranking jump by Hudson into 10th.

1 Waukesha South-Catholic Memorial 492 pts

2 Madison West 472 pts

3 Madison Memorial up 1 469 pts

4 Arrowhead down 1 452 pts

5 Franklin up 2 356 pts

6 Middleton down 1 352 pts

7 Brookfield Central-Brookfiel down 1 351 pts

8 Eau Claire Memorial-North 331 pts

9 Sauk Prairie Co-op 274 pts

10 Hudson up 4 239 pts

In division 2, Monona Grove still leads the way by over 200 points, clearly establishing themselves as the top school. Second now is Ashwaubenon. The school moved up four places on the rankings to sit in second now after trailing at sixth last week.

With Ashwaubenon moving up, both Grafton and Madison Edgewood moved down one ranking. There were a few other ups and downs, but everything relatively stayed the same. The only team no longer in the top 10 from last weeks poll is Lakeland. The biggest move up came from Plymouth who skyrocketed 25 places to crack the top 10 with a 10th place ranking.