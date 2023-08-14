Princeton Assistant Robin Boughey Joins Kentucky Staff As Associate Coach

Robin Boughey has joined the Kentucky coaching staff as an associate coach for swimming and diving performance, head coach Bret Lundgaard announced Monday.

“Having worked with Robin so closely the last six years, I couldn’t be more excited to see her flourish in this environment,” Lundgaard said. “She is a Swiss Army knife of a swim coach and represents mastery of so many critical areas for elite swimming development. Her background as a physiotherapist, massage therapist and strength and conditioning coach will help facilitate opportunities for our student-athletes to athletically evolve and stay healthy. She is a fantastic swim coach who has a knack for understanding human movement and translating that into technical competitive advantages. Her influence was obvious in Princeton’s sprints and relays and I have no doubt she’ll help our Wildcats fly.”

“I am very grateful for the opportunity to continue to get to work with Bret,” Boughey said. “His passion for the sport and the value he places on human connection and growth is inspiring. I can’t wait to get to work with this fantastic group of student-athletes and staff and help actualize Bret’s vision for the program.”

Boughey joins Lundgaard after spending the last six years at Princeton, alongside Lundgaard. While at Princeton, Boughey was both an assistant swim coach as well as the team’s strength coach.

Head coach Lundgaard was hired at the end of July to take over the program after former head coach Lars Jorgenson resigned back in June.

Both Boughey and Lundgaard have also spent time on athletic staffs together at Tennessee. Lundgaard was an assistant swim coach at Tennessee while Boughey was a Sports Therapist/Consultant for the athletic department. While in Knoxville, Boughey also ran her own sports therapy and fitness business. Lundgaard spent five years at Tennessee while Boughey spent 15 years in Knoxville.

Boughey continues the recent additions to the Kentucky coaching staff. Head diving coach Ted Hautau, associate swim coach Jordan Lieberman, and diving graduate assistant Wu Chunting were all retained on the staff last week. In addition to these retentions, Caitlin Hamilton was hired as the program’s next associate head coach and Colin Faris was added as an assistant coach at the end of last week.