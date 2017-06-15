Princeton Women Announce 11 To 2017-18 Roster

First-year head coach Bret Lundgaard won’t be the only new member of the Princeton women’s swimming and diving team during the 2017-18 season. After introducing new assistant coach Robin Boughey recently, he is also looking forward to working with a talented incoming Class of 2021.

The eleven members of the Class of 2021, which includes several swimmers ranked in the CollegeSwimming.com Top 200 college recruits, is filled with both talent and versatility across different strokes. There are nine swimmers and two divers in the class.

You can read about the full class below.

Regan Barney

IM/Back/Fly • Austin, Texas • Westlake

Before Princeton — five-time qualifier for 2016 Olympic Trials (200/400 IM, 200 back, 200 fly, 400 free) … 2016 USA Swimming National Junior Team Camp invitee … silver medalist in the 400 IM at Summer and Winter Junior Nationals … multi-time qualifier for winter and summer USA Swimming Junior Nationals and Senior Nationals’ placed in the Top 8 in the 200 IM and 200 back at both Nationals … holds multiple club (Nitro Swimming), regional and state meet records … three-time USA Swimming Academic All-American … graduating with Distinguished Honors … top times include: 1:59.06 (200 IM); 4:10.99 (400 IM); 1:56.23 (200 back); 1:59.19 (200 fly); 54.76 (100 back).

Personal — born March 8, 1999 … daughter of Susan and David Barney … has twin younger brothers, Luke and Grant … has a cousin at Princeton … enjoys music, cycling and politics … considering studying either economics or political science in preparation for law school.

Emma Cottrill

Sprint Free/Fly • Diablo, Calif. • Athenian School

Before Princeton — three-time Junior National finalist … Junior Nationals/Senior Nationals qualifier … USA Swimming age group record holder in the 200 free relay (LCM) … holds Diablo Aquatics record in the 50 and 100 free … CIF state finalist in the 50 free … multiple-time NISCA All-America honoree in the 50 and 100 free … CIF Scholar-Athlete and member of the USA Swimming Scholastic All-America team … holds conference record in 50 and 100 free; won league title in 50 three times and 100 twice … led team to first ever conference league title … top times include: 23.03 (50 free); 50.48 (100 free); 55.27 (100 fly).

Personal — born May 14, 1999 … daughter of Lance and Amy Cottrill … has three younger siblings: Ellie, Mary Kate, and Luke … enjoys photography, biking, and hiking … intends to study neuroscience at Princeton.

Skyler Liu

Butterfly/IM • Piedmont, Calif. • Piedmont

Before Princeton — Junior National finalist … three-time state qualifier … two-time WACC league MVP and four-time member of all-league team … three-time North Coast section finalist … holds league records in 100 fly and 200 IM … served as team captain … three-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American … also lettered in cross country and earned two all-league honors … helped team to sectional title … class valedictorian … Piedmont High School Computer Science Award 2017 … National Merit Finalist … Piedmont Honor Society member … AP Scholar with Distinction … top times include: 200 fly (2:01.37); 100 fly (55.2); 200 IM (2:03.9); 400 IM (4:26.67).

Personal — born Dec. 30, 1998 … daughter of Peter and Jackie Liu … has a younger sister Sasha … father received his MPA at Princeton (1995) … enjoys coding, traveling, and playing with her cat … volunteered at local community soup kitchen … editor at school newspaper for two years … considering studying computer science or engineering at Princeton.

Harley Lopez Miro

Back/Free • Auburn, Ala. • Auburn

Before Princeton — led The Bolles School to four state champions, then led the Singapore American School to the IASAS league title … U.S. Junior Nationals and Spanish Junior Nationals qualifier … holds Singapore American School records in the 200/400 free and the 100/200 back … holds IASAS 400 free record and Auburn Aquatics 500 free record … National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta National Honor Society, and Spanish Honor Society member … top times include: 56.59 (100 back); 2:00.85 (200 back); 1:50.59 (200 free).

Personal — born Oct. 8, 1998 … daughter of Sandy Carlos Lopez and Sergio Lopez Miro; father swam for Spain in multiple Olympics (1988, 1992) and won the bronze in the 200 breast (1988) … has a younger sibling Cobi … enjoys traveling … intends to study molecular biology at Princeton.

Jenny Ma

Breast • Cupertino, Calif. • Cupertino

Before Princeton — placed second in the 100 breast at the CCS championships; won the 200 medley relay … finished seventh in the 200 breast at Winter Junior Nationals … qualified for Olympic Trials, Summer and Winter Nationals and Junior Nationals … holds four high school records and two club records … served as captain for high school team … National Merit Scholar … USA Swimming Scholastic All-American Athlete … top times include: 1:01.8 (100 breast); 2:14.89 (200 breast).

Personal — born April 30, 1999 … daughter of Xiaotong He and Rui Ma … has two younger siblings, Angela and Henry … enjoys hot Cheetos, watching Game of Thrones, and being outside at night … intends to study Financial Engineering at Princeton.

Lauren McGrath

Free/Butterfly • Pittsburgh, Pa. • North Allegheny

Before Princeton — three-time individual WPIAL champion … nine-time All-American … earned 14 all-state honors … runner-up in the 2016 PIAA 200 free final … competed at Junior Nationals … member of the AMS Elite Training Trip … holds four team/pool records: 100 free, 200 free, 200/400 free relay … team co-captain as a senior … Scholastic All-American … top times include: 23.77 (50 free); 50.62 (100 free); 1:48.84 (200 free); 56.12 (100 fly).

