Projecting the 2019 ISL Championship Scoring After Group Matches

We’re four meets into the six-meet regular season of the International Swimming League. Combining those four data points gives us a projection on how the ISL Championship could turn out.

Team Iron is basically out. In order to make Vegas, they would have to win the European Derby and either have the London Roar or Energy Standard finish 4th. On top of that, Iron would have to outscore the 4th place team by 163.5 (if London) or 203.5 (if Energy) – which means a close meet wouldn’t cut it either. Given that London and Energy have won all four meets so far, and Aqua Centurions have finished 4th twice, this seems practically impossible.

The DC Trident have a much better shot than Iron do. In order to make Vegas, they need to beat the LA Current by two places. They could also make it by beating LA by exactly one spot while also outscoring them by 211 points, but this specific scenario seems impossible (in the sense that if DC outscores LA by 211 points, they they almost surely beat them by more than one place), so their most likely route to Vegas is a two-place victory. The most likely of those outcomes would be a Cali-DC-NY-LA finish. It’ll be very hard for DC to do this, but it is technically feasible.

Definitely the expected participants in the Vegas final are the Cali Condors and LA Current from the US and the London Roar and Energy Standard from Europe. The question is – who will take home the inaugural victory? I don’t know. But I can try to do some projections.

There are lots of approaches that we could take to do projections, I’ll go roughly from least to most complicated (though not necessarily from least to most accurate). Any approach I take though will have the same big caveats:

– I’m taking times of different people who aren’t necessarily racing each other, and having those other competitors would certainly change their behavior.

– I’m taking lineups of teams that were made with their competition in mind, and just using them for other competition.

– I’m trying to simulate skins. That’s just a caveat all on its own.

– I’m also going to be trying to guess lineups and times, based on not too much information.

FIRST, following the same way I did the initial Oct Meet results, we could just take all the Cali, LA, London, and Energy results from Indianapolis and Dallas and pretend they all raced each other. As with the Oct Meet, I’m going to simulate skins by just taking the top 4 of the 8 results, and then the top 2 of the round 2 results, and then the winner of the round 3 results. If a particular swimmer didn’t make the round that I need a time for them, I’m just going to assign them a time of 60s. For instance, with the Indy/Dallas times, the top four men after round 1 would be Adrian (LAC), McEvoy (LON), Manaudou (ENS), and Chalmers (LON) – but Chalmers didn’t make the 2nd round in Dallas, so he automatically finishes 4th. The simulated top two would then be Adrian and McEvoy – but McEvoy didn’t make the final in Dallas, so Adrian wins by default.

The Indy+Dallas scoring ends up:

Final Scores

476.5 – London Roar

404.0 – LA Current

388.0 – Energy Standard

353.5 – Cali Condors

With Emma McKeon and Cate Campbell tying for MVP (it should be McKeon on her own, but ISL changed how they do MVP scoring because reasons).

Likewise, the Naples+Budapest scoring ends up:

Final Scores

503.0 – London Roar

399.0 – LA Current

375.0 – Cali Condors

346.0 – Energy Standard

With Dressel dominating the MVP scoring.

There’s our starting gambit. Just taking the two meets pairwise, London wins going away, with the other three teams in a fairly close race for 2nd, with LA getting it both times.

We can also mix/match. Indy/Budapest ends up:

Final Scores

513.5 – London Roar

417.5 – LA Current

370.0 – Energy Standard

325.0 – Cali Condors

And Naples/Dallas is the closest of the bunch and the only version of this approach where LA doesn’t get 2nd, although London still wins:

Final Scores

435.0 – London Roar

421.5 – Cali Condors

387.0 – Energy Standard

375.5 – LA Current

Of course this approach hurts Cali quite a bit, since Dressel didn’t make Indianapolis but many of their other top swimmers didn’t make Naples. A SECOND approach would be to take the top two times from each event across both meets so far. For the relays, I’m taking the top relay and then the 2nd relay that has none of those four people on it. That gives us the following scores:

Final Scores

491.0 – London Roar

396.5 – LA Current

377.0 – Cali Condors

367.5 – Energy Standard

Still London ahead by a lot, very close race for 2-3-4.

