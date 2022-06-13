Pull-up Strength for Swimmers Webinar with SURGE Strength

SURGE Strength will be offering another FREE dryland learning opportunity so mark your calendars! The Pull-up Strength for Swimmers Webinar is open to swimmers, coaches and parents to attend.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND THE PULL-UP STRENGTH FOR SWIMMERS WEBINAR?

SWIMMERS:

Swimmers that need to develop their pull-up strength will greatly benefit from attending this SURGE Strength Webinar. Especially those that can’t do any pull-ups or many reps very well. During the webinar you will learn strategies to help improve your pull-up ability and how that leads to better swimming performance.

COACHES:

If you have swimmers who can’t do pull-ups or are very weak in this movement then this webinar will be of great help to you. Learn how to create a pull-up progression for your swimmers.

PARENTS:

Can your child do a pull-up? Can they perform quality pull-ups and for 10+ reps? If not this webinar will show you how to start building strength in this movement. You’ll learn progressions for pull-up strength and how it ultimately leads to faster swimming.

WHEN IS THE PULL-UP STRENGTH FOR SWIMMERS FOR SWIMMERS WEBINAR?

TUESDAY, JUNE 21st AT 1PM EST

We hope you’re able to join us for the live webinar presentation. Can’t attend the webinar live? No worries! You can still register for free and a replay link will be sent out following the live presentation.