Personal — born July 22, 1998 … daughter of Kevin and Linda McGrath … has a younger sister Lila … enjoys pottery, yoga and Crossfit … intends to study Molecular Biology at Princeton.

Ailee Jo Mendoza

Back/IM • New York, N.Y. • Horace Mann School

Before Princeton — three-time Ivy Prep League champion in the 200 IM; also won one title apiece in the 100 back and 500 free … two-time Connecticut Swimming High Point overall winner … qualified for Winter Junior Nationals, YMCA Nationals and 2014 Eastern Zone Select Camp … holds league records in 200 IM and 200 free/medley relays; also holds club records in the 200 back, 200 IM, and 400 IM … team captain … qualified for the National Junior Hunter Finals in horseback riding for the summer of 2017 … member of the National Hispanic Recognition Program … top times include: 2:02.13 (200 back); 2:06.25 (200 IM); 4:26.30 (400 IM).

Personal — born June 2, 1999 … daughter of Chizu and Eli Mendoza; father is a member of the Princeton Class of 1987 … enjoys horseback riding and painting … considering studying psychology or something related to the sciences at Princeton.

Stephanie Nelson

Back/IM/Fly • Denver, N.C. • Charlotte Country Day

Before Princeton — competed at Olympic Trials in both the 100 and 200 back … invited to multiple Junior/Senior Nationals events … holds the NCISAA state record in the 100 back and won four state titles in the event … served as team captain … earned Scholastic All-American honors each year of high school … swam for the SwimMac Carolina club … member of the Cum Laude Society … AP Scholar Award recipient … earned the Scholastic Visual Arts Silver Key … member of the Head of School’s List … National Honor Society member … top times include: 54.07 (100 back); 1:56.86 (200 back); 2:04.80 (200 IM); 57.67 (100 fly); 2:05.99 (200 fly).

Personal — born June 26, 1998 … daughter of Gregory and Shawn Nelson … has an older sister Katie, who swam at Bates College … enjoys baking, paddleboarding, and photography … intends to study in one of several fields of engineering at Princeton.

Sophia Peifer

Diving • Haddonfield, NJ • Haddonfield Memorial High School

Before Princeton — competed at multiple USA Diving Nationals and AAU Nationals … four-time New Jersey State Diving champion … won the 2016 AAU Nationals on the one-meter dive board and placed third on the three-meter dive board … holds the New Jersey State Diving Championships record … top scores include: 566.95 for an 11-dive score and 296.45 for a 6-dive score … holds her high school’s 6 and 11 dive meet records … All-American honoree … also earned a varsity letter in track and field … member of National Honor Society and Spanish National Honor Society.

Personal — born on November 20, 1998 … daughter of Jo and Ken Peifer … has two sisters Olivia and Ava … enjoys singing, hiking, ceramics, and reading … intends to study molecular biology or chemistry on a pre-med track at Princeton.

Sine Scribbick

Diving • San Antonio, TX • Alamo Heights High School

Before Princeton — competed at the 2016 Olympic Team Trials … finalist for the USA Diving Junior Nationals … Senior Nationals qualifier … attended a training camp at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs and multiple training camps at the National Training Center in Indianapolis … represented USA Diving at the 2012 Youth Diving Meet in Dresden, Germany … three-time 5A Texas State champion … USA Diving Junior National Champion on the three-meter dive board … holds the one-meter and three-meter diving records for her high school … district and regional high school one-meter diving record holder … member of the National Honor Society.

Personal — born on December 8, 1998 … daughter of Arie and Frank Scribbick … has two older brothers Aidan and Finn … brother Aidan dove for West Point University and was a competitor for Junior Nationals … brother Finn dives for UC Berkeley, is a four-time state champion for diving, qualifier for the Olympic Trials in 2012, and competed in the Junior Pan-American Games in 2013 … enjoys the outdoors, horseback riding, hiking, and fly fishing … undecided in course of study at Princeton.

Courtney Tseng

Free, IM • Fullerton, CA • Sunny Hills High School

Before Princeton — finalist in California Speedo Sectionals … qualified for Winter and Summer Junior Nationals, Winter Nationals, U.S. Open, and the Arena Pro Series … four-time league champion … four-time selection for “Swimmer of the Meet” … 2016 CIF runner-up in 500 free … 2016 California state championships runner-up in 500 free … introduced a drown-proof clinic at her club team … assistant coach to her high school team … three-time captain for her swim team … holds multiple records at Sunny Hills High School and Fullerton Aquatics Sports Team … four-time member of the California Interscholastic Foundation … three-time recipient of the Mind and Motion Award, which is awarded to student-athletes with a GPA of 3.5 or above … top scores include: 2:03.68 (200 IM); 4:19.31 (400 IM); 1:49.44 (200 free); 4:46.87 (500 free); 9:52.27 (1000 free).

Personal — born on November 30, 1999 … daughter of Cary and Christine Tseng … has two younger siblings Candice and Connor … enjoys playing with dogs, listening to 80’s music, hiking, and trying unique foods … intends to study neuroscience at Princeton.