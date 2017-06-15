2 Germans cracked nomination times for World Championships in prelims

German National Championships and World Championships Trials

The 129th German National Championships kicks off today in Berlin. The championships are also the qualification competition for the World Championships in Hungary in July.

The athletes must reach nomination standards in prelims and finals and only Olympic events are relevant for the World Championships (without the newly added events for the 2020 Olympic Games).

German head coach Henning Lambertz said that he expects only a few participants because the German nomination standards are really tough. The German Swimming Federation gives an extra chance to youngsters, born 1995 or later, with special qualifying times.

Only two swimmers were able to crack the nomination times today: Poul Zellmann swam a life time best in the 400 m freestyle in 3:47,68. Poul hits with his result the required nomination time for swimmers born 1995 or later. And he now sits on the 15th position in the current world ranking.

Also a life time best came from Fabian Schwingenschlögel, a German student-athlete at the University of Missouri (USA). Fabian finished in 1:00,04. In today’s final, he must again swim a personal best time to make it into the German roster for Budapest: 59,45 are the goal.

200m breaststroke world champion Marco Koch started in the 100m distance, finished third in prelims in 1:00,79. Koch said that he has changed a lot in his training recently and hasn’t participated in as much competions as he did in the previous years, he and has added more strength training. He feels good, he said at the opening press conference, but can’t estimate how fast he can go.

Many German top swimmers retired in 2016 like Paul Biedermann and Steffen Deibler.

Dorothea Brandt, Germany’s fastest 50m freestyle lady over the last years, suffered a shoulder injury and now undergoes rehabilition.

Alexandra Wenk, who is the German record holder in the 100 m butterfly and 200 m IM, doesn’t participate because of a training deficit, she also had shoulder problems. She is focussing on the 2020 Olympic Games.

And 22-year old Florian Vogel, one of Germany’s most promising swimmers, retired just before this German National Championships last Friday.

The 129th German Championships takes place in Berlin until Sunday and starts today with prelims in the morning:

Women’s 50m butterfly, prelims

German National Record: 00:26, 02 Dorothea Brandt SG Essen

(not possible to qualify for World Championships)

Aliena Schmidtke, who is a former student at the Ohio State University, was very close to Dorothea Brandt’s German record with her time of 26,07.

A-finalists:

1. Aliena Schmidtke 1992 SC Magdeburg 00:26,07 2. Jessica Steiger 1992 VFL Gladbeck 1921 00:26,81 3. Anna Dietterle 1997 Wasserfreunde Spandau 04 00:26,91 4. Maya Tobehn 2002 Berliner TSC 00:27,05 5. Lisa Höpink 1998 SG Essen 00:27,37 6. Olivia Wrobel 1998 SG Neukölln Berlin 00:27,54 7. Karolin Kuhlmann 1995 SC Steinhagen-Amshausen 00:27,63 8. Angelina Köhler 2000 W98 Hannover 00:27,69

Men’s 50m butterfly, prelims

German National Record 00:23,02 Steffen Deibler Hamburger SV

(not possible to qualify for World Championships)

A-finalists:

1. Damian Wierling 1996 SG Essen 00:23,93 2. Jonas Bergmann 1995 SG Osnabrück 00:24,14 3. Marius Kusch 1993 Deutscher Schwimm-Verband 00:24,29 4. Luca Nik Armbruster 2001 SG Dortmund 00:24,42 5. Johannes Tesch 1997 SV Halle / Saale 00:24,48 6. Alexander Kunert 1996 SV Gelnhausen 00:24,49 7. Paulus Schön 1998 SC Chemnitz von 1892 00:24,63 8. Stefano Razeto 1986 Erster Offenbacher SC 00:24,64

Women’s 400m freestyle, prelims

German National Record 04 :05 ,84 Anke Möhring SC Magdeburg

Qualification time – open: Prelims 4:04,36

Qualification time U23 (Born 1995 or later): Prelims 4:10,57

(Times must be reached in prelims)

A-finalists:

1. Sarah Köhler 1994 SG Frankfurt 04:10,24 2. Johanna Friedrich 1995 SC Magdeburg 04:11,22 3. Leonie Kullmann 1999 SG Neukölln Berlin 04:12,17 4. Isabel Marie Gose 2002 Potsdamer SV 04:16,65 5. Jeannette Spiwoks 1998 SG Essen 04:19,88 6. Lil Zyprian 1998 SV Nikar Heidelberg 04:20,20 7. Rosalie Käthner 1997 SC Wasserfreunde Fulda 04:22,24 8. Patricia-Lucia Wartenberg 1996 W98 Hannover 04:23,95

Men’s 400m freestyle, prelims

German National Record 03:40,07 Paul Biedermann SV Halle/Saale (also World record and European record)

Qualification time – open: Prelims 3:45,43

Qualification time U23 (Born 1995 or later): Prelims 3:48,15

(Times must be reached in prelims)

Poul Zellmann participated in all stops of the 2016 FINA World Cup and one reason was that he wants to learn to control his nervousness before big finals. Today he was focussed, concentrated and fast enough with a personal best time at the right time.

