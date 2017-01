Britische Top Schwimmerin Fran Halsall beendet Karriere

Waukesha And Monona Grove Still Lead WISCA Polls In New Year Two weeks into the new year and both Waukesha South -Catholic Memorial and Monona Grove are still leading their respective divisions with top rankings in the latest Wisconsin Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association poll.

Purdue Men and Women Defeat Michigan State at Home Kaersten Meitz led the way for the Purdue women, winning the 200 free in a speedy 1:47.91 and dominating the 500 free by 20 seconds in 4:45.91.