1. Poul Zellmann 1995 SG Essen 03:47,68 2. Henning Mühlleitner 1997 SV Schwäbisch Gmünd 03:48,34 3. Clemens Rapp 1989 Neckarsulmer Sport-Union 03:48,77 4. Florian Wellbrock 1997 SC Magdeburg 03:49,67 5. Fynn Minuth 1997 SG Bayer 03:51,00 6. Max Nowosad 1995 SG Stadtwerke München 03:55,00 7. Moritz Brandt 1998 SG Essen 03:55,09 8. Daniel Kober 1997 SSG Saar Max Ritter 03:56,18

Women’s 200m breaststroke, prelims

German National Record 02:25,33 Birte Steven AM TV-FTV Hamburg

Qualification times – open: Prelims/Finals 2:26,58/2:22,87

Qualification times U23 (Born 1995 or later): Prelims/Finals 2:25,91/2:25,18

The fastest woman in this season was Jessica Steiger in 2:25,84 (personal best time) but to make it into the World Championships team she must improve her time by nearly 3 seconds. At yesterday’s opening press conference she said that she won’t reach this time but that she will attack the German record (2:25,33).

1. Vanessa Grimberg 1993 SV Region Stuttgart 0.72 02:27,60 (A) 00:33,40 01:10,86 01:48,85 02:27,60

2. Jessica Steiger 1992 VFL Gladbeck 1921 0.70 02:28,12 (A) 00:33,44 01:10,86 01:48,57 02:28,12

3. Anna Kroniger 2000 SV Blau-Weiß Bochum 0.69 02:30,59 (A) 00:34,10 01:12,14 01:51,23 02:30,59

4. Franziska Weidner 1996 SG Mittelfranken 0.75 02:32,18 (A) 00:34,94 01:13,05 01:52,70 02:32,18

5. Helena Zink 1999 SG Gotha-Arnstadt (G) 0.75 02:34,65 (A) 00:34,38 01:13,94 01:54,31 02:34,65

6. Michelle Lambert 1994 SG Essen 0.75 02:34,66 (A) 00:34,61 01:13,43 01:53,46 02:34,66

7. Noa Hörster 2000 SG Essen 0.77 02:34,67 (A) 00:35,25 01:14,48 01:54,49 02:34,67

8. Phillis Michelle Range 1999 TWG 1861 Göttingen 0.71 02:34,69 (A) 00:34,65 01:14,10 01:54,54 02:34,69

Men’s 100m breaststroke, prelims

German National Record 00:59,15 Hendrik Feldwehr SG Essen

Qualification times – open: Prelims/Finals 1:00,26/0:59,45

Qualification times U23 (Born 1995 or later): Prelims/Finals 1:00,35/1:00,05

Fabian Schwingenschlögel in absolutely fine shape cracked the prelims qualification time. In tonight’s final, he has the chance to qualify for his first big international swim meet, the World Championships.

1. Fabian Schwingenschlögl 1991 1.FCN Schwimmen 01:00,04 2. Christian vom Lehn 1992 SG Bayer 01:00,44 3. Marco Koch 1990 DSW 1912 Darmstadt 01:00,79 4. Wassili Kuhn 1999 Potsdamer SV 01:01,74 5. Max Pilger 1996 SG Essen 01:01,82 6. Klemens Degenhardt 1994 SV Würzburg 05 01:02,19 7. Philipp Brandt 1999 W98 Hannover 01:02,62 8. Ruben Reck 1996 W98 Hannover 01:02,73

Women’s 400m IM, prelims

German National Record 04:36,10 Petra Schneider SC Karl-Marx-Stadt

Qualification time – open: Prelims 4:36,54

Qualification time U23 (Born 1995 or later): Prelims 4:43,06

(Times must be reached in prelims)

Youngster Julia Mrozinski set the fastest time, not near the qualification time but the young Lady will start at the Junior World Championships.

A-finalists:

1. Julia Mrozinski 2000 SGS Hamburg 04:47,23 2. Kathrin Demler 1996 SG Essen 04:49,39 3. Juliane Reinhold 1994 SSG Leipzig 04:51,07 4. Martina van Berkel 1989 SV Nikar Heidelberg 04:51,74 5. Maya Tobehn 2002 Berliner TSC 04:52,13 6. Josephine Tesch 1999 Berliner TSC 04:56,43 7. Alina Hennl 1996 SV Würzburg 05 04:56,51 8. Antonia Haupt 1998 SG Berliner Wasserratten 04:58,85

Men’s 100m backstroke, prelims

German National Record 00:52,27 Helge Meeuw SG Frankfurt

Qualification times – open: Prelims/Finals 0:53,99/0:53,34

Qualification times U23 (Born 1995 or later): Prelims/Finals 0:54,06/0:53,79

The 2016 Olympic finalist in the 100m backstroke, Jan-Philip Glania, has a training deficit because of an injury and wasn’t able to reach the required time.

1. Jan-Philip Glania 1988 SG Frankfurt 00:54,41 2. Marek Ulrich 1997 SV Halle / Saale 00:54,66 3. Christian Diener 1993 Potsdamer SV 00:54,77 4. Ole Braunschweig 1997 SG Neukölln Berlin 00:55,11 5. Andreas Wiesner 1994 SG Stadtwerke München 00:55,37 6. Alexander Görzen 1994 TuS Wagenfeld 00:55,69 7. Carl Louis Schwarz 1995 Potsdamer SV 00:56,53 8. Felix Wolf 1989 Potsdamer SV 00:56,80

You see all times in the sheet – some standards for the World Championships are faster than the current German national records